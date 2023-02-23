Alcoa
Derrick Stowell, North Wright Road, Residential, $13,225.05
Eugene Harris, Burns Street, Residential, $2,300
Sarah Switzer, Volta Street, Residential, $4,132
Chipotle/Steve Head, Vintage Alcoa Way, Commercial, $550,000
Chipotle/Steve Head, Vintage Alcoa Way, Commercial, $390,000
Anthony Lanagan, North Wright Road, Residential, $68,000
Doug Jenkins/BC Habitat, Spurlock Street, Residential, $120,000
Doug Jenkins/BC Habitat, Spurlock Street, Residential, $120,000
Travis Gates, East Newcomen Street, Residential, $8,344
Closet Factory, South Calderwood Street, Commercial, $23,000
Bette Harris, Mildred Drive, Residential, $2,100
Diamond Hotels, Furrow Way, Commercial, $5,877.68
Bealls, North Calderwood Street, Commercial, $3,200
Mainstays, Fountain View Circle, Commercial, $4,800
Gerald Parsons, St. Ives Boulevard, Residential, $2,900
Ardmore, Ardmore Alcoa Way, Commercial, $172,400
Petra Bahena/Espinoza, Andy Carr Avenue, Residential, $5,000
West 2 East Land, South Calderwood Street, Commercial, $8,500
Fernandez Sanchez, East Edison Street, Residential, $4,000
Joe Karl, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $18,000
Total=$1,525,779.73
Blount County
Valerie Dix, Lakeview Road, Louisville, Residential repair, $77,348.75
John Hickman, Heron Hill Road, Louisville, Demolition, No value listed
Stephan Bartlett, Morganton Road, Greenback, Mechanical, $8,000
Bill and Teri Nix, Three Sisters Road, Walland, House, $7,342,322
Stonetown Kensington Place, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $70,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $100,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile, $70,000
George Norton, Andy Harris Road, Maryville, Utility, $75,000
George Norton, Andy Harris Road, Maryville, Flood plain, No value listed
Joshua and Karen Smith, Fairfield Drive, Maryville, Residential addition/alternation, $51,000
Martha & McIvor, John Head, Short Mountain Way, Maryville, ACC structure, $5,000
Shelley Driscoll, Loudon View Drive, Friendsville, Residential addition/alteration, $69,730
Ellis Marshall, Spalding Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, No value listed
Adam Kreinhop, Hayden Court, Maryville, Residential alteration, $4,860
Wayne Jakobitz, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $280,000
Robert Christopher Brown, Peach Orchard Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
Richard Wilson, Patterson Road, Walland, Account structure, $37,000
Manuel Carrera, Forest Ridge Drive, Louisville, House, $750,000
Laura Murphy, Chilhowee Trail, Maryville, House, $520,000
Whitney and Jessica Neal, Hutsell Hill Way, Maryville, Residential addition, $70,000
Hendrickson, Heartland Drive, Maryville, House, $650,000
Reed and Lisa Ellis, Heron Hill Drive, Louisville, House, $675,000
Greg Wilson, Big Elm Road, Maryville, Account structure, $20,000
Stonetown Kensington Place, Mistletoe Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, $75,469
Don Jacobs, Chula Vista Drive, Friendsville, Residential alteration, No value listed
Tom Hall, Meadow Cove Lane, Maryville, Utility, $14,000
Wilson Gawthrop, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Walland, Account structure, $65,000
Trad Staecker, Kenmark Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $15,000
Chris Martensen, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, Pool, $146,214
Aubrey Crawford, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $475,000
Tamara Martensen, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, Windows, $56,002
Shyam Dutt Inc., Brick Mill Road, Maryville, Sign, $2,000
Russell Sigler, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville, Mechanical, $14,241
Broadway Baptist, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $23,707.80
William Wolfenbarger, Six Mile Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $72,508
Stephen Bowyer, Burnett Station Road, Seymour, Account structure, $3,500
Steve Davis, Anthony Road, Walland, Mobile home, $183,575
Long Field Est., Alisha Way, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
Bobby and Cassie Hembree, Floyd Lee Road, Friendsville, House, $200,000
Bobby and Cassie Hembree, Floyd Lee Road, Friendsville, Account structure, $30,000
Amanda Guffey, East Clark Avenue, Maryville, Mechanical, $6,103
Jesus Monarrez, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, Utility, $15,000
Michael and Crystal Ghere, Old Cove Road, Walland, Mechanical, $4,181
Sandy and Terry Davis, Old Piney Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $6,289
Frederick A. Casto, Meadow Road, Greenback, House, $440,000
Anthony Volpe, Binfield Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $17,000
Brenda Self, Tipton Loop Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $94,812
Daniel Hildebrand, Lorena Lane, Maryville, Residential alteration, $2,000
TN Acquisitions LLC, Clayton Drive, Friendsville, Pavilion, $150,000
LW Investments LLC, Clayton Drive, Friendsville, Outdoor Living, $85,000
LW Investments LLC, Clayton Drive, Friendsville, Pool, $500,000
William and Diane Chambers, Nickle Point Drive, Maryville, House, $250,000
Vineyard Church Community, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $1,140,000
No owner listed, Paradise Hills Drive, Maryville, Pool, $55,000
Daniel Hildebrand, Lorena Lane, Maryville, Residential alteration, $2,000
Geraldine Henegar, Walker Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $55,000
Marina Snipse, Meadow Road, Greenback, Mobile home, $201,000
Total=$15,424,862.55
Maryville
Thadius D. and Angela A. Blackmon, Somerset Drive, Residential, $5,700
Danny and Kathy W. Maples, Karrow Street, Residential, $697,000
Eric W. and Rebekah J. Bergin, Elsborn Ridge Road, Residential, $30,000
Thomas Hodge, Grasmere Point, Residential, $850,000
John David and Lisa Janette McCurry, South Belmont Drive, Residential, $46,870
Sue Walls, Montgomery Lane, Residential, $10,000
John Parker, Savannah Village Drive, Residential, $15,000
Dylan T. Vogel and Daphne R. Burleson, Columbus Street, Residential, $3,000
Roman Lvanov, Woodland Drive, Residential, $6,800
Raechel K. Stephenson, Cherry Drive, Residential, $8,000
Jason Pankratz, Worthington Boulevard, Residential, $247,000
Jason Pankratz, Worthington Boulevard, Residential, $260,000
Jason Pankratz, Worthington Boulevard, Residential, $232,000
City Maryville, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $10,000
Justin P. and Emily Gentry, Northfield Drive, Residential, $2,000
Storm Taylor, East Harper Avenue, Commercial, $5,500
Carol Coveridge, Silver Creek Lane, Residential, $28,050
Dylan D. Deponte and Hannah M. Harper, Boardman Avenue, Residential, $20,000
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Proffitt Springs Road, Commercial, $1,200,000
F. Garret and Diane V. Hendrix, South Court Street, Residential, $27,042
Foothills Mall Owner Equities LLC, Foothills Mall, Commercial, $800,000
John. E. Chupak, Huntington Place, Residential, $5,000
Kevin Dee and Carrie M. Cerutti, Olympia Drive, Residential, $40,000
Kegan and Ashley R. Drysdale, Devictor Drive, Residential, $26,000
Maryville Building LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $300,000
Maryville Housing Authority, Broadway Towers, Commercial, $15,000
Total=$4,889,962
