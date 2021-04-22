March 2021
Alcoa
• Betty Wiley, Alcoa Road, Residential, $50,000
• Betty Wiley, Alcoa Road, Other, $45
• William Boro, Ramsay Street, Residential, $3,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Alfredo Garcia, Mills Street, Residential, $1,600
• Willie Hannum, East Newcomen Street, Residential, $3,549
• U-Haul Co. of Knox, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $6,500
• Springbrook Properties, Mills Street, Residential, $200,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mills Street, Other, $45
• Ronald Harper, Brighton Drive, Residential, $41,000
• BMHC Pediatric Rehab., Associates Boulevard, Commercial, $124,541
• Tobacco World, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Sign, $3,900
• Advanced Printing, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Sign, $2,400
• Amanda Hendricks, Poplar Street, Residential, $4,300
• Jason and Heather McNeal, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $39,000
• Jessica Hoque, Maury Street, Residential, $3,600
• Dennis Lee, Grant Street, Residential, $1,195
• Bruce Templin, Locust Street, Residential, $70,088
• Andrew Tinker, West Hunt Road, Residential, $6,000
• Food Lion, Old Knoxville Pike, Commercial, $183,203
• Other, $3,825
Total — $1,087,881.00
Blount County
• Guadalupe and Cesar Sanchez, Madelynn Way, Walland, Mobile home, $40,000
• Kevin Ostrowski, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Walland, Residential addition, $7,812
• David Ray, Deer Run Drive, Maryville, PL only, No value listed
• Larry and JoAnn Sands, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, Residential repair, $120,000
• Kurt Siciliano, Marble Hill Road, Greenback, House, $220,000
• William Johnson, Chota Road, Maryville, Utility, $9,000
• DR Horton, Creek Bridge Way, Maryville, House, $179,000
• DR Horton, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $226,000
• DR Horton, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $179,000
• DR Horton, Creek Bridge Way, Maryville, House, $144,544
• DR Horton, Creek Bridge Way, Maryville, House, $144,544
• Kelly Tanner, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Patrick and Laura Jacobs, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, House, $937,000
• Ronald Ausburn, Lager Drive, Maryville, Utility, $30,000
• Timothy Martin, Tips Way, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View Drive, Friendsville, House, $243,000
• Lauren Young, Cavalier Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $3,452
• Darrin and Dana Wilson, Louisville Loop Road, Louisville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Craig Sparrow, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $16,000
• Crystal Mathes, Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $76,594
• Dave Hubler, West Cove Drive, Louisville, Residential alteration, $100,000
• William Johnson, Chota Road, Maryville, House, $8,000
• Susan Bynum, Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $153,000
• Richmont Properties LLC, Laurel Road, Townsend, House, $360,000
• Edward Ellis, Ridgeway Trail, Maryville, House, $55,000
• Leigh and Earle Lyles, White Mill Road, Maryville, Utility, $200,000
• Clearwater Construction LLC, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Nick Debord, Keener Road, Seymour, Utility, $50,000
• Thomas and Vicki Burnette, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Maryville, Utility, $60,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Mountain Lodge Road, Walland, Commercial alteration, $408,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Philip Shadowens, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $180,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, House, $158,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, House, $158,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, House, $158,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, House, $158,000
• Bill Truxal, Fairway Circle, Townsend, House, $320,000
• Matthew Richardson, Bobcat Trail, Townsend, House, $20,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $252,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $146,000
• Tom Steele, Gracefield Road, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $179,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Robert Adams, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Utility, $2,500
• Steve Lefebvre, Lakeside Trace, Townsend, House, $450,000
• Shelly Sun Rev. Trust, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, House, $3,600,000
• George Cable, Johnson Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $103,000
• Terry Haley, South Union Grove Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $3,200
• Ryan Lucas, Piney Level Road, Maryville, Utility, $18,000
• Jonathan Angoti, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, $400,000
• James Golmillion, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, House, $545,450
• Rite Stop Market, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Terrell Simmons, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential repair, No value listed
• Charles Peak, Lovecrest Drive, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Margaret Smiley, Crumley Road, Greenback, Mobile home, $500
• Nathan Dunn, Pam Lane, Townsend, House, $60,000
• BVF Investments, Glover Road, Rockford, Demo, No value listed
• Paul Titus, Twin Falls Drive, Maryville, House, $175,000
