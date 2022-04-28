Alcoa
• Rusty Shinpaugh, East Watt Street, Residential, $10,000
• Jeff Wallace, North Wright Road, Residential, $210,000
• Jeff Wallace, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Dean Clyde, Mildred Drive, Residential, $25,000
• ORNL FCU, Hamilton Crossing, Commercial, $1,500,000
• Airport Honda, Airport Highway, Sign, $4,500
• Texas Roadhouse, Franck Street, Sign, $22,000
• Tennova Healthcare, North Hall Road, Commercial, $760,000
• East TN Pizza Dominos, Hamilton Crossing, Sign, $6,815
• Lorraine Pickens, Maury Street, Residential, $6,300
• Megan Brooks, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $23,000
• Damon Edwards, Beverly Drive, Residential, $76,499
• Taco Bell, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $500,000
• Michael Norris, Mildred Drive, Residential, $8,900
• Twisted Sisters, Marylyn Lane, Sign, $1,500
• Salon 3131, Old Knoxville Highway, Sign, $500
• Steve McCormick, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Neil Bingham, Remsen Street, Residential, $10,000
• Loren Ozanne, Ramsay Street, Residential, $3,000
• iStorage, Airport Plaza, Sign, $1,500
• Other, $63,186
Total – $3,242,745.25
Blount County
• Paul Hooper, Webb Road, Walland, Utility, $100,000
• Mark Henry, South Springview Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $8,000
• Fred Kreider, Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Jeff Sanders, West Millers Cove, Walland, House, $65,000
• Carolyn Pickens, Kings Grant Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Steve Frame, Ramsey Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $650
• Ella Cook, Floyd Porter, Maryville, Mechanical, no value listed
• Ada Hall, Nebo Road, Walland, Residential addition, $21,580
• Linda Vaden, Tomotley Road, Maryville, Plumbing, no value listed
• Brenda McCallie, Chota Hills, Louisville, Residential repair, $11,689
• Ron Carboneau, Heartland Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $4,492
• Kelly Atchinson, Summerfield, Maryville, Residential repair, $3,895
• Robert Parker, Allegheny Cove Way, Maryville, Deck, $88,000
• MS Sun, West Millers Cove, Walland, Pool, $90,000
• Cindy Breeden, Fletcher Court, Maryville, Gas, no value listed
• Dorene Moody, Caldwell Lane, Rockford, Utility, no value listed
• Larry Moore, Inverness Drive, Maryville, Utility, $15,630
• Mallorn LLC, May White Road, Walland, House, $2,039,896
• Dwight Price, Sunset Grove Lane, Maryville, House, $275,000
• Dwight Price, Sunset Grove Lane, Maryville, House, $239,000
• Dwight Price, Sunset Grove Lane, Maryville, House, $239,000
• Dwight Price, Sunset Grove Lane, Maryville, House, $275,000
• Dwight Price, Sunset Grove Lane, Maryville, House, $275,000
• Dwight Price, Sunset Grove Lane, Maryville, House, $262,220
• Raymond Cooper, Morganton Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Jackie Hayes, Morganton Boulevard, Greenback, Mobile home, $128,632
• Jon Addington, Berrywood Drive, Maryville, House, $340,000
• Kitty Hunter, Pioneer Circle, Friendsville, Residential addition, $13,870
• Gary Schauerman, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $750,000
• Dan and Laura Bodway, Grand Pine Point, Maryville, House, $303,580
• Shawna McConnell, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial, $500,000
• Raymond Rathbun, Lansdale Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $10,000
• Lynda Parker, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, House, $460,000
• Jimmy and Sherry Sapp, Logans Landing Circle, Louisville, House, $800,000
• Michael Chynoworth, Best Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $25,400
• Mark Withers, Little Round Top Lane, Townsend, House, $200,000
• Willard Osborne, Sevierville Road, Maryville, House, $30,000
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $175,000
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Billie Forrester, Songbird Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $1,500
• Dan and Lisa Williams, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Fred Krieder, Allegheny Loop, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Karen Ledford, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $160,995
• John Cooper, Mountain Shadow Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Brad Shore, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Brad Shore, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Maryville, House, $280,000
• Brad Shore, Bainbridge Drive, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Billy Frank, South Fork Place, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• J. D. Hibbs, Gamble Lane, Maryville, Residential repair, $12,040
• Kenneth Allmon, Morganton Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $6,907
• Sherry Wallace, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $1,200
• Wayne Lanagan, Heritage Crossing, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Laurie Millay, Teffeteller Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• West Park Laurel, Custer Drive, Maryville, House, $315,500
• West Park Laurel, Custer Drive, Maryville, House, $412,500
• West Park Laurel, Custer Drive, Maryville, House, $315,500
• William Chandler, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, Utility, $2,000
• Jonny Elmore, Jericho Road, Maryville, House, $480,000
• William Harris, Scenic Point Drive, Louisville, Pool, $59,520
