June 2021
Alcoa
• McCammon Townhomes, McCammon Avenue, Commercial, $187,000
• McCammon Townhomes, McCammon Avenue, Other, $45
• East Tennessee Childrens Hospital Exterior, Fountain View Circle, Commercial, $250,000
• East Tennessee Childrens Hospital Interior, Fountain View Circle, Commercial,$1,319,990
• Jake and Kellie Goza, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $39,650
• Trula Blackmon, Badgett Street, Residential, $2,500
• Mark Paganalli, St. Ives Boulevard, Residential, $29,000
• Daniel Sawyer, East Lincoln Road, Residentail, $4,500
• Tokers, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $3,000
• Midland View Apartments, Sanderson Street, Sign, $145
• Valet Auto Tech, Central Park Boulevard, Sign, $1,500
• Community Food Connection, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $6,535
• US Cellular, Louisville Road, Sign, $2,000
• Armona Baptist, Louisville Road, Sign, $5,500
• Kenneth Bason, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $8,780
• Springbrook Properties, Mills Street, Residential, $200,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mills Street, Other, $45
• Bret Huskey, Lindenhall Drive, Residential, $75,000
• Darius Sudderth, Andy Carr Avenue, Residential, $6,000
• Planet Exchange, North Hall Road, Sign, $8,500
Total — $3,470,930
Blount County
• Steve Getley, Island View Lane, Friendsville, Residential Addition, $58,000
• Carol Moffett, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville, Pool, $71,000
• Mike Tipton, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, Pool, $25,000
• Adam Whitehead, Payne Hollow Road, Maryville, Utility, $90,000
• Adam Brown, Covenant Way, Seymour, Pool, $1,250
• Thomas Jones, Hackberry Lane, Maryville, mobile home, $770
• Jonathan Gonzalez, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $3,000
• Nick Hodge, Kandy's Way, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Keith Jezek, Sharpshin Road, Tallassee, House, $7,000,000
• Marshall Builders, Colby Cove, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Travis Trentham, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Residential Addition, $131,000
• Blount County Board of Education, Cinema Drive, Maryville, Demolition, No value listed
• Stanley Stubelt, John Sparks Drive, Friendsville, Utility, $4,000
• Matt Crum, Evergreen Farms Lane, Greenback, Utility, $15,000
• Ellen Perkins, Stonecrest Drive, Maryville, Residential Addition, $20,000
• Mark Niethammer, Porter's Creek Trail, Maryville, House, $655,000
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Justin Pratt, Derby Downs Drive, Friendsville, House, $219,000
• David Brewer, Murphy Myers Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Dwight Price, Chris Circle, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Dwight Price, Chris Circle, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• John Lequire, Country Meadows, Maryville, Utility, $18,500
• Amburn Builders LLC, Traci Way, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Steven Mobley, Eagle Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile Home, $177,000
• Bishop Construction, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $300,000
• Brad Shore, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Maryville, House, No Value Listed
• Brad Shore, Doc Norton Road, House, No Value Listed
• Brad Shore, Doc Norton Road, House, No Value Listed
• Tim Metzger, Brahman Lane, Seymour, House, $200,000
• James and Tammy Gillette, Silver Brook Lane, Maryville, Pool, $59,000
• Judy Bigelow, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Residential Repair, $6,418
• Bill Lingerfelt, Riverford Road, Maryville, Residential Repair, $3,942
• Ron Fields, Lanier Road, Maryville, Residential Repair, $8,086
• Kristi Munsey, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, House, $420,000
• Maribeth Salinas, Liverpool Lane, Maryville, HVAC, No Value Listed
• Gregory Griffin, Jonathan Drive, Louisville, Plumbing, No Value Listed
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $195,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $146,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $226,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $226,000
• DR Horton, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, House, $194,000
• Susan and Bobby Cooper, Highland Springs Drive, Walland, House, $600,000
• Michael and Sarah Adams, Country Lane, Tallassee, House, $425,000
• Terry and Jenny Tallent, Chilly Springs Road, Maryville, House, $60,000
• David Kirk, Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Utility, No Value Listed
• Kim Irwin, Long Rifle Road, Tallassee, House, $850,000
• Mack Whitehead, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, House, $225,000
• Josh Sullins, Hunter Crest Road, Maryville, Residential Addition, $2,800
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $215,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• David Hill, Vista Drive, Louisville, Residential Repair, No Value Listed
• Artigues Construction, Pathways Way, Walland, House, $190,000
