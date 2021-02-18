January 2021
Alcoa
• Boost Mobile, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $2,500
• BB&T, Hunters Crossing Drive, Sign, $3,800
• John Spence, West Stephenson Street, Residential, $20,000
• Francis Soteto, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $75,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• K-5 Realty, Warrior Hill, Commercial, $90,000
• K-5 Realty, Warrior Hill, Other, $45
• Mark Lovingood, North Linden Drive, Residential, $100,000
• Food City, Tesla Boulevard, Commercial, $4,439,790
• Airport Honda, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $8,868,675
• Donny Watson, West Hunt Road, Residential, $69,000
• Project Pearl, South Singleton Station, Commercial, $208,000,000
• Ben Buckles, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $1,275
• Other, $1,275
Total — $223,704,530.00
Blount County
• Ted Alspoch, Windy J. Farms Drive, Louisville, $350,000
• William Marrison, Muscadine Drive, Maryville, $30,000
• Shelby Sneed, East Brown School Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $29,000
• Ben Lee, John Sparks Drive, Friendsville, House, $165,000
• Kirk Carter, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Walland, House, $340,000
• William Johnson, Choata Road, Maryville, Foundation, $8,000
• William Kitelyn, Indian Warpath Road, Maryville, House, $247,653.21
• Rick Tallent, France Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, $143,583
• Siemens, Stock Creek Boulevard, Rockford, Mechanical, No value listed
• Brad Shore, Coulter View Lane, Maryville, House, $207,000
• Mountain Investment Group, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Charles Brenner, Pioneer Circle, Residential addition, $12,000
• James Baker, Gary Jarvis Road, Maryville, Utility, $0
• Bill Earnest, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, House, $940,000
• Cole Thomson, Chota Road, Maryville, House, $551,372
• Harry McIntosh, Pam Lane, Townsend, Residential alteration, $91,862
• James Mynatt, East Old Topside Road, Louisville, Demo, $2,500
• James Banks, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $62,000
• Justin Olsovsky, Elmer Lambert Road, Maryville, No project type listed, No value listed
• Tricia Hagenow, Panoramic View Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $60,000
• Larry Yarberry, Driftwood Lane, Friendsville, Utility, $1,200
• Laura Johnson, Blue Forest Lane, Maryville, Residential repair, $3,692
• Terry Reardon, Creekstone Circle, Maryville, Residential repair, $8,511
• Stan Petree, McGhee Road, Maryville, House, $758,000
• Jamie Maynes, Pollys Way, Maryville, Pool, $59,000
• Kimberly Underwood, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Utility, $3,600
• Doug Johnson, Tomahawk Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $8,000
• Tom Rogers, Cochran Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $40,000
• Robert Hetrick, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Residential addition, $30,000
• Curtis Gurley, Fork Road, Maryville, Utility, $100,000
• Robert Meyer, Hitch Road, Maryville, Utility, $8,000
• DR Horton, Holliwell Chase Lane, Maryville, House, $195,000
• DR Horton, Holliwell Chase Lane, Maryville, House, $226,000
• DR Horton, Creek Bridge Way, Maryville, House, $179,000
• Todd Richardson, Shady Creek Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• William Gregg, Four Mile Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $203,000
• Blackmon, Chesty Puller Drive, Maryville, House, $184,000
• Joseph Woodward, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, House, $375,000
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $230,000
• Steve Bailey, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, Residential addition, $2,200,000
• John Mason, Lindrick Lane, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Don Buck, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, Residential addition, $23,000
• Tom Rehrig, Hitch Road, Maryville, Utility, $7,500
• Dorothy Love, Tate Road, Rockford, Residential repair, $8,782
• Joshua Counts, Lanier Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,034
• Ralph Hullett, Rock Hill Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $1,000
• Brad Shore, Bainbridge Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Curtis Myers, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, Commercial, $20,000
• James Bolinger, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Mark Swanson, Chester Lane, Maryville, Pool, $4,500
• Big Valley Resort, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Utility, $4,000
• D. and B. Bender, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, Residential addition, $24,000
• Gary and Susan Tiller, Cobblestone Way, Townsend, Residential addition, $80,000
• Steven and Amy Oliff, Berry William Road, Townsend, House, $153,000
• Louis Werner, Martin Valley Road, Townsend, Utility, $20,000