• Daniel Stitzel, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, House, $150,000
• Jim Marque, Old Cove Road, Walland, House, $400,000
• Atchison, Summerfield Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $35,000
• Jason Sams, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, House, $75,000
• John Buntin, Three Sisters Road, Walland, House, $950,000
• Baertsch, Laverack Road, Walland, House, $4,762,300
• Katie Teffeteller, Brown School Road, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• James Morrissey, Sheets Hollow Road, Maryville, House, $80,000
• David Ellison, Beckett Ridge, Townsend, House, $840,000
• Dustin Franklin, Four Mile Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Quietlands Development, Fairway Circle, Townsend, House, $200,000
• Clyde Willis Jr., Tellico Street, Maryville, Utility, $20,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Home Traders Group, Candlewood Court, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Mountain View Cabin Builders, Hawken Drive, Walland, House, $750,000
• Mountain View Cabin Builders, Percussion Court, Walland, House, $750,000
• Mountain View Cabin Builders, Long Rifle Road, Walland, House, $750,000
• Mountain View Cabin Builders, Hawken Drive, Walland, House, $750,000
• Moses Investment Group, Butterfly Way, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Ross and Sara Croley, Sharpshin Road, Walland, House, No value listed
• Justin Pratt, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Dion Hunt, Raulston View Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $11,400
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $325,000
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $325,000
• RC Woods, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, Utility, $1,500
• Gerald Bock, Deer Run Drive, Louisville, Residential addition, $53,442
• Artis and Kelly Douglass, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, House, $678,000
• Tyler Willis, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, Mobile home, $191,000
• Hank Purkey, Finn Long Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $2,000
• Danny Williamson, Eggers Lane, Maryville, House, $663,250
• Garrett Eason, Alley Drive, Friendsville, Residential addition, $12,900
• Christine Parker, Pleasant Valley Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $78,000
• Michael Jarvie, Lake Front Drive, Louisville, Utility, $60,000
• David Avery, Sweet Briar Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Siemens Medical, Stock Creek Boulevard, Rockford, Commercial addition, No value listed
• Ridgemont LLC, Evies Way, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Ridgemont LLC, Evies Way, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Vera Carroll, Jodi Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, $10,000
• Bruce Clifford, Mossy Grove Lane, Maryville, Utility, $35,000
• Shannon Henry, Norwood Village Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $24,000
• Carla Hembree, Hembree Hollow Road, Townsend, Mobile home, No value listed
Total – $25,845,988
Maryville
• Graziella Piccione, Scenic Drive, Residential, $46,000
• David A. Vastine and Amanda W. Vastine, Homestead Court, Residential, $22,275
• Sarah Shelley, Foch Street, Residential, $40,000
• Lori A. and Kendall R. Whitehorse, Glenfield Circle, Residential, $17,000
• Drexel A. and Barbara J. Tiller, Carowinds Circle, Residential, $8,500
• Timothy and Linda Richards, Merritt Road, Residential, $25,000
• Judith Pruneau, Stephen L. Johnson and Heather A. Johnson, Carowinds Circle, Residential, $4,000
• Kim Stephenson, Laurie Street, Residential, $23,000
• William Thorpe and Laura Maclean Stooksbury, Stonehenge Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Marc Kerr and Kimberly Fontinell, Branchwood Lane, Residential, $3,800
• Judith Pruneau, Stephen L. Johnson and Heather A. Johnson, Carowinds Circle, Residential, $4,200
• EJCCO Inc and Andrew C. Tinker Sr., West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $12,500
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Pope's Plant Farm Inc., South Old Glory Road, Commercial, $5,000
• Cameron and Ashley Martin, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $5,000
• Randall Cooper, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $90,000
• Kevin Rougeau, Bogart Lane, Residential, $30,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• PP Preston Park LLC, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $245,000
• L2 Properties LLC, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $15,584
• Boom Boom Properties and Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $53,900
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jack Drive, Commercial, $30,950
• Shore Construction Inc., Montvale Station Road, Residential, $250,000
• Dr. Todd Pepper, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $48,484
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $113,900
• R. Anthony Trent, Scenic Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Ziff Properties Inc. East Broadway Avenue, $82,455
• Lloyd Owens, Broyles Avenue, Residential, $169,000
• Maryville Little League, Sevierville Road, Commercial, $30,000
• Gwen Phillips, Whitecrest Drive, Commercial, $5,000
• Jeremy R. Keeble, Compton Drive, Residential, $4,000
• Marathon Realty Corp, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $175,000
Total – $2,929,548
