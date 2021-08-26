July 2021
Alcoa
• Taco Bell, Airport Highway, Sign, $25,000
• Harper Auto Wash, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $1,500,000
• Robert Ortmann, Brighton Drive, Residential, $63,865
• Shannon Zackery, E. Newcomen Street, Residential, $30,000
• Covenant Health, Corporate Place, Sign, $6,500
• Brandon Valentine, W. Franklin Street, Residential, $120,000
• Brandon Valentine, W. Franklin Street, Other, $45
• TN Drivers License, S. Calderwood Street, Commercial, $150,000
• Fowlers, S. Calderwood Street, Commercial, $250,000
• Michael Norris, Mildred Drive, Residential, $22,500
• Jane Cooper, W. Newcomen Street, Residential, $900
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Residential, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Residential, $110,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Residential, $110,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Residential, $110,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, N. Wright Road, Other, $45
• Linda Robinson Carter, Peppertree Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Jerald Buchanon, E. Stephenson Street, Residential, $2,000
• William Welch, N. Wright Road, Residential, $2,000
• Other, unspecified, $7,568
Total — $2,631,557.60
Blount County
• Elizabeth Motler, Big Springs Ridge Road, Pool, $500
• David Lyons, Davis Ford Road, Residential Alteration, $400,000
• Justin Beckman, Morganton Road, Utility, $43,684.92
• William Orr, Orr Circle, Foundation, $0
• Hector Williams, McArthur Road, Utility, $2,500
• Michael Suttles, Sagegrass Drive, Pool, $63,000
• Farmhouse Getaway LLC, Blair Branch Road, House, $600,000
• Bill and Debra Phelps, Grand Pine Point Drive, House, $546,000
• Randy Holt, Heartland Drive, Utility, $57,246
• Ken Hawkins, Big Springs Road, House, $200,000
• Caleb and Lauren Williamson, Kennedy Street, House, $378,000
• Steven and Irene Leonard, Stephens Road, House, $500,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, House, $228,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, House, $183,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, House, $168,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, House, $228,000
• No owner listed, Smooth Lane, Residential Addition, $130,000
• David Flynn, Morganton Road, Mobile Home, $88,900
• Joel Tilley, Mint Meadows Drive, House, $625,000
• Dennis Musick, Myers Road, Demo, no cost listed
• Curt Myers, William Blount Drive, Sign, no cost listed
• Curt Myers, William Blount Drive, Change of Use, no cost listed
• Loyd Oslonian, Houston Springs Road, House, $250,000
• Melissa Hamilton, Pineview Drive, Mobile Home, $9,000
• Jim Talley, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Residential Addition, no cost listed
• Jim Talley, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Pool, $12,000
• David Adelman, Martingale Way, Residential Addition, no cost listed
• Mary Seward, Hinkle Road, Mobile Home, no cost listed
• Michael Norris, Rocky Branch Road, Utility, $16,000
• Michael Franklin, Ellejoy Road, Mobile Home, $95,000
• Lyn Brewster, Blockhouse Road, Residential Addition, $50,000
• Money to Go Pawn, East Broadway Avenue, Sign, no cost listed
• Garren Petree, Martin Mill Pike, Pool, $30,000
• Lawrence Moyers, Pineview Rad, Pool, $25,000
• Blackberry Farms LLC, The Loop Road, Commercial, $1,400,000
• Mary Headrick, Cottage Glen Lane, Residential Addition, no cost listed
• John Ingrad, Mae Mae Lane, Residential Addition, $9,323
• Stone Creek MHC, Harkleroad Circle, Mobile Home, $5,000
• Amy Ray, Secrist Springs Lane, Pool, $20,550
• Jeff Gillespie, Greencrest Drive, Utility, $25,000
• Bruce Thompson, Sweet Tea Lane, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, House, $202,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, House, $187,000
• Jerry and Ada Hall, Nebo Road, Residential Repair, $103,028.62
• Trevor Kurschner, Ward Drive, Mechanical, $9,000
• Chris and Jessica Rop, Whites Mill Road, House, $275,000
• William Duncan, Ratledge Road, Pool, $75,000
• Mark Allen, School House Gap Road, Pool, $60,000
