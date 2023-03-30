Alcoa
Dennis Rmabo, Banebury Lane, Residential, $86,000
Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Hamilton Crossing, Commercial, $2,850,000
William Disbrow, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $49,000
Ricky Gregg, Mildred Drive, Residential, $66,000
Loren Riddick, Beverly Court, Residential, $700
Linda Parks, Poplar Street, Residential, $1,000
Jennifer Hunter, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $48,000
Heather Phillips, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $70,000
Premier Properties, Louisville Road, Commercial, $8,500
Signco/Chiplote, Vintage Alcoa Way, Commercial, $24,000
Signco/Knox Star Storage, Starlite Road, Commercial, $2,000
Tip Signs, Gill Street, Commercial, $2,620
Amazon/Ortweinsign, Pine Lakes Drive, Commercial, $6,600
Lee Martin/Lee's Gallery, Gill Street, Commercial, $100
Total=$3,214,520
Blount County
Dunkan Gibson, Lodwick Drive, Louisville, Residential alteration, $7,000
Jason Mysinger, Jameswood Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $2,150
Harry Farnum, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, Residential repair, $19,000
Judy Cole, Bethlehem Road, Walland, House, $480,000
Wanda Blonski, Arbor Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $7,000
Eric Brown, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $55,000
Timothy and Lori Smith, Kidd Street, Maryville, Residential alteration, $9,700
Steven Knight, Burnett Station Road, Seymour, ACC Structure, $70,000
Jeff Watson, Ingrid Drive, Maryville, ACC Structure, $50,000
June and Victor Alvarez, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
Roger Best, Heather Glenn Road, Friendsville, House, $180,000
Roger Best, Broaderick Boulevard, Maryville, House, $180,000
Lisa Williams, Old Chilhowee Drive, Seymour, Mobile home, $115,701.80
Russ Banko, Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville, Residential alteration/repair, $300,000
Steve and Virgie Strader, North Sequoyah Drive, Friendsville, House, $1,356,954
Josh Dabrowski, South Union Grove Road, Friendsville, House, $480,000
Richard Radmore, Myers Road, Townsend, House, $400,000
Aaron Isaiah Argall, Big Springs Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $175,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $84,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $84,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $84,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Mistletoe Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $84,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Mistletoe Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $84,000
Donnie and Sue Amburn, Lanier Road, Maryville, House, $168,900
Donnie and Sue Amburn, Lanier Road, Maryville, House, $168,000
Artigues Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $200,000
Artigues Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $200,000
Christina Harris, Kenmark Drive, Maryville, Plumbing Only, $6,000
Jason Kughler, Oak Point Circle, Louisville, Utility, $160,000
Stanley Fleming, Mize Circle, Seymour, House, $60,000
John B. Jackson, Steffner Circle, Tallassee, House, $76,000
Scott Baillie, Cameron Road, Townsend, House, $130,000
Andrew Taylor, Mel Hall Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $180,000
Michael Riffe, Paradise Lane, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
Dan Harris, Nebo Road, Walland, Utility, $1,200
Alyssa Johnson, Dayton Drive, Seymour, Residential repair, $100,623.34
Willa Adams, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville, Residential alteration, $66,000
Paul Wilson, Wintergreen Lane, Greenback, ACC Structure, $15,000
Chris and Janice Watkin, Ernest Killian Road, Friendsville, Swimming Pool, $22,000
Arik and Laura Holt, Hurtgen Circle, Friendsville, Residential alteration, $77,950
Allison Beason, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, Mechanical, $12,000
Robert Loving, Walland Gap Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $12,000
Dennis Miller, Ripley Drive, Maryville, Window, $9,666
Scott Millers, Bear Dean Road, Townsend, Residential alteration, $294,216
John Dan, Frogpond Road, Friendsville, House, $300,000
Eric Rhyno, Longview Drive, Greenback, Swimming pool, $50,000
Moses Investment Group, Pinebrook Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
Jacobo Torres, Springdale Street, Maryville, Demolition, $0
Scott Baer, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, House, $659,000
Mark Hasty, Black Sulfer Way, Maryville, Mobile home, $160,000
Morgan Hampton, Honey Lane, Friendsville, Mobile home, $71,500
Rio Revolution, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Mobile home, $7,000
Rio Revolution, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Mobile home, $7,000
Adrienne Hales, Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville, Window, $3,515
Terry McCroskey, Maples Road, Knoxville, Window, $15,346
Derek Smith, William Blount Drive, Maryville, ACC Structure, $21,800
Total=$7,787,222.14
Maryville
David and Cynthia Carpenter, Masters Drive, Residential, $20,000
Charles H. and Clarice J. Boston, Scenic Drive, Residential, $6,150
Michael Wilhide, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $14,000
George T. Hall, Providence Road, Residential, $5,000
David Shanks, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $15,000
Smith and Wesson Brands Inc. Proffitt Springs Road, Commercial, $1,195,000
Trailson and Kayla Moore, Melbourne Drive, Residential $35,000
Larry Farina and Gary Farina, Montvale Road, Commercial, $5,000
Travis L. and Amanda W. Kirkland, Carpenters Grade Road, Residential, $100,000
KLV LLC, Broyles Avenue, Residential, $30,000
Joseph L. and Diana W. Debrohun, Scenic Drive, Residential, $10,000
Austin Pettinato, Columbus Street, Residential, $15,000
Edward R. and Deana S. Harner, Richard Drive, Residential, $6,128
Jacob Redmond, Doral Drive, Residential, $250,000
Michael and Heather Kolb, Helmsley Court, Residential, $110,000
Clayton Properties Group Inc., Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $8,000
Brandon and Rebekah P. Tyler, North Heritage Drive, Residential, $10,000
Jason Pankratz, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $365,000
Jason Pankratz, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $363,000
Bassitt Homes LLC, Hanna Avenue, Residential, $130,000
Bassitt Homes LLC, Hanna Avenue, Residential, $130,000
DJM 2018 Inc., West Braodway Avenue, Residential, $25,000
Nimeshbhai Patel and Baldevbhai S. Patel, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $64,000
Chilhowee Development Co., East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commerical, $50,000
Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $1,750,000
Agree Limited Partnership, East Harper Avenue, Commercial, $408,600
Blossman Gas Inc., Celtic Road, Commercial, $17,500
Total=$5,137,378
