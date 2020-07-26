June 2020
Alcoa
• Enterprise Fence, Riversedge Road, Commercial, $3,000
• Michael Anderson, Peppertree Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Cally's Pet Grooming, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $3,080
• Serenity Wellness, Gill Street, Sign, $300
• Second Harvest Food, Harvest Lane, Commercial, $24,084
• Leslie McInturff, Saint Thomas Way, Residential, $50,000
• David Mabry, South Linden Drive, Residential, $8,200
• Michelle Brooks, Cedar Street, Residential, $7,000
• Edwar Crocoo, Grant Street, Residential, $3,600
• Billy Large, Laurel Street, Residential, $15,000
• Martin Revans, Badgett Street, Residential, $2,500
• Michele Freeman, West Lincoln Road, Residential, $1,800
Total — $126,264.00
Blount County
• Roger Boring, William Henry Way, Maryville, House, $230,000
• Larry Winters, Commander Way, Seymour, Utility, $24,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View Drive, Friendsville, House, $193,000
• Thomas Davis, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $43,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $183,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• John James, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Residential addition, $5,000
• Ryan Hill, Patterson Road, Walland, Mobile home, $180,000
• Wade Hurst, Country Meadow Lane, Maryville, Utility, $3,000
• Stephen Bill, Crumley Road, Greenback, House, $280,000
• Old Piney Church, Old Piney Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Ken Hawkins, Wrenwood Way, Greenback, House, $80,000
• Jon Munday, Marcaro Lane, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Mike Newcomb, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $51,000
• Kenneth Stinnett, Robert Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $1,000
• Mark Llewellyn, Kenmark Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $40,000
• Joe Lindsey, Huskey Valley Road, Seymour, Utility, $15,500
• Allen Russell, Nickle Point Drive, Maryville, Utility, $18,000
• Curtis Road, U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, Commercial, $50,000
• Sue and Donnie Amburn, Johnny Way, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Sue and Donnie Amburn, Johnny Way, Maryville, House, $125,000
• Sue and Donnie Amburn, Johnny Way, Maryville, House, $125,000
• Sue and Donnie Amburn, Johnny Way, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Charlene Tefeteller, Golf View Drive, Greenback, House, $139,000
• Church of the Cove, Wears Valley Road, Townsend, Commercial, $1,600,000
• Audi Holloway, East Clark Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $800
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $149,000
• Tim Malone, Williams Mill Road, Maryville, Utility, $6,195
• Ryan Ayers, Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $9,700
• M. and F. Csontos, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $200,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Three Sisters Road, Walland, Commercial addition, $500,000
• Ronald Clark, Cunningham Road West, House, $250,000
• L. and M. Borgardus, Morganton Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $13,500
• Randall Maxey, Mount Tabor Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Wade Humphries, Watershaw Drive, Townsend, Residential addition, $27,000
• Don Perry, Kildee Street, Townsend, Residential addition, $16,000
• Charlie Mattingly, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Jimmy Young, Bart Griffin Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $8,000
• Larry Mick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• Tom Millsaps, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, House, $154,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View Drive, Friendsville, House, $166,000
• Don Warren, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $275,000
• Betty Silka, McGhee Road, Maryville, Pool, $3,400
• Pouliot, Flintlock Court, Townsend, House, $285,000
• Irwin, Summerfield Drive, Maryville, House, $385,000
• Thomas Presnell, Wears Valley Road, Townsend, Commercial addition, $800
• John Gallemore, Deer Run Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $30,000
• Coalition for Appalachian Ministry, Wears Valley Road, Townsend, Commercial addition, $1,000
• Mark Llewellyn, Kenmark Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $25,000
• Darren Housley, Maple Lane, Greenback, Residential repair, $4,500
• Alan Walker, West Millers Cove Road, House, $99,000
• Kent Miller, Indian Warpath Road, Maryville, House, $315,000
• Al Flores, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $200,000
• Theoria Anderson, Maple Lane, Greenback, Mobile home, $6,000
• Michael Kobolak, Golden Rose Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Daniel Corigan, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, Mobile home, $137,000
• Gary Smith, Best Road, Maryville, Utility, $22,512
• Derick Robinson, Parks Ferry Road, Friendsville, House, $300,000
• Katie Roberts, Century Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Richard Gasper, Loudon View Drive, Friendsville, House, $256,000
• Erwin Dijk, Old Cades Cove Road, Walland, Mobile home, $46,400
• Jason Elliott, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, Residential addition, $15,000
