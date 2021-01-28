December 2020
Alcoa
• John Combest, Beverly Drive, Residential, $60,000
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $260,000
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• Jeremy Goode, East Cunningham Street, Residential, $6,000
• Clayton Headquarters, Clayton Road, Commercial remodel, $21,295,672
• Charles Coffey, St. Thomas Way, Residential, $50,000
• Paris Nail Spa, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Commercial, $82,000
• Debra Short, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $9,400
• Par-T-Pub, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $3,500
• Other, $1,480
Total — $21,768,097.00
Blount County
• Stuart Morrison, Butch Bayless Lane, Seymour, House, $150,000
• William Mauldin, Centennial Church Road, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Eric Cutshaw, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, Utility, $5,000
• Arthur Wathen, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, Residential alteration, $3,000
• Paul Wilson, Knob Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Diane Lovell, Bill Street, Rockford, HVAC, No value listed
• Roscoe Carwell, Oxbow Way, MAryville, Utility, $14,000
• James Mainor, Floyd Porter Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $57,180
• B. and H. Hicks, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $147,219.60
• Angela Costa, Thistle Hill Way, Friendsville, Mobile home, $79,000
• Fateh, Vanderbilt Circle, Maryville, Residential alteration, $29,000
• Wade Gibson, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $3,600
• Drew Desantis, South Sequoyah Drive, Friendsville, Utility, $26,000
• Little Arrow, Stables Drive, Townsend, Pool, $435,000
• David King, Pearly Anthony Road, Maryville, House, $275,000
• Jessi Zeigler, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville, House, $250,000
• David Hughes, Touchstone Drive, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Timothy Seiber, Greenfern Trail, Seymour, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Alan Henderson, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, Pool, $50,000
• Rusty Baska, Old McGinley Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $49,000
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Dwight Price, Chris Circle, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Guy Garufi, Dalene Way, Townsend, Residential alteration, No value listed
• DR Horton, Holliwell Chase Lane, Maryville, House, $195,000
• DR Horton, Holliwell Chase Lane, Maryville, House, $226,000
• DR Horton, Holliwell Chase Lane, Maryville, House, $179,000
• DR Horton, Holliwell Chase Lane, Maryville, House, $194,000
• Thomas Loy, South Old Glory Road, Maryville, Commercial, No value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $228,000
• Thomas Best, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• C. and P. Schlomer, Enigma Code Way, Friendsville, House, $325,000
• Robert Whitehead, Payne Hollow Road, Walland, House, $228,000
• Robert Blakely, Reiley Drive, Maryville, House, $207,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Mountain Lodge Road, Walland, Commercial alteration, $640,000
• Gregory Pierce, Woodland Trace, Maryville, Pool, $18,000
• Gwen Martin, Flats Road, Tallassee, House, $65,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $256,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $215,000
• Kristen Cannon, Hollybrook Road, Rockford, Mobile home, $20,200
• April Roberts, Oscar Harris Road, Rockford, Mobile home, $32,368
Total — $5,581,067.60
Maryville
• Mike Braddy, Masters Drive, Residential, $4,099
• Jordan Black, Hampshire Drive, Commercial, $100,000
• Ronald Baker, Cherry Drive, Residential, $2,000
• William and Tonya Cupp, Manchester Drive, Residential, $5,000
• East Maryville Baptist Church, Brown School Road, Commercial, $8,000
• John Kerr, Bogle Street, Residential, $90,000
• John Kerr, Bogle Street, Residential, $90,000
• Tyler Burns, George Drive, Residential, $1,500
• Eric and Andrea Worsham, Beckwood Lane, Residential, $9,500
• Yamil and Heather Green, Cherry Drive, Residential, $15,000
• JNJ Inc., East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $5,000
• David Shanks, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $4,500
• MRTP Properties LLC, Tedford Street, Residential, $280,000
• Isaiah 117 House Properties, Airbag Way, Commercial, $300,000
• David Shanks, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $150,000
• NipponDENSO Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $139,000
• Linda Fisk, Legacy Lane, Residential, $10,695
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $149,536
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $118,646
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $121,030
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $119,415
• Axiom Properties LLC, Brantley Park Boulevard, Residential, $187,526
• Sarah and Joshua Lawhon, Montvale Station Road, Residential, $18,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Rachel McBroom, Cross Creek Drive, Residential, $5,000
• C. Johnathan Sitzlar, Lord Avenue, Residential, $50,000
• Ryan Manaker, Monticello Drive, Residential, $46,000
• Nidia and Francisco Gomez, Highway 411 South, Commercial, $12,000
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $110,487
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $132,134
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $124,761
• Sandra and Hugh Bates, North Maple Street, Residential, $191,235
• Regina and John Cox Jr., North Dunlap Street, Commercial, $49,000
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $123,422
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $141,553
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $140,384
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $144,462
• Elizabeth Davis, Royal Oaks Drive, Residential, $185,000
• Amanda and Jeremy Mills, East Harper Avenue, Residential, $90,000
• Amanda and Jeremy Mills, East Harper Avenue, Residential, $90,000
• Maryville Housing Authority, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $500,000
Total — $3,759,286.00