• Sampson Homes, Mullendore Street, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Wayne Roth, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, Residential alteration, $11,915
• Lou Conforti, Ownby Road, Townsend, Residential addition, $350,000
• Brian Owens, Tower Road, Tallassee, House, No value listed
• Mike Wood, River Run, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Starling Drive, Maryville, House, $231,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $164,000
• Jeff Nelson, Big Springs Road, Maryville, Utility, $87,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $164,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $146,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $160,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $236,000
• Stan Rose and Don McGroom, Flats Road, Tallassee, House, $135,000
• Steve and Sandra Getley, Island View Drive, Friendsville, Pool, $50,000
• Matthew Thomas, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Utility, $20,000
• Ann Blair, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Laura Morton, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville, Utility, $16,750
• Rhonda Adams, Ellejoy Road, Walland, Utility, $20,000
• James McKinney, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, Utility, $120,000
• Catherine Leach, Brookmeade Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $70,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Jim Underwood, Gap Falls Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $32,000
• Phillip Patraw, Roper Way, Walland, Utility, $12,480.22
• Barry Green, Stonegate Way, Townsend, Utility, No value listed
• Mary Beth and Michael Wilson, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Pool, $68,000
• Lisa Henry, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, Pool, $45,000
• Lloyd Oslonian, Andrew Boyd Drive, Maryville, House, $310,000
• Kelly Shinlever, Beech Grove Road, Maryville, House, $390,000
• Rebekah Graham, Scott Drive, Louisville, Pool, $4,700
• Brewster and Brewster, John Helton Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Marshall Builders Inc., Thornbury Court, Louisville, House, $135,000
• Casey Willer, Cutter Gap Road, Townsend, Utility, $1,500
• Tim Smith, Huffstetler Road, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Joseph and Jessie Hair, John Helton Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $130,000
• William Hardin, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $575,000
• David and Sheri Osborn, Temple Road, Walland, Mobile home, $115,000
• Ted and Lynda Primka, Allegheny Cove Way, Maryville, Residential addition, $100,000
• Dotson Memorial, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville, Sign, $35,000
Total — $16,789,941.22
Maryville
• Sherry and Keith Paul, Stonehenge Drive, Residential, $3,000
• Michael and Kathleen Uchman, Heathmoor Court, Residential, $49,500
• Michael and Cynthia Stuart, Broady Lane, Residential, $420,000
• James and Rosemary Morrissey, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $10,000
• Lynn Tittsworth, Waters Place Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Joshua Goode, McGinley Street, Residential, $1,000
• Virginia Teffeteller, Keeble Street, Residential, $6,200
• J&K Partners LLC, South Court Street, Commercial, $32,000
• Everett Hills Baptist Church, South Everett High Road, Commercial, $15,883
• Phillips and Sheets GP, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $10,100
• Deborah and Jerry Vickery, Keeble Street, Residential, $4,000
• Janet and Eric Herzbrun, Fairview Drive, Residential, $12,000
• Lucas Bollschweiler, Young Avenue, Residential, $1,000
• Rita and Robert Marler, Linda Lane, Residential, $2,800
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hill Drive, Residential, $180,000
• Clayton Properties Group D.B.A. Goodall Homes, Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $260,000
• Richard Davis, Manchester Drive, Residential, $10,814
• Melissa and Brandon Riggs, Legacy lane, Residential, $7,000
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $245,000
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Nippondenso Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $239,000
• MSM Holdings LLC, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $100,000
• Traci and Wade Parker, Fairlawn Circle, Residential, $20,000
• E&M Development LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $10,000
• William Patterson, Williams Street, Residential, $20,000
• Justin Rae, Valley Breeze Circle, Residential, $500
• Joseph Talley, Ridgefield Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Carmen Boggs, Merritt Road, Residential, $3,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Maryville LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $22,740
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $22,740
• Victory Baptist Church, Montvale Road, Commercial, $150,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Sand Hill Drive, Residential, $159,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Sand Hill Drive, Residential, $159,000
• Timothy Pitts, Sevierville Road, Commercial, $40,000
• Laura Lyke, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $20,000
• TBE Properties LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $500,000
• Jason and Jana Magill, Eckles Drive, Residential, $6,800
• Capview Income and Value Fund, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $125,000
• Dayton Hudson Corp., Watkins Road, Commercial, $39,270
• Elizabeth Davis, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $185,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $185,000
Total — $4,188,347.00