• Hillary Morgan, Mable Lane, Greenback, House, $153,000
• Bette Wiley, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $60,000
• Phillip Massey, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, $468,000
• Lloyd Oslonian, Inverness Drive, Maryville, House, $207,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $183,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smiltbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $213,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View Drive, Friendsville, House, $183,000
• Brad Shore, Coulter Road, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Jacob Sullivan, Chancellors Court, Maryville, House, $330,000
• Nikki Parton, Roy Avenue, Maryville, Residential addition, $6,300
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Scotty G. Builders, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, House, $164,000
• Vicky Shore, Logans Landing, Louisville, House, $275,000
• Murry Smith, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Plumbing, No value listed
• Brad White, Sycamore Drive, Maryville, Pool, $50,000
• Wayne Baker, South Odell Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $8,592
• Gary and Jennifer Cable, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Sabine Pabst, Riversedge Road, Louisville, House, $150,000
• David Phillips, Porter Academy Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Victor Boucher, Baker Street, Seymour, Residential addition, $1,200
• Brad Sinders, Martin Valley Road, Walland, Residential, $14,564
• Ryan Rush, Best Road, Maryville, Kitchen hood, No value listed
• Keith Law, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $265,000
• Betty Watson, Wilkingson Pike, Maryville, Residential addition, $14,485
• Shannon Hurst, Cunningham Road West, House, $164,575
• Steve Hall, Brookemeade Avenue, House, $450,000
Total — $14,792,023.28
Maryville
• Teresa and Kimberly Clark, Meadside Drive, Residential, $4,500
• Robert and Jill Halberg, Everett Avenue, Residential, $7,000
• Sandra Ortega and Jose Montelongo Rios, Andrea Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Andes Group Partnership, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $3,000
• IDB of Blount County, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $360,000
• Carolyn and Steven Poplin, Bonnie Vista Drive, Residential, $7,000
• Regina and John Cox Jr., North Dunlap Street, Commercial, $15,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $175,000
• Louise and Eric Littrell, Meadside Drive, Residential, $1,500
• David Smith, Glenfield Circle, Residential, $32,000
• Christina and Erling Bakken, Chas Way Boulevard, Residential, $10,000
• Roger and Natalie Bivens, Rule Street, Residential, $2,500
• Andes Group Tennessee Partnership, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $5,000
• Sarah Elizabeth Walker Delpy, Willard Street, Residential, $65,000
• Keith Akard, Mynders Avenue, Residential, $75,000
• Sandra Geisweidt, Elm Drive, Residential, $24,221
• Julie Pepperman, Turnberry Lane, Residential, $20,780
• Johnny Johnson, Pearson Springs Road, Residential, $120,000
• Sarah and Caleb Morris, Northfield Drive, Residential, $15,000
• Jonathon Riggsbee, South Dogwood Drive, Residential, $200
• James and Teresa Horn, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $128,972
• Stuart and Carolyn Trenda, Carowinds Circle, Residential, $4,960
• Wilburn Bowers and Meelora Zerick, Rankin Drive, Residential, $6,435
• Jeffrey and Christina McNaughton, Stanley Avenue, Residential, $24,000
• Wilburn and Rebecca Dillard, Brookdale Road, Commercial, $1,250,000
• Bond Almand III, Indiana Avenue, Residential, $32,720
• James and Sarah Saniger, Radnor Drive, Residential, $2,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $150,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $175,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $165,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $25,000
• Blount County Children's Advocacy Center, Southdowne Drive, Commercial, $1,127,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Legends Way, Residential, $180,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Legends Way, Residential, $180,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Masters Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Crown Castle, North Washington Street, Commercial, $49,500
• David McClanahan, Madison Avenue, Residential, $7,000
• Thomas Eichman, Madison Avenue, Residential, $23,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $150,000
• Raymond Buckner, Sandidge Road, Residential, $10,000
• Elizabeth Davis and Dwight Price, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Maegan and Chase Helton, Leah Lane, Residential, $300,000
• Saddlebrook Properties, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $208,080
• Kenneth and Clare Lewis, Brentwood Drive, Residential, $3,500
• Joseph Blauvelt, Elm Drive, Residential, $25,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $170,000
• City of Maryville, Best Street, Commercial, $49,500
• Larry and Linda Turner, Savannah Park Drive, Residential, $7,500
• East TN Land Development LLC, Sevierville Road, Commercial, $1,300,000
• Robert and Judy Sparks, Montvale Road, Residential, $20,000
• H&C Maryville General Partnership, Market Place Drive, Commercial, $96,000
Total — $7,250,388.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.