• Artigues Construction, Pathways Way, Walland, House, $180,000
• Jan Norton, Cavalier Drive, Maryville, Residential Repair, $10,147
• BRC Construction, Thornbury Court, Louisville, House, $300,000
• Brent Water, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, Utility, $23,211
• Sue Walls, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Pool, No Value Listed
• Blackberry Farms LLC, Miser Station Road, Louisville, Commercial Addition, $55,000
• Daniel Dossett, Parks Ferry Road, Friendsville, House, $360,000
• Red Fox Mountain Resort, Abrams View Trail, Tallassee, House, $260,000
• Choice One Plumbing, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Commercial Addition, No Value Listed
• Whitney Ladage, Taylor Marie Way, Maryville, Residential Addition, $202,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $146,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $236,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $226,000
• Bonnie Puff, Harkle Road, Alcoa, Mobile Home, $1,701
• Steve Hall, Roberts Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $18,000
• John Mason, Lindrick Lane, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Justin Sveska, Cobble Way, Maryville, House, $245,000
• Tim Wallace, Columbia Road, Maryville, Residential Alteration, $24,443
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $262,000
• Carlissa Martin, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, Pool, $75,000
• Nathan Babelay, Bolinger Road, Maryville, Pool, No Value Listed
• John Romano, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, Mobile Home, $106,000
• Neil and Michelle Effler, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, House, $250,000
• Phillip Case, Winding Creek Way, Walland, House, $250,000
• Preferred Homes LLC, Eva Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Preferred Homes LLC, Eva Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Preferred Homes LLC, Dawson Way, Maryville, House, $280,000
Total — $9,893,750
Maryville
• James and Jennifer Burchette, Elsborn Ridge Road, Residential, $333,921
• Lee Blackburn, Westwood Drive, Residential, $9,855
• John Loveday, Compton Drive, Residential, $20,000
• Roger and Jenny Willis, Bonnie Vista Drive, Residential, $7,000
• City of Maryville, Montvale Station Road, Residential, $12,000
• Harold and Gena Damron, Southcliff Drive, Residential, $3,600
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Christopher and Laura Stavros, Karch Drive, Residential, $440,000
• Stacy Arp, Argonne Drive, Residential, $250,000
• JRN Inc., Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $200,000
• Timothy and Patricia Badgett, Willow Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Johnny Johnston, Landau Drive, Residential, $130,000
• Callie Orr, Mercer Drive, Residential, $4,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $265,000
• Foothills Church of Maryville, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $23,150
• Robert and Jessica Wallace, Verdant Lane, Residential, $20,000
• Elizabeth Davis and Dwight Price, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $89,500
• John and Chasity Oquinn, Barrington Boulevard, Residential, $32,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $176,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $176,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $176,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $188,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $176,000
• Ronnie and Karen Headrick, South Everett High Road, Residential, $500
• Ana Patricia Hernandez Garcia, Walnut Street, Residential, $4,500
• John Alexi, Keeble Street, Residential, $3,800
• Tim Moore, High Street, Residential, $172,915
• Kimberly Sue Cabe, Shane Drive, Residential, $1,800
• William Tex Orr, Nicole Court, Commercial, $56,000
• Crown Castle, North Washington Street, Commercial, $56,000
• Diane and Roger Lincoln, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $4,000
• Eleni Properties LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $4,000
• Marguerite Christine and Andrew Lewis, South Ruth Street, Residential, $46,000
• Angela Riddle, East Alpine Drive, Residential, $25,000
• Jerry and Earlene Scott, Amberland Lane, Residential, $8,000
• Kevin and Cynthia Galbreath, South Briarcliff Circle, Residential, $29,398
• Elizabeth Davis and Dwight Price, Torrey Pines Lane, Residential, $269,000
• Mcdonalds Real Estate Company, Market Place Drive, Commercial, $80,000
• James and Michelle Smith, Emma Ross Lane, Residential, $632,000
• Maryville College, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $214,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Jorge and Caroline Hernandez, Wales Avenue, Commercial, $6,000
• David and Rachel Smith, Ray Avenue, Residential, $72,000
• Zappa Properties, Partnership Parkway, Commercial, $1,350,000
• Zappa Properties, Partnership Parkway, Commercial, $2,700,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $12,000
• City of Maryville, Montvale Station Road, Commercial, $984,000
• City of Maryville, Montgomery Lane, Commercial, $600,000
Total — 10,742,939
