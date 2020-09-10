July 2020
Alcoa
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Belinda Folger, Jeffrey Lane, Residential, $1,352
• Ben Rayach, Goddard Street, Residential, $5,960
• Michael Bradburn, East Cunningham Street, Residential, $1,000
• Clint Dixon, Birch Street, Residential, $1,000
• City of Alcoa Fire Department Shed, Universal Street, Commercial, $1,000
• Culvers, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Commercial, $1,600,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $180,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• The Wright Spot, North Wright Road, Sign, $500
• Culvers, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Sign, $51,000
• Vintage Alcoa Building 1, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $2,004,791
• Vintage Alcoa Building 2, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $3,278,318
• Vintage Alcoa Building 3, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $2,004,791
• Vintage Alcoa Building 4, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $2,633,082
• Vintage Alcoa Building 5, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $3,278,318
• Vintage Alcoa Building 6, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $2,557,031
• Vintage Alcoa Building 7, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $2,633,082
• Vintage Alcoa Building 8, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $2,663,082
• Vintage Alcoa Clubhouse, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $606,456
• Vintage Alcoa Pool Cabana, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $81,904
• Vintage Alcoa Trash Enclosure, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $62,351
• Vintage Alcoa Garage Maintenance, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $166,957
• Vintage Alcoa Garage 2B, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $166,523
• Vintage Alcoa Garage 3C, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $174,453
• Vintage Alcoa Garage 4D, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $174,453
• Vintage Alcoa Garage 5E, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $166,523
• Vintage Alcoa Garage 6F, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $166,523
• Vintage Alcoa Garage 7G, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $166,523
• Vintage Alcoa Garage 8H, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $166,523
• Johnson and Sons Flooring, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Sign, $4,300
• Grocery Outlet, South Hall Road, Sign, $9,500
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, Cherry Street, Commercial, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Cherry Street, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, West Howe Street, Commercial, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, West Howe Street, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Residential, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Residential, $115,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Residential, $130,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $130,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Residential, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Harrison Street, Other, $45
• Brenda Ammons, Link Drive, Residential, $4,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen, Residential, $180,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen, Other, $45
• Barrinton McNera, Burns Street, Residential, $2,000
Total — $26,289,993.00
Blount County
• John French, Kings Grant Road, Maryville, Residential Repair, $5,805
• Paramount Construction, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Walland, House, $249,000
• Harry McIntosh, Laurel Mountain Road, Townsend, House, $360,000
• VRH Trust, Farmside Lane, Walland, House, $5,000,000
• Debbie Spoke, Stonecrest Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $11,000
• Steve and Nikki Staley, Mt. Tabor Loop Road, Townsend, Residential alteration, $7,400
• Janet Cook, Raintree Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $4,000
• Sumner Gibbs, Norcross Road, Maryville, Utility, $34,500
• Elmer Fuller, Doc Norton Road, Walland, House, $325,000
• Timothy Conradi, Hinkle Estate Drive, Seymour, Residential addition, $50,000
• David Kirk, Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, House, $850,000
• Ronald Martin, Settlers Point, Maryville, Residential alteration, $19,000
• Charles Binger, Argyle Way, Maryville, Residential addition, $7,606
• Carl Perry, Brittingham Drive, Friendsville, House, $222,000
• Roger Fields, J. Riley West Drive, Greenback, Utility, $40,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $146,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $359,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $283,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $201,000
• Brian Richardson, Best Road, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Dustin Barton, Perriwinkle Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $39,000
• Tia Compton, Temple Road, Walland, Residential repair, $92,376.77
• Margaret Dominique, Harrison Carver Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $65,714.40
• Dana Braun, Montvale Airpark Road, Maryville, Utility, $75,000
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Chris Wampler, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $165,000
• Ed Duval, Mint Road, Maryville, Mechanical, No value listed
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Chris Franklin, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Jennifer Daily, Chris Circle, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Joseph Davis, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, Utility, $1,500
• Scotty G. Builders, Angus Boulevard, Maryville, House, $220,000
• BRC Construction, Crescent Ridge Court, Maryville, Residential repair, No value listed
• Chris Gallati, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, Pool, $50,000
• Chris White, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $205,000
• David Baugh, Settlers Point Circle, Maryville, House, $325,000
• Jed Wilson, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, House, $331,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View Drive, Friendsville, House, No value listed
• Lori Cole, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, House, $214,000
• James Reaves, Murphy Road, Maryville, Utility, $8,700
• Ronnie Wilson, Day Road, Rockford, Residential addition, $100,000
• Michael Best, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Residential repair, $9,697
• Stan Hinds, Windy J. Farms Road, Louisville, Residential alteration, $30,000
• Longfield Estates, Andrew Way, Maryville, Mobile home, $4,350
• Hickory Corner, Hickory Corner Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, $5,500