• Matt Nuchols, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, House, $135,000
• BVF Investment LLC, Andy Harris Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Amber Young, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $37,481
• James Riddle, Whites Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $3,000
• First Apostolic Church, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Sign, $20,000
• George Delancey, Greystone Way, Walland, House, $400,000
• Ken Wiggins, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Utility, $27,000
• David Phillips, Grace Street, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Equanimity, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, Utility, $600,000
• Thomas Eichman, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $255,000
• Justin Hill, Mount Luke Road, Townsend, Residential alteration, $110,000
• Logans Chapel United Methodist Church, Commercial alteration, $24,000
• Luis Anteveres, Candlewood Court, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Mark Melton, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, House, $110,000
• Clay Brock, Joe Pye Lane, Walland, Residential repair, $330,000
• Ron Marsh, Driftwood Lane, Louisville, Residential alteration, $12,000
• Jamison Settlemyre, South Old Glory Road, Maryville, Utility, $50,000
• Sharon Walker, Fork Road, Greenback, Mobile home, $164,000
• Johnny Bishop, Meadow Road, Greenback, Mobile home, $3,500
• Nick Hodge, Hodge Way, Maryville, House, $140,000
• William Patty, Druid Hill Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $4,110
• Manuel Villaloboes, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, Residential alteration, $70,000
• JMB Investment, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, Commercial, $500,000
• Help Out LLC, Bluff Road, Townsend, Pool, $20,000
• Richardson Construction, Crooked Creek Way, Maryville, House, $200,000
• No owner listed, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, Residential addition, $400,000
• D. and M. Varney, Hawkview Drive, Townsend, House, $400,000
• KLH Properties, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $178,000
• KLH Properties, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $157,000
• Ron Latham, Mize Circle, Seymour, House, No value listed
Total — $13,922,880.21
Maryville
• Phillis and Alex Minge, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $141,100
• Darrell and Susan Payne, Woodbury Court, Residential, $5,250
• James and Rosemary Morrissey, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $12,000
• Johnny Johnson, North Houston Street, Residential, $130,000
• Clayton Properties Group DBA Goodall Homes, Leah Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group DBA Goodall Homes, Karch Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group, Leah Lane, Residential, $260,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn. Inc., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $36,000
• Sonia Rocha, Compton Drive, Residential, $8,200
• Jesse and Kelley Harris, Elsborn Ridge Road, Residential, $15,000
• Amanda and Wesley Wilber, Karch Drive, Residential, $18,000
• Carolyn and Stuart Trenda, Carowinds Circle, Residential, $7,830
• William Orr, Nicole Court, Commercial, $7,000
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $141,553
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $138,707
• Kelly and John Tate, South Whitehall Street, Residential, $85,000
• Jason McDaniel, Doll Avenue, Residential, $55,000
• Barbara and Joel Morsch, Champions Drive, Residential, $19,500
• Hannah and Todd Klein, Greyson Woods Drive, Residential, $611,350
• Clayton Properties Group DBA Goodall Homes, Karch Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Brody Pankratz, Montvale Road, Residential, $130,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn. Inc., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $173,000
• Tessa and Gary Huss, Pintail Street, Residential, $18,000
• Clayton Properties Group DBA Goodall Homes, Karch Drive, Residential, $260,000
• Clayton Properties Group DBA Goodall Homes, Stone Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Annick and Robert Johnson, Montvale Road, Residential, $31,500
• Stephanie Tipton, South Washington Street, Commercial, $20,000
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $141,553
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $139,823
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $153,939
• James Turner, Helmsley Court, Residential, $198,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $160,000
• Donna and Gregory Silcox, Montvale Road, Residential, $15,000
• Myers Development Inc., Belfast Street, Commercial, $15,000
• John Jessup, Highway 411 South, Commercial, $5,000
• City of Maryville, Best Street, Commercial, $265,423
• Foothills Church, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $3,000,000
Total — $7,317,728.00
