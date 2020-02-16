December 2019
Alcoa
• Tyler Bellisle, Lodge Street, Residential, $14,000
• Wallace Investments, Cochran Street, Residential, $105,000
• Wallace Investments, Cochran Street, Other, $45
• Smart Bank, Associates Boulevard, Commercial, %585,300
• Caliber Collision, Northpark Boulevard, Sign, $3,000
• Caliber Collision, Northpark Boulevard, Sign, $3,500
• Fairfield Inn, Pauling Street, Commercial, $7,500,000
• Jessica Lugo, Mildred Avenue, Residential, $285,000
• Jessica Lugo, Mildred Avenue, Other, $45
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Residential, $150,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Other, $45
• Jiffy Lube, East Broadway Avenue, Sign, $32,505
• Alcoa Good Times, Topside Road, Sign, $700
• Mike Stuart, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $65,000
• Walgreens, North Hall Road, Commercial, $250,276
• Keller Williams, Corporate Place, Sign, $1,800
• Alcoa Business Park, Aluminum Avenue, Sign, $8,000
• Noemi Herrera, West Franklin Street, Residential, $4,800
• Pleasant View Baptist, Cochran Street, Sign, $0
Total — $9,012,774.56
Blount County
• Carmen Miller, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville, Modular home, $298,000
• Don Tracy, Holston College Road, Louisville, Pool, $102,300
• Chris Betz, Sawyers Court, Seymour, Pool, $53,712
• Ed and Kim Mitchell, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Utility, $8,500
• South Blount County Utilities, Partnership Parkway, Maryville, Commercial, $3,200,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View, Friendsville, House, $125,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View, Friendsville, House, $144,500
• Christine Wilson, John Noah Myers Road, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• Robert Hearon, Murphy Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Seth Ridout, Vista Grande Road, Maryville, House, $190,000
• Kevin Shockley, Spence Circle, Maryville, Residential alteration, $5,700
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $219,940
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $196,280
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $156,170
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $196,280
• Steve Cottrell, Levi Street, Maryville, Utility, $3,000
• O. and Y. Karcha, Lakeview Road, Louisville, House, $185,000
• Zane Smith, Six Mile Road, Residential alteration, $108,000
• Kenneth Best, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $4,000
• Brandon Orr Property, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Brandon Orr Property, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Brandon Orr Property, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $130,000
• John Hughes, Hodges Lane, Maryville, Utility, $35,000
• David Revelle, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Sharon Crisp, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, House, $44,800
• Ben Lee, John Sparks Drive, Friendsville, House, $175,000
• Mitch Prater, Chota Hills Drive, Louisville, House, $600,000
• Lynn Hedrick, Cunningham Road, House, $300,000
• Blackberry Mountain, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, Community pool house, $2,000,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $157,640
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $160,700
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Curtis Myers, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Community, $200,000
• Clint and Kendra Barbra, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, Residential addition, $125,000
• F. and C. Vaugh, Elderberry Road, Maryville, Off frame modular home, $222,778.18
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $156,170
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $196,280
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $183,260
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $156,170
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $279,580
• John Kemery, Weston Ridge Drive, Walland, Utility, $2,465
• GT Lamb, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Utility, $5,500
• D. and P. Black, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, Demo, no value listed
• William Grady, Angus Boulevard, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Clearwater Construction, Bridgewater Crossing, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Gregory Bishop, Miser Station, Louisville, Utility, $2,200
• Don Stewart Construction, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, House, $145,000
• Carla and William H., Tower Road, Tallassee, House, $250,000
• Edgardo Mendez, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $55,450
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $173,180
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $134,540
• Randy Gredig, River Run Drive, Maryville, Utility, $45,000
• Scotty G. Builders, Ramsey Road, Maryville, House, $106,000
• Robert Lawson, Walland Gap, Maryville, Utility, $12,000
• William McNutt, Tittsworth Road, Seymour, House, $176,000
• Donald Walton, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, Utility, $7,680
• Linda Pratt, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $310,000
• Larry Poe, Frances Street, Maryville, Gas, $500
Total — $12,949,255.18
Maryville
• James Anderson, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Residential, $2,500
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $193,950
• CMH Parks Inc., Sandpiper Street, Residential, $225,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Sandpiper Street, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Kim A. and Daniel Martin Jr., Compton Drive, Residential, $500
• Jody Ray Reno, Rule Street, Residential, $31,000
• Brooke and Christopher Byrd, Daventry Drive, Residential, $3,100
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residential, $225,000
• Gavin Gill, Cureton Avenue, Residential, $3,000
• O Haver Southpointe LLC, Watkins Road, Commercial, $25,000
• Karen and Jeffrey Hutchison, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $23,000
• Susan Self, Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $475,000
• Tonja J. and Eric A. Morgan, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $80,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Kingfisher Street, Residential, $20,000
• C & D Contracting Inc., Rockingham Drive, Residential, $230,000
• Concordia Care, Jamestown Way, Commercial, $195,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residential, $225,000
• First Century Bank, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $180,000
• Joel Kerr, Brantley Park Boulevard, Residential, $150,000
• Michael Brinkmann, Mynders Avenue, Commercial, $20,000
• Ronald and Cheryl Phillips, Kittrell Avenue, Residential, $2,000
• Nippondenso Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $19,500
• Maryville College, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $43,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• David Sutton Sr., Foothills Plaza Drive, Commercial, $73,000
Total — $3,344,550.00
