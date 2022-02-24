Alcoa
• Hatcher on Target BBQ, North Wright Road, Sign, $1,200
• Pilot Corporation, Marriott Road, Sign, $24,000
• Jeff Wallace, West Newton Street, Residential, $130,000
• Jeff Wallace, West Newton Street, Other, $45
• Accenture Studio Operations, Marriott Road, Commercial, $250,000
• Walmart Alteration, Hunters Cross, Commercial, $7,000
• Dean Pettine, Glascock Street, Residential, $50,000
• Vital Building A, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $19,474,055
• Vital Building B, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $20,210,348
• Vital Clubhouse, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $2,127,446
• Vital Mail Kiosk, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $17,280
• Vital Garage C, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $257,054
• Vital Garage B, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $234,906
• Vital Garage C1, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $257,054
• Vital Maintenance, Centennial Park Boulevard, Commercial, $284,074
• Topside 333 Building 1, Crassula Way, Commercial, $2,100,000
• Topside 333 Building 2, Crassula Way, Commercial, $3,100,000
• Topside 333 Building 3, Crassula Way, Commercial, $3,100,000
• Topside 333 Building 4, Crassula Way, Commercial, $3,100,000
• Topside 333 Building 5, Crassula Way, Commercial, $3,100,000
• Topside 333 Building 6, Crassula Way, Commercial, $3,400,000
• Topside 333 Building 7, Crassula Way, Commercial, $3,200,000
• Topside 333 Building 8, Crassula Way, Commercial, $3,200,000
• Topside 333 Garage 1, Crassula Way, Commercial, $98,000
• Topside 333, Garage 2, Crassula Way, Commercial, $98,000
• Topside 333 Garage 3, Crassula Way, Commercial, $105,000
• Topside 333 Garage 4, Crassula Way, Commercial, $98,000
• Topside 333 Garage 5, Crassula Way, Commercial $98,000
• Topside 333 Garage 6, Crassula Way, Commercial, $98,000
• Topside 333 Garage 7, Crassula Way, Commercial, $98,000
• Topside 333 Pool House, Crassula Way, Commercial, $210,000
• Topside 333 Dumpster Enclosure, Crassula Way, Commercial, $73,000
• The Hive Beauty Bar, South Calderwood, Commercial, $10,000
• Dale Hall, West Hunt Road, Residential, $82,920
• Service Loan, North Calderwood, Sign, $3,395
• Tennova Medical Group, North Hall Road, Commercial, $59,000
• Ardmore Building 1100, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $2,500,000
• Ardmore Building 1200, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $2,500,000
• Ardmore Building 1300, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $2,500,000
• Ardmore Building 1400, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $2,500,000
• Ardmore Building 1500, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $2,500,000
• Ardmore Building 1600, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $2,500,000
• Ardmore Building 1700, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $2,500,000
• Ardmore Building 910, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $500,000
• Ardmore Building 914, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $250,000
• Ardmore Building 920, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $69,500
• Ardmore Building 1018, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $33,000
• Ardmore 1020 Garage 1, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $52,500
• Ardmore 1511 Garage 2, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $52,500
• Amazon Interior, South Singleton Station Road, Commercial, $63,415,342
• John Ray, Ramsay Street, Residential, $4,000
• Bud Cooper, Vera Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Other, $800
Total – $150,638,419
Blount County
• Darrell Lawson, Neighbors Way, Maryville, Mobile home, $85,000
• Bill Wagley, Sawyers Green Trail, Maryville, House, $720,000
• Michael Mullally, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, Mobile home, $74,900
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $278,000
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $277,000
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $270,000
• Pankratz Construction, Milestone Drive, Maryville, House, $255,000
• Pankratz Construction, Milestone Drive, Maryville, House, $305,000
• Pankratz Construction, Milestone Drive, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $260,000
• Kristin Henderson, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $78,740
• Joe Connell, Shuler Road, Townsend, House, $900,000
• Kevin McGovern, Jones Bend Road, Louisville, House, $850,000
• Tony Rossini, Sweet Briar Drive, Maryville, Utility, $31,158
• Benjamin Crawley, Meredith Court, Maryville, Residential addition, $10,000
• Larry A. Hills, Fairview School Circle, Maryville, Residential addition/alteration, $60,000
• Jordan Travis, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Steven Bell, Whitetail Lane, Greenback, Mobile home, $273,000
• Gary Teffeteller, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Residential addition, $11,000
• Grayson McReynolds, Currie Avenue, Maryville, Plumbing, $10,000
• Shari Coulter, Crumley Road, Rockford, Utility, $50,000
• Chris Myers, Mel Hall Road, Maryville, House, $1,199,000
• Benny Marshall, Breckenridge Road, Walland, House, No value listed
• Ihor Dusaniwsky, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, Demolition, No value listed
• James Herron, Heartland Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $13,000
• Kimberly Edwards, Green Road, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Tammy Edington, Dry Valley Road, Townsend, House, $190,000
