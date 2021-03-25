February 2021
Alcoa
• Doug Dobson, Lee Dalia Lane, Residential, $5,500
• Cherokee Health, East Watt Street, Commercial, $30,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Nolan Construction, North Wright Road, Residential, $160,000
• Nolan Construction, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Whitehead Auto, South Hall Road, Commercial demo, $5,000
• Tim Lockhart, Cochran Street, Residential, $65,000
• Jake Goza, Kirkwell Street, Residential, $95,000
• Leslie Clark, West Hunt Road, Residential, $8,940
• Rodney Wilson, Water Lily Lane, Residential, $1,000
• Clayton-Fence, Clayton Road, Commercial, $502,000
• Puleo's, Fountain View Circle, Commercial, $45,000
• Richard White Builders, East Hunt Road, Residential, $50,000
• Richard White Builders, East Hunt Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek, North Wright Road, Residential, $110,000
• Pistol Creek, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek, North Wright Road, Residential, $110,000
• Pistol Creek, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek, North Wright Road, Residential, $110,000
• Pistol Creek, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• State Farm, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $2,000
• CVS, South Hall Road, Sign, $22,000
• Susie Frost, Hayes Street, Residential, $92,000
• New to You Consignment, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $470
• Stephen Childs, Hoopes Street, Residential, $7,600
• Bette Wiley, Alcoa Road, Residential, $120
Other, $8,830
Total — $1,673,205.00
Blount County
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $247,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• DR Horton, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $179,000
• DR Horton, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $195,000
• DR Horton, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $226,000
• DR Horton, Creek Bridge Way, Maryville, House, $269,000
• DR Horton, Creek Bridge Way, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Joseph and Hollis Letterman, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $269,000
• Stone Construction Group, Brick Mill Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Rusty and Krista Baksa, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville, House, $450,000
• Ralph Bynum, South Odell Street, Maryville, Residential repair, $9,326
• Jay Lentz, Long Branch Road, Townsend, Utility, No value listed
• Newell Brands, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $93,000
• Stan Sharp, Knob Road, Maryville, House, $340,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $156,000
• Diane Wilson and Gawthrop Meltzer, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Maryville, House, $475,000
• Jason Butler, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $483,184.13
• Edward Kash, Old Walland Highway, Walland, Residential addition, $1,484,000
• Nancy Eckerson-Johnson, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, House, $365,000
• Tim Douglas, Sam James Road, Maryville, House, $328,000
• Tammy Garner, Mountain Thrush Drive, Townsend, House, $100,000
• Mary Everhart, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $20,000
• Vincent Rubano, Long Rifle Road, Walland, House, $600,000
• Bret and Kayla Shaw, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, $264,430
• Kenneth and Linda Wade, Paradise Hills Drive, Maryville, House, $210,000
• David Ferguson, Ballards Way, Louisville, House, No value listed
• DR Horton, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville, House, $179,000
• DR Horton, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville, House, $146,000
• DR Horton, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville, House, $160,000
• DR Horton, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville, House, $194,000
• DR Horton, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville, House, $226,000
• Richard and Sharon Bazzell, Peacock Ridge Drive, Townsend, House, No value listed
• Donnie Amburn, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• David Keith, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $170,000
• William Delgado, Crye Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $120,900
• Roy Burnett, Howard School Road, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $252,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $236,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $194,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $179,000
• Steven and Wendy Cox, Crooked Creek Way, Maryville, House, $220,000
• Linda Henderson, Laramie Lane, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Jeff Collins, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Utility, $10,500
• Harold and Carolyn Mears, Thunderhead Mountain Drive, Walland, House, $400,000
• Virginia Gilmore, Lora Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Jake and Kate Kagley, Tomotley Road, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Ted and Toni Alsperch, Windy J. Farms, Louisville, Residential alteration, $150,000
• Benjamin Huff, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, Pool, No value listed
• Prince Homebuilders Inc., Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, House, No value listed
• Doug Blair, Brunswick Drive, Maryville, Pool, $25,000
• Darrell Bryant, Chilly Springs Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $136,900
• Niccoa Brown, Desimone Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $61,900
• Mike Johnson, Norton Crossing, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Scott Jones, Hartford Avenue, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Stone Creek MHC LLC, Desimone Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Williams, Temple Road, Walland, Utility, $4,000
• Donnie and Sue Amburn, Old White Mills Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Danny Armstrong, Ostenbarker Street, Residential addition, $45,000
• Daniel Turbeville, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $45,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• Todd and Trisha Hunt, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Jeffrey and Kathy Moss, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, House, $110,000
Total — $12,886,140.13
Maryville
• Melissa Pope Trust, North Heritage Drive, Residential, $33,000
• Whitney Pershing, Calderwood Avenue, Residential, $4,500
• Clayton Properties Group DBA Goodall Homes, Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Melissa Covert, Karch Drive, Residential, $3,000
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $200,000
• Danny Thomas, Masters Drive, Residential, $9,000
• Gregg Church Trust, Irwin Avenue, Residential, $50,000
• Frances and Tony Gribble, Pinecrest Circle, Residential, $3,000
• Carmen Boggs, Merritt Road, Residential, $23,000
• Elizabeth Davis, St. Johns Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Robert Adamick Trust, Scenic Drive, Residential, $3,600
• Mallory and Andrew Allen, Trainmaster Drive, Residential, $8,000
• Sandra Geisweidt, Elm Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Clayton Properties Group, Logan Drive, Residential, $260,000
• Leisa and Steve Caldwell, Kelton Lane, Residential, $10,000
• Clayton Properties Group, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Taiya and Timothy Kumes, Kirkland Boulevard, Residential, $386,000
• Barbara and Randall Rogers, Summit Drive, Residential, $21,000
• Sandy Springs Orthodox Church, Montvale Station Road, Commercial, $7,000
• Ben and Hilary Sentell, Greenfield Drive, Residential, $40,000
• Cornerstone Custom Homes LLC, Stonehenge Drive, Residential, $400,000
• Joe Sprout, Montgomery Lane, Residential, $280,000
• Marty Wallace, Woodward Court, Residential, $75,000
• Shelly and Kevin Kelly, Wimbledon Boulevard, Residential, $15,000
• Victory Baptist Church, Montvale Road, Commercial, $150,000
• City of Maryville, West Harper Avenue, Commercial, $104,500
• David Hutton Sr., Foothills Plaza Drive, Commercial, $200,000
Total — $2,945,600.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.