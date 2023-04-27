Alcoa
Alcoa 129 Partners, Alcoa Market Street, Commercial, $1,855,324
Alcoa 129 Partners, Alcoa Market Street, Commercial, $562,788
Alcoa 129 Partners, Alcoa Market Street, Commercial, $750,384
Laura Anthony, Hemlock Street, Residential, $65,000
Justin Hobbs, Hamilton Street, Residential, $6,800
Billy and Cindy Garner, Riverlake Court, Residential, $506,200
Ivey Estes, Cherry Street, Residential, $3,270
Hector Antonia Cruz, North Wright Road, Residential, $130,000
Kayland Sheckles, Pauling Street, Commercial, $3,000
129 Alcoa Partners, Middlesettlements/Alcoa Market Place, Commercial, $20,000
Alcoa 129 Partners, Vintage Alcoa Way/Chipotle, Commercial, $4,000
Etch/Five Oaks Development, Fountain View Circle, Commercial, $240,000
Topside 333, Topside Road, Commercial, $336,529
Kenneth Main, Aspen Glenn Drive, Residential, $3,300
Regina Garner/Thrift Therapy, Gill Street, Commercial, $597.04
Cole Carruthers, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $5,228
Nancy/Adam Helton, South Linden Drive, Residential, $1,000
Cecelia Berry, Aspen Glenn Drive, Residential, $6,700
Chia Hsiang Wu, Boyle Street, Residential, $7,000
Print FX, Northpark Boulevard, Commercial, $6,000
Rand at Green Meadows, Louisville Road, Residential, $9,000
Turner Homes, Mountain Quail Circle, Residential, $244,576
Turner Homes, Mountain Quail Circle, Residential, $217,157
Turner Homes, Mountain Quail Circle, Residential, $217,157
Turner Homes, Mountain Quail Circle, Residential, $217,157
Total=$6,641,047.04
Blount County
Annette Everett, Sam James Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
Angela Menken, South Union Grove, Friendsville, Mobile home, $20,000
Benjamin Cooper, Nebo Road, Walland, House, No value listed
Daniel Strayn, Big Springs Road, Greenback, House, $500,000
Kerstin Nemec, Blair Branch Road, Walland, Residential addition, $970,000
Jacob Easterly, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, House, $256,411
Terry Top, Summerfield Drive, Maryville, House, $400,000
Ridgemont LLC, Big Springs Road, Maryville, House, $120,000
Blount County Schools, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Plumbing/mechanical, $0
Martin Rodriguez, King Street, Maryville, Residential addition, $30,000
James Carter, Towhee Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $96,400
Earl McKean, Dawn Drive, Friendsville, Mobile home, $156,000
Chris Kevitt, Katie Brook Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $67,000
Johnathan Martin, Hughes Loop, Maryville, Pool, $30,000
Christopher Taylor, Evergreen Road, Louisville, Residential repair, $35,228
Randy Shults, Defoe Circle, Maryville, Demo, $250,000
David Stephen, Mountain Vista Lane, Seymour, House, No value listed
George Toth, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, Residential repair, $11,951
Janet Pearson, Oak Leaf Circle, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,701
John Lavender, Paige Way, Maryville, Utility, $60,000
Jose Ezequiel, Wears Valley Road, Townsend, House, $300,000
Mike Wilbur, Black Mash Hollow Road, Townsend, House, $612,659
Natalia Artigue, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $7,000
Faith Boling, Fairfield Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $11,000
Amburn Builders, Lanier Road, Maryville, House, $195,000
Conor Flinn, McSpadden Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
Richard Good, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville, Residential addition, $95,000
Joshua Forrester, Morganton Road, Maryville, House, $203,000
Elizabeth Cruze, Martin Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, No value listed
Donna Stokes, Disco Loop, Friendsville, Mobile home, $37,000
Paul Carroll, Vernie Lee, Friendsville, Utility, $20,000
Ronald Kimmel, Blue Phlox Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $40,000
Brian Walters, Mountain Vista Lane, Seymour, House, $600,000
Evan Butcher, Jay Kerr Road, Rockford, Demo, No value listed
Daniel McDonald, Chosin Trail, Greenback, House, $290,000
Thomas Mercer, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, Residential alteration, No value listed
Charles Jones III, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $160,900
Teresa Powell, Nickle Point Drive, Maryville, House, $125,000
Blount County, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $149,579
Michael Myers, Sawgrass Way, Maryville, Utility, $26,000
Sherri Clark, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $9,453
Larry Moyers, Pineview Road, Maryville, Utility, $80,000
Rubin Culak, Meadow Ridge, Walland, Residential addition, $100,000
Matt Miller, Peachtree Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $45,000
Moses Investment, Butterfly Way, Maryville, Utility, $50,000
Jay Bissette, Four Mile Road, Maryville, Utility, $16,000
Andrew Easterly, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, House, $458,000
Larry Headrick, Lucy Lane, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
Michael McCracken, Martingale Way, Maryville, House, $500,000
Michael Volts, Sawgrass Way, Maryville, Utility, $23,400
Diane Patterson, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $900,000
Josh Fife, Burnett Station Road, Seymour, Mechanical, $12,000
Brad Shore, Charlie Lane, Maryville, House, $350,000
Nancy McEntee, Teffeteller Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, $180,000
Eugene Hall, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $301,849
James Payne, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $31,480
William Weinaug, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Residential addition, $178,000
Lori Richesin, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, Utility, $40,000
James Griffith, Tow Road, Tallassee, House, $500,000
Evan Voluntine, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville, House, $396,000
Clayton Homes, Wheeler Road, Louisville, Mobile home, $120,000
Rob Sliker, Brandon Lee Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $14,090
Chris Hunt, Morganton Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $20,000
Dan Holloway, Cochran Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $24,000
Preferred Homes, Eva Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
Roger Satterfield, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Utility, $14,000
Vicki Richards, Amburn Meadows Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $35,000
Julie Konkel, Six Mile Road, Maryville, House, $60,000
Mark Home Communities, Auto Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $5,465
Choice One, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Plumbing, No value listed
Moses Investments, Caterpillar Way, Maryville, House, $200,000
Heidi Krueger, Morganton Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $292,500
Jeanette Bell, Patterson Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $127,000
Tricia Hagemow, Panoramic View, Maryville, Pool, $100,000
Allen Wilson, Carter Springs Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $19,340
Karen Lee, Abrams Road, Rockford, House, $150,000
Jessica Scramline, Jonathan Drive, Louisville, Residential repair, $2,800
M Homes, Watson Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $60,000
Quietlