Alcoa
• Arconic TN LLC, North Wright Road, Commercial, $928,627
• West2East, Calderwood Street, Sign, $3,200
• Cracker Barrel, Louisville Road, Sign, $1,500
• Subway, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $20,000
• Horacio Sifuenties, North Wright Road, Residential, $2,600
• Pattersons Appliance, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $10,000
• Alcoa Mini Warehouse, Starlight Road, Commercial, $500,000
• Home 2 Suites, Pauling Street, Commercial, $11,767,715
• Keenan Sudderth, North Wright Road, Residential, $3,000
• Kimberly Treadwell, Southwick Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Jeffrey Rooks, Telford Street, Residential, $2,500
• TDOT-Demo, Payne Avenue, Commercial, $7,000
• TDOT-Demo, Northpark Boulevard, Commercial, $58,705
• TDOT-Demo, Payne Avenue, Commercial, $1,800
• Michael Hagedorn, Beverly Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Walter Miller, East Bell Street, Residential, $4,000
• Paulina Saquimux, Lindsay Street, Residential, $1,700
• Arconic TN LLC, North Hall Road South Plant, Commercial, $290,000
• West2East, Calderwood Street, Commercial, $30,000
• Marilyn and John Reiser, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $109,201
• Kirk Johnson, Linford Circle, Residential, $25,000
• Steven White, Brooksby Way, Residential, $11,000
• Tina Martin, Linford Circle, Residential, $20,000
• Mary Waters, Brighton Drive, Residential, $3,039
• Avis/Budget, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $8,000
• Ruby Tuesday, Furrow Way, Sign, $17,145
• Other, $1,925
Total — $14,137,657.17
Blount County
• Artigue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $200,000
• Artigue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $200,000
• Bob Hearon, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Samantha and Sweeney Erwin, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, Utility, $17,000
• Jeremy Garland, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, Mobile home, $8,000
• Robert Wilson, Christopher Lane, Louisville, Utility, No value listed
• Travis Wilson, Miser School Road, Friendsville, House, No value listed
• New Harvest Church, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Sylvia Kite, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $533,000
• Woody Coker, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, House, $459,990
• Mike Kelly, Elmer Lambert, Maryville, House, $60,000
• David Kirk, Kake Meadow Way, Louisville, Pool, No value listed
• Jared Payne, Quarry Road, Louisville, House, $150,000
• BRC Construction, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, House, $350,000
• Richard Heinjohn, Quietland Drive, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Lawrence Smith, Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Pool, $165,167
• Rick Owens, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, Pool, $186,309
• Marieda Gick, Peacock Ridge Drive, Townsend, House, $175,000
• Tim Nichols, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $650,000
• Raymond Cooper, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, Detached garage, $60,000
• Thomas Kelso, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Mike Burr, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $168,000
• Brad and Brianna Bentz, Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, House, $810,000
• Scotty Bailes, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Utility, $20,000
• Catherine and Clara Blum, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, Utility, $9,700
• Daniel and Kim Martin, Dunkirk Drive, Maryville, Utility, $12,613
• Arp Builders Inc., Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Walland, House, $190,000
• Preferred Home LLC, Dawson Way, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Preferred Home LLC, Dawson Way, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Scott Mitchell Lane, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $200,000
• Pam Ollard and Holly Free, Chula Vista Drive, Friendsville, House, $527,000
• Stan Petree, McGee Road, Maryville, Pool, $45,000
• Appalachian Construction, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $217,000
• Appalachian Construction, Loblolly Lane, Maryville, House, $279,000
• John Randolph, Level Drive, Maryville, Mobile house, $57,438
• Lawrence and Shelly Irwin, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $500,000
• John Lindsey, Galyon Road, Maryville, House, $25,000
• Moses Investment Group, Butterfly Way, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Kristie Trentham, Loch Leigh Way, Maryville, Pool, $30,067.13
• William Ricker, Nails Creek Road, Rockford, Seymour, House, $350,000
• Arthur Reihl, Jay Kerr Road, Rockford, Demolition, No value listed
• John Hyatt, Hidden Trace Way, Maryville, House, $498,666.74
• Matthew Brewster, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, Utility, $45,000
• John Marklund, Horton Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $13,375
• Randy Hanks, Winddrift Way, Walland, Utility, $73,000
• BRC Construction, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Misty Qualls, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Mobile house, $121,908.70
• Monty Newman, Richardson Lane, Maryville, Residential alter, $90,000
• Jesse Luehring, Laurel Trace Road, Townsend, House, $200,000
• Dwight Price, Pinebrook Drive, Knoxville, House, $230,000
• Ridgemont LLC, Hillview Drive, Maryville, House, $171,840
• Ridgemont LLC, Summerfield Drive, Maryville, House, $171,840
• Ridgemont LLC, Summerfield Drive, House, $5,316
• Ridgemont LLC, Summerfield Drive, House, $154,400
• Liz Tinder, Disco Loop, Friendsville, House, $200,000
• Craig and Taryn Morren, South Springview Road, Maryville, Residential alter, $400,000
• Melissa Kennedy, Medlin Lane, Walland, Mobile home, $100,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Kent Buske, South Odell Road, Maryville, Utility, $6,000
• CMH, West Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $70,000
• Phil Contrel, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $15,210
• Stephen Taylor, Ellejoy Road, Walland, Residential repair, $5,358
• Rebecca Driver, Sawyers Court, Seymour, House, $350,000
• Jeff Willis, Rambling Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $60,000
• Brad Carpenter, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, Home, $645,000
• Jamie Taylor, Patterson Road, Walland, Home, $33,000
• BRC Construction, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, House, $350,000
Total — $11,645,198.57
Maryville
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• Jesse D. and Elisabeth A. Mandel, Somerset Drive, Residential, $17,500
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• Courtney R. and Dolores Marquina, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $50,000
• Austin Plemons, Middle Street, Residential, $235,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• Will Properties, Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $5,500
• Smith and Wesson Brands Inc., Proffitt Springs Road, Commercial, $420,000
• Marty Bell, Chesterfield Drive, Residential, $8,000
• James B. Fann, Hoover Street, Residential, $3,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $337,500
• Long Trent, East Broadway Avenue, Residential, $8,500
• Caleb Weston, Old Mount Tabor Road, Residential, $200,000
• Caleb Weston, Old Mount Tabor Road, Residential, $200,000
• Caleb Weston, Old Mount Tabor Road, Residential, $200,000
• Derek and Jessica Kaucher, Somerset Drive, Residential, $9,000
• Jared Smith and Betsy Brockman-Smith, Willard Street, Residential, $240,000
• William Tex Orr and AT&T Tower Property Tax Team, Nicole Court, Commercial, $16,500
• Steven J. Greene, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $21,500
• Sean and Shanna Grimes, Leah Lane, Residential, $60,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $10,700,000
• New Seasons Properties LLC, South Cedar Street, Residential, $85,000
• Steven Burns, Branchwood Lane, Residential, $1,000
• John A. and Chasity D. O'Quinn, Barrington Boulevard, Residential, $30,000
• Smith Pardue Green Holdings LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $275,000
• Adam Darraj, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $40,000
• Patti Lehman, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $10,000
• H&C Marvyille General Partnership, Market Place Drive, Commercial, $1,400,000
• Michael Dube, Maggie Street, Residential, $43,000
• Katie Kilgore, Walker Circle, Residential, $4,500
• R. C. Properties LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $2,000
• City Maryville, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $75,000
Total — $21,802,500