• John Roberson, Huffstetler Road, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Todd James, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, House, $300,000
• Nicholas Martin, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $79,319
• Judy Delahunty, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, Residential addition, $50,000
• Christopher Pass, Pleasant Hills Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $49,000
• Thomas Freeman, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Walland, House, $225,000
• Stephanie Shuler, Carpenters School Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $7,035
• Terry McBath, Big Elm Road, Maryville, House, $195,000
• Terry McBath, Big Elm Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $6,500
• Paul Kron, Shird Franklin Road, Maryville, Utility, $9,000
• Eric Barton, South Old Glory Road, Maryville, Sign, $8,000
• Glen Hagerman, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, Utility, $126,000
• A. and A. Mendez, Covenant Way, Seymour, Residential addition, $15,540
• Stanley Estes, Mountain Thrush Drive, Townsend, Residential addition, $7,000
• Alcia Lemaster, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, House, $282,000
• Sandy Beall, Drumming Log Road, House, No value listed
• Moses Investment Group, Chosin Trail, Greenback, House, $216,000
• Nick Hodge, Warrior Path, Maryville, House, $122,000
• Fudge Orange LLC, Laverack Road, Walland, $1,000,001
• TJ and Lisa Miller, Marvin Circle, Maryville, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Lee Seaton, Fox Creek Road, Louisville, Pool, $66,000
• Lloyd Oslonian, Carpenters View Road, Maryville, House, $234,000
• Martin Stringer, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Utility, $8,000
• J. and W. James, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Utility, $8,000
• Mike Larger, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville, Utility, $80,000
• D. and K. Gizzi, Penn Marydel Way, Maryville, Residential alteration, $24,600
• Marie Decaire, Cansler Court, Maryville, Maryville, Utility, $24,000
• Sidney Daniels, Big Bass Lane, Tallassee, Utility, $9,000
• Tom Morris, Angus Boulevard, Maryville, Pool, $30,000
• Sandy Burrows, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jerry Blevins, Blankenship Road, Maryville, House, $378,000
• Gary Chandler, Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, House, $760,000
• Jackie Church, Logans Landing Circle, Louisville, Residential repair, No value listed
• Eric Merhib, Stanton Road, Seymour, Residential addition, $24,500
• Laura Hillis, Old Piney Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Doug Kulp, Bakerstown Court, Maryville, House, $325,000
• Bradley Dockins, Hitson Road, Maryville, Utility, $24,000
• John Hurd, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville, Pool, $18,000
• Bohdan Halecky, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, $241,650
• Tammy Thompson, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $2,399
• BRC Construction, Carpenters View, Maryville, Residential alteration, $2,399
• Jack McCann, Chula Vista Lane, Friendsville, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Carole Bernard, Buffalo Springs Way, Townsend, Residential addition, $110,760
• Gail Daughtery, Defoe Circle, Maryville, Residential addition, $57,336
• Mitch Top, Marmore Road, Friendsville, House, $700,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, $143,983
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, $201,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, $136,439
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, $283,000
• Shore Builders, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $275,000
• Shelby Abbott, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Mobile home, $77,054
• Seath Davidson, Emert Williams Road, Maryville, House, $108,000
Total — $18,240,315.17
Maryville
• Libby McConnell, Drake Street, Residential, $8,000
• Pistol Creek Construction and Bassitt Homes LLC, Lonas Drive, Residential, $205,000
• Andrew Hartsell, Kirkland Boulevard, Residential, $24,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $155,000
• Jesse D. and Elisabeth A. Mandel, Somerset Drive, Residential, $3,711
• Roberta Debrowner, South Ruth Street, Residential, $130,000
• Alyssa C. Wilson, Scarlet Tanager Street, Residential, $9,000
• Carole H. and James P. Flynn, South Belmont Drive, Residential, $7,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Donald D. and Linda G. Sentell, Laurie Street, Residential, $59,225
• Janey E. and Robert A. Collins, Thunder Creek Drive, Residential, $14, 943
• Harry McIntosh, Gamble Avenue, Residential, $230,000
• Cheri Alexander, Hill Run Drive, Residential, $23,500
• John and Jennifer Garland, Rockingham Drive, Residential, $330,000
• James and Deborah Waddell, Scarlet Rose Court, Residential, $13,560
• James and Amanda Price, Bittle Road, Residential, $800
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $226,170
• Corey A. Hairrell, Jefferson Avenue, Residential, $1,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $4,284
• Lalona and James Soule, Ray Avenue, Residential, $6,000
• Michael and Kerma Headrick, Oak Glenn Circle, Residential, $30,796
• Michelle Bishop, Holyrood Way, Residential, $30,000
• Jeremy Keeble, Compton Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Ron and Marcia Torres, Compton Drive, Residential, $75,000
• Steven and Laurie Pullins, Southwood Drive, Residential, $25,000
• Michael and Cindy Steighner, Woodgate Drive, Residential, $18,000
• Robert and Angela Huddleston, Masters Drive, Residential, $168,000
• David Hill, Doll Avenue, Residential, $5,800
• John and Carol Weston, Young Avenue, Residential, $50,000
• Steve Jones, Jefferson Avenue, Residential, $120,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $160,000
• Katherine Morton, West Broadway Avenue, Residential, $25,000
• Albert and Jennifer Hill, Clarion Avenue, Residential, $48,520
• Jonathan Egert and Abby Satterfield, Spring Creek Street, Residential, $3,400
• Geraldine and David McMillan, Brookwood Lane, Residential, $35,000
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $118,081
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $105,558
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $118,081
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $105,753
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $105,558
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $105,753
• Bailey Riddle and Stephen Thompson, Lonas Drive, Residential, $2,700
• Seth and Sarah Glandon, Bonnie Vista Drive, Residential, $400,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Legends Way, Residential, $150,000
• Elizabeth David, Legends Way, Residential, $150,000
• John Cox Jr. and Regina Cox, North Dunlap Street, Commercial, $15,000
• John Alexrix, Keeble Street, Residential, $9,000
• Jennifer L. Huffstetler, Everett Avenue, Residential, $800
Total — $4,021,993.00
