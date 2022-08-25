Alcoa
• Yassin Falafel, Hamilton Crossing, Commercial, $45,000
• Laura Barry, Cherry Street, Residential, $4,500
• Food City, Tesla Boulevard, Sign, $57,845
• Mike Akard, Vera Drive, Residential, $4,057
• Jeff Wallace, Tsuga Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Jeff Wallace, Tsuga Drive, Other, $45
• Jeff Wallace, Tsuga Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Jeff Wallace, Tsuga Drive, Other, $45
• City Farms Wine & Spirits, North Calderwood, Commercial, $200,000
• Curtis Sikes, Vera Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Yassin Falafel, Hamilton Crossing, Sign, $3,600
• Sweet Leaf, Hunters Crossing, Sign, $4,500
• Habitat for Humanity, East Franklin Street, Residential, $14,290
• Vintage Alcoa Fence, Vintage Alcoa Complex, Commercial, $30,000
• William Lyons, Rule Street, Residential, $163,200
• William Lyons, Rule Street, Other, $45
• Charles Carrell, East Hunt Road, Residential, $39,615
• Michael Haynes, Beverly Drive, Residential, $20,000
• Kroger Pickup, South Hall Road, Sign, $5,000
• Angie Scott, Cedar Street, Residential, $850
• Becky Eckert, North Wright Road, Residential, $5,474
• Liv Hydration, Hamilton Crossing, Commercial, $6,000
• Solid Ground Security, Gill Street, Sign, $3,500
• Dustin Wieske, West Fulton Street, Residential, $5,500
• Other, $975
Total — $1,219,041
Blount County
• Joel Kerr, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, House, $210,000
• Joel Kerr, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, House, $210,000
• Joel Kerr, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, House, $200,000
• BRC Construction, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, House, $350,000
• Benjamin Stobridge, Burnett Station Road, Seymour, House, $115,000
• TN Acquistions LLC, Clayton Drive, Friendsville, Garage, $140,000
• Keith Shiver, Cochran Road, Maryville, House, $2,160,000
• Mark Klutenkamper, Grand Creek Point, Maryville, House, $650,000
• Marcelle Backscheider, Flanders Lane, Maryville, Pool, $65,000
• Pamela Bivens, Volunteer Drive, Maryville, Residential Alter, $34,000
• Gary Chandler, Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, Pool, $75,000
• Dan Rader, Ellejoy Road, Walland, Pool, $80,000
• Carolyn Hudgens, Secrist Springs Lane, Walland, Pool, $80,000
• Charles Schlosshan, Lurther Road, Maryville, Utility, $23,000
• Lorraine Kulpinski, Klair Court, Maryville, Mobile home, $36,331
• Richard Power, J. Riley West Road, Greenback, Residential addition, $13,500
• Lewell and Lora Mollen, Taliaferro Lane, Louisville, Utility, $20,000
• Charles England, Candlewood Court, Maryville, Utility, $28,000
• Terry M. Jenkins, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Utility, $50,000
• JMB Investments, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, Commercial, $500,000
• Eugene and Laurie Busa, Wolf Creek Road, Walland, Utility, No value listed
• John Warren, Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $40,000
• Arin Noyes, Grouse Top Road, Walland, Residential repair, $26,863
• Robert Deschambeault, Henry Lane, Greenback, Demolition, No value listed
• Cody Carver, Cloyds Creek Road, Greenback, Utility, $25,000
• Jim Everett, Country Lane, Walland, Utility, No value listed
• Sandra Yelloweagle, Lanier Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $60,000
• Stonecreek MHC, Klair Court, Maryville, Mobile home, $5,500
• Alan Nelson, Nelson Lane, Friendsville, House, $75,000
• Emily Withrow, Old Walland Highway, Walland, Residential repair, $12,770
• Stinemetz, Butch Bayless Lane, Seymour, House, $725,000
• Maxim Rokhim, Big Bend Drive, Maryville, Alter/repair, $6,000
• Timothy Johnston, Mountain Vista Drive, Maryville, House, $650,000
• Brock and Caroline Self, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Kimberlee Rivera, Firefly Lane, Maryville, Pool, $15,000
• Chester Franklin, Franklin Ridge, Sign, $2,000
• Tom Hill, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Renovation/deck, $32,080
• Cheryl Moody, Mountain Thrush, Walland, Residential addition, No value listed
• Will Sellars, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, House, $400,000
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Seymour, Accessory structure, $38,000
• David Lewis, Hopewell Road, Maryville, Accessory structure, $20,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Christopher Gragg, Crumley Road, Greenback, Residential alter, $130,000
• Mike and Becky Johnson, Gap Creek Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $45,000
