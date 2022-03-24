Alcoa
• ETMG CT Room, Joule Street, Commercial, $200,000
• Dragonfly Essentials, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $4,329
• Christy Andrews, Wright Road, Residential, $9,000
• Texas Roadhouse, Franck Street, Commercial, $750,000
• Joanne Washington, Aspen Glen, Residential, $25,000
• Airport Honda, Airport Highway, Sign, $50,000
• Hive Beauty Bar, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $1,500
• Topside 333, Crassula Way, Commercial, $13,000
• Ikon Homes, Rivertrace Way, Residential, $450,000
• Ikon Homes, Rivertrace Way, Other, $45
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $260,000
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $260,000
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• Katie Newman, Benford Lane, Residential, $69,500
• Christopher Border, Perkins Street, Residential, $2,500
• Bennie Witten, West Lincoln Road, Residential, $4,361
• Gregory Bartley, West Stephenson, Residential, $4,500
• Shona Burger, Aberdeen Drive, Residential, $8,531
• Other, $925
Total – $2,113,281
Blount County
• Mark Warriiner, Country Lane, Walland, Utility, No value listed
• Timothy Jarvis, Sweet Tea Lane, Greenback, House, $160,650
• Brian Crawford, Quail Run Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Edwin Schaumburg, Stephens Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• David Jeffers, Cunningham Road, Seymour, House, $250,000
• Steve McDonald, White Rose Avenue, Maryville, House, $514,590
• Bruce Shelton Sr., Fieldview Road, Maryville, Gas/Mechanical, No value listed
• Jessica Hall, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, Mobile Home, $159,900
• Carruth Lovin and Alejandro Santa, Mint Road, Maryville, House, $243,750
• Matthew Pickens, Disco Loop, Friendsville, House, $390,000
• Glenn Ward, Morganton Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $5,990
• Constance Perry, Panorama Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,751
• Jason and Becky Ewing, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, House, $470,655
• Jacob Redmond, South Hampton Way, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jacob Redmond, Westchester Court, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jacob Redmond, South Hampton Way, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jacob Redmond, Bedford Court, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jacob Redmond, Bedford Court, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jacob Redmond, Bedford Court, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jacob Redmond, Bedford Court, Maryville, House, No value listed
• John Crabtree, Laurel Road, Townsend, House, $250,000
• Brian Richardson, Best Road, Maryville, House, $260,000
• Dennis Banks, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $119,000
• Michael Mulligan, Blackpowder Court, Walland, Utility, No value listed
• Jonathan Jackson, Glover Road, Rockford, House, $349,016
• Artigue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $180,000
• Artigue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $165,000
• Artigue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $180,000
• Stephanie Knight, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, House, $411,650
• Dexter Daffron, Honey Suckle Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $200,000
• Vincent Saldana, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville, House, $171,000
• Gill Heinsohn, Quietlands Road, Maryville, Pool, $41,000
• Jason Mullican, Beckett Ridge, Townsend, House, $494,000
• Jay Hodge, Lakeside Trace, Townsend, Utility, $66,174
• Leila Jubran, Mimosa Drive, Louisville, Residential addition, $29,500
• MVCB LLC, Long Rifle Road, Walland, House, $750,000
• Jeff Mooneyhan, Long Rifle Road, Walland, House, $525,000
• Ryan Best, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Kirk Yates, Kensignton Boulevard, Maryville, Residential addition, $8,000
• Marshall Builders, Grassy Knoll Way, Louisville, House, No value listed
• Brian Heise, Houston Springs Road, House, $424,000
• Rob Woods, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, Residential addition, $50,000
• Andrew Stecher, Cambridge Road, Walland, Mobile home, $160,000
• Edward Rivers, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, House, No value listed
• Bob Hearon, Walker School Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Bill Earnest, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, Utility, $229,500
• Seth Peach, Mint Road, Maryville, Utility, $150,000
• Dennis O'Callaghan, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $10,000
• Steve Karry, Maple Lane, Greenback, Utility, $80,000
• Lucas Woodruff, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, House, $3,500,000
• Kimery and Teresa Watson, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, Utility, $10,000