• Elizabeth Knell, Chancellors Court, Maryville, Plumbing, No value listed
• Amy Lovin, Knob Road, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $213,000
• Larry Burton, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, House, $200,000
• Susan Freeman, Disco Loop Road, Friendsvile, Residential addition/alteration, $400,000
• Moses Investment Group, Caterpillar Way, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Larry Chafin, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, House, $110,000
• Mitch Garten, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, Utility, $20,000
• Robert Cunningham, Morganton Road, Maryville, House, $380,000
• Janie Fields, Ova Glenn Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Janie Fields, Ova Glenn Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Edward Suczynski, Kenmark Drive, Maryville, Utility, $5,951.30
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $300,000
• Chris Conion, Freels Road, Maryville, House, $900,000
• Kevin Boring, Parkview Drive, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Diranda Hamby, Best Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $143,298
• Bryan Schreiber, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Commercial repair, $19,510
• Quietlands Development Group, Rainbow Circle, Townsend, House, $300,000
• Joe and Dorothy Mikulecky, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Bob Hearon, Murphy Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Daniel McDonald, Longview Drive, Greenback, House, $300,000
• Lloyd Oslonian, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $300,000
• Lloyd Oslonian, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $3,200,000
• Rickey Woods, Old Piney Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $171,000
• Tony Willard, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, Residential alter, $40,300
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $156,000
• Joseph and Maria Tocco, Tower Road, Tallassee, House, $75,000
• No owner listed, Fairway Circle, Townsend, House, No value listed
• Michele and Jason Kelley, Greenwood Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $3,691
• Ihor and Stacey Dusaniwsky, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, Residential addition/alteration, $1,038,012.77
• Sara Burchfield, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• James and Vicki Hills, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, House, No value listed
• Christina and Bobby Ray, Rivertrace Boulevard, Knoxville, House, $150,000
• Doug and Brenda Howard, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, House, No value listed
• Mike and Lisa Lilley, Wadsworth Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $25,961
• Kent Buske, South Odell Road, Maryville, Utility, $6,000
• Kris Beal, Farmside Lane, Walland, Residential addition, $1,600,000
• Harley Arwood, Best Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Elizabeth Sayne, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $67,900
Total – $18,491,422.07
Maryville
• James Sullivan, Christi Lynn Court, Residential, $19,604
• Christopher Douglas Cable, Russell Drive, Residential, $67,836
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $130,000
• Kelly S. Oddie and Lori Bogunovich, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $15,000
• Hunter M. Bailey, Sevierville Road, Commercial, $10,000
• Richard Ensminger, Sheldon Place, Residential, $450,000
• Randall S. Prather, Tremont Circle, Residential, $6,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Seventh Street, Residential, $135,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Seventh Street, Residential, $135,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Seventh Street, Residential, $135,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Seventh Street, Residential, $135,000
• Denso Manufacturing, Middlesettlements Road, Commercial, $248,000
• DK & Denise Thomas, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $120,000
• Kimberly Stafford Coulter, Miller Avenue, Residential, $22,000
• Taylor Spruell and Katelyn Spruell, Wilson Avenue, Residential, $40,000
• Ivens Properties Inc. and Mark Ivens, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $20,000
• Jason Cousins and Stephanie Cousins, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $379,000
• Thomas Hatcher, Karina Circle, Residential, $7,000
• Jason Cater, South Magnolia Street, Residential, $28,000
• David Shanks, South Washington Street, Commercial, $52,000
• David S. Blair and Robyn D. Blair, North Briarcliff Circle, Residential, $118,000
• Bryant Blackwelder and Black Forest Properties, North Everett High Road, Residential, $15,000
• Jack W. Bray and Lillian J. Bray, Candora Road, Residential, $7,100
• Wallace M. Penn and Marie H. Penn, Kelton Lane, Residential, $41,000
• Clayton Properties dba Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Robert Lee Nicholson and Juanita Kay Nicholson, Scenic Drive, Residential, $18,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $250,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $13,132
• Jeffery L. Pewitt and Karen Pewitt, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $615,000
• David C. Jones and Teresa E. Jones, Eva Jean Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Pope's Plant Farm Inc., South Old Glory Road, Commercial, $245,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $87,000
• Venugopal Madduri and Annapurna S. Rayasam, Innisbrook Drive, Residential, $25,000
Total – $3,818,672