• Jason Ownsby, Wheatfield Drive, Louisville, Pool, $60,000
• Matt Sikes, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $519,000
• Ronald and Linda Bare, King Road, Seymour, House, $330,000
• Daniel Holt, Dawson Way, Maryville, House, $440,000
• D'arcy Munger, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, Residential addition, $19,500
• David Baker, Lovers Lane, Townsend, Mechanical, $6,700
• Dave and Denise Clark, Broaderick Drive, Maryville, Accessory structure, $87,252
• Vantage Point Properties, Ellejoy Road, Walland, Mechanical, $6,300
• Vantage Point Properties, Ellejoy Road, Walland, Mechanical, $16,807
• Erick Lee, Coronado Crest, Maryville, Mechanical, $11,000
• Rickey Farrill, Country Meadows, Maryville, Mechanical, $14,000
• Andrew Stadtlander, Walker Road, Maryville, House, $700,000
• Trenia Higdon, Springdale Street, Maryville, Utility, $6,500
• Perisso Trust, Bear Den Road, Townsend, House, $1,530,000
• Matt Nuchols Construction, Paige Way, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Matt Nuchols Construction, Paige Way, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Randall and Judy Harris, Woodland Trace, Maryville, House, $402,000
• Dennis Haskell, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, Mobile home, $121,442
• Brendon Manship, Ridgeway Trail, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Ridge Carter, Windsor Drive, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Kenneth Campbell, Flintlock Court, Townsend, House, $679,640
• David Haskell, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, House, $585,000
• Mack Garner, East Leatherwood Drive, Walland, Residential repair, $13, 849
• Rachel Walker, Heartland Drive, Maryville, House, $450,000
• Russell Gibson, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $150,000
• Randy Downey, Abbey Way, Friendsville, Utility, $35,000
• Scott Wilson, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Utility, $18,000
• David Wayne Lee, Sheets Hollow Road, Greenback, Utility, $75,000
• Tony Moschella, Butterfly Hollow Road, Maryville, House, $400,000
• Stone Construction Group, Frog Pond, Friendsville, House, $450,000
• Joshua Bond, Tammy Circle, Rockford, Mobile home, $75,000
• Peter Laurin, Coventry Court, Maryville, Accessory structure, $20,000
• TSP Investments, Pinebrooke Point, Maryville, House, $277,290
• TSP Investments Loblolly Lane, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Amber Eisele, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland, Residential addition, $41,473
• Robert Krzemski, Flats Road, Tallassee, House, $155,000
• Paul and Ferguson Wilson, Knob Road, Maryville, Pool, $15,000
• Joseph Newsom, Lorraine Lane, Maryville, Pool, $17,000
Total — $16,238,797
Maryville
• Katherine A. and Nathan Eric Schrock Trustee, Helmsley Court, Residential, $125,000
• Derick Hunt, Sequoyah Avenue, Residential, $134,000
• Derick Hunt, Sequoyah Avenue, Residential, $134,000
• Armin and Lisa Orucevic, Cherokee Street, Residential, $3,500
• William H. Berry, Melbourne Drive, Residential, $21,000
• Nathan J. and Tiffany Kourofsky, Wilder Chapel Lane, Residential, $14,500
• Keith Edmonds, East Harper Avenue, Residential, $15,000
• Lyle and Amy Kelly, Belle Meade Drive, Residential, $30,000
• Nancy Wilber, Karch Drive, Residential, $50,000
• Clara N. and Kenneth Rogers, Bastogne Drive, Residential, $80,000
• David Shanks, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $10,000
• Denso Manufacturing, Middlesettlements Road, Commercial, $319,375
• Paul R. and Jennifer P. Cunningham, South Heritage Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Foothills Property Group, Sherwood Drive, Residential, $109,251
• Janet Leann Borden Graves, Lynn Circle, Residential, $65,000
• James H. Borgman and Linda Paul Borgman, Whittington Boulevard, Residential, $40,000
• Maryville College, South Court Street, Residential, $3,841
• Merle Young, Brown School Road, Residential, $400,000
• R. C. Properties LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $150,000
• RIO East, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $430,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• Time Equities Inc., Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $50,000
• Walter Lee Stinnett Jr. and Janine C. Stinnett, William Blount Drive, Commercial, $890,000
• Alterman Commercial Real Estate, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $236,000
• Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. Proffitt Springs Road, Commercial, $30,960,648
Total — $34,762,115
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.