• Mitch Doktycz, Elk Point Drive, Walland, House, $560,000
• Tammy and Terry Evans, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, Pool, $56,000
• Tiffany Romines, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Mobile home, $153,318
• William Orr, Orr Circle, Maryville, Commercial, $300,000
• Michael Potter, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, House, No value listed
• Becky Tucker, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $200,000
• Ronnie Brewster, Pendelton Drive, Friendsville, House, $165,000
• Craig Maner, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $100,000
• Hollie Richardson, Emert Williams Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $208,943
• Pankratz Construction, Millstone Drive, Maryville, House, $325,000
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $291,000
• James Edington, North Edington Lane, Knoxville, House, $425,000
• Daniel and Brandi Groth, Rosa Marie Way, Maryville, Residential addition, $100,000
• Jeremy Freed, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Donald Davis, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Jeff Greene, Lakeside Drive, Friendsville, Mobile home, $166,752
• Terry and Tammy Evans, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Johnny McCaulley, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, Utility, $100,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Andrea Finger, Peterson Lane, Maryville, House, $305,000
• Adam Shaffer, Tuckaleechee Trail, Maryville, Mobile home, $88,900
• Charles Roberts, Old Middlesettlements Road, Mobile home, $70,000
• Phillip Shadowens, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $225,000
• Jack Rose, Murphy Avenue, Rockford, Pool, No value listed
• Doug Blair, South Hampton Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Charlie Barnard, Riden Drive, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• TDP Investments, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Melissa Stuart, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $225,000
• TDP Investments, Farm of the Smokies, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Jacob Redmond, Chosin Trail, Greenback, House, $225,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Farm of the Smokies, Maryville, House, $225,000
• TDP Investments, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Gina Depew, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Tony Parasco, Mary Frances Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $10,000
• Blackberry Farm, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, Commercial alteration, $1,400,000
• Shannon Gaddis, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $4,000
• Gregory Rogowski, Farmside Lane, Walland, Residential alteration, $200,000
Total – $20,331,789
Maryville
• Kevin Griffin, Montvale Road, Residential, $13,800
• Maryville City Schools, Lawrence Avenue, Commercial, $500,000
• Christine and Gary Johnson, Caboose Lane, Residential, $22,552
• Charles and Sarah Teffeteller, Waters Road, Residential, $180,000
• Charlene Teffeteller, Waters Road, Residential, $315,000
• Maryville College, Wilkinson Pike, Commercial, $29,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Deborah R. and James E. Williams Jr., Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $6,500
• Susan L. Headrick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $200,000
• Aaron D. and Abby Bussey, Southwood Drive, Residential, $9,160
• Marshall Builders Inc., Shane Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Joshua Glenn and Stephanie Faust Collins, Boyd Avenue, Residential, $80,000
• Floyd Jernigan, Young Avenue, Residential, $9,150
• Camellia Trace Apartments LLC, Camellia Trace Drive, Commercial, $8,800
• Vicki L. Burchfield, Burchfield Street, Residential, $37,000
• David McClanahan, Madison Avenue, Residential, $500
• ARVM 5 REI LLC, Front Street, Residential, $4,500
• Taylor Hepperly, Lenore Lane, Residential, $4,500
• Trent Long, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $100,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Blount County, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $15,000
• Steven A. and Trenia L. Hepperly, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $300,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $46,100
• Raymond Cooper, Ridgestone Path, Residential, $220,000
• Country Meadows Corporation, Elsborn Ridge, Residential, $340,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties dba Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $250,000
• Todd and Debbie Forthman, St. Johns Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Downey Oil Company, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $1,400,000
• Marathon Realty Corporation, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $175,000
Total – $6,041,562