• Scott and Rose Billow, Lachula Lane, Mobile Home, no cost listed
• James and Elizabeth Rice, Heather Glenn Drive, House, no cost listed
• Gary Thibodeau, East Brown School Road, Commercial Alteration, $6,000
• Dean Volintine, Haertland Drive, Utility, $20,000
• Robert Moore, Fox Hills Drive, Utility, $28,000
• Andrew Harris, Chilhowee View Road, House, $450,000
• Moody Lonus, Wildwood Road, Residential Addition, no cost listed
• Dewayne Wilson, Kelly Ridge Road, Residential Alteration, $150,000
• Christine Oliver, Evergreen Farms Lane, Residential Addition, $37,640
• Home Traders Group LLC, Candlewood Court, House, $300,000
• Tammy and Wayne Marchard, Farmington Way, Utility, $15,000
• James Honeycutt, Meadows Road, House, No value listed
• Bret and Mary Vasika, Mary Frances Drive, Residential Addition, $14,413
• Jacob Gurley, Gurley Avenue, House, $174,000
• JMB Investment, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $500,000
• Terry Arp, Peachtree Drive, Utility, $11,000
• Rose Simeone, Old Clover Hill Road, Utility, $31,000
• Joseph McPherson, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential Addition, $23,280
• Brenda Raber, Lee Shirley Road, Residential Addition, $4,255
• Clyde Weeks, Odell Road, Utility, $10,000
• Richard Drew, Salem Road, Pool, $45,000
• Rick Yeager, Pollard Valley Drive, Pool, $50,000
• John Hitt, Tuckaleechee Pike, Foundation, $6,000
• Carl Walker, Jericho Road, Utility, $25,000
Total — $9,769,320.54
Maryville
• John Melton, Helmsley Court, Residential, $375,000
• John and Karen Kenst, Crawford Street, Residential, $10,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Bobby Queen, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $20,000
• Brandon and Chelsea Lamb, Waters Road, Residential, $15,000
• Clayton Properties Group, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Timothy Britton, Rule Street, Residential, $760
• Kevin and Elizabeth Miller, Linda Lane, Residential, $20,000
• Enoge Rune, South Everett High Road, Residential, $4,000
• Dominique and Yvonne Brooks, Laurie Street, Residential, $35,000
• Joseph Zappa, Big Springs Road, Commercial, $200,000
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $227,500
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $227,500
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $227,500
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $227,500
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $227,500
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $227,500
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $227,500
• Fred and Kristie Ballew, Elsborn Ridge Road, Residential, $449,109
• Tennlab Properties LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $23,000
• Robert and Nancy Mcclenagan, South Court Street, Residential, $67,100
• John Kerr, Bogle Street, Residential, $190,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Randall Kindrick, Worthington Boulevard, Residential, $15,000
• Jacob Smithson, Karch Drive, Residential, $488,000
• Mary and Sharon Russell, Sunset Ridge Court, Residential, $20,000
• Nippondenso Tenn, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $94,000
• City of Maryville, Home Avenue, Commercial, $45,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $265,000
• Maryville Housing Authority, Cape Drive, Residential, $35,000
• Joseph Costner, High Street, Commercial, $100,000
• Walker and Denise Johnson, Melvin Avenue, Residential, $100,000
• Isaac and Julia Simerly, Helmsley Court, Residential, $600,000
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $250,000
• Grow Properties LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $200,000
• Tab Burkhalter, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $27,500
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• James and Karen Allen, Savannah Park Drive, Residential, $24,900
• Patrick and Candra Morgan, Rockingham Drive, Residential, $732,792
• Forest Hill Investments, West Broadway Avenue, Residential, $1,150,000
• Blount County Fire, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $75,000
• P Swami LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $250,000
Total — 8,388,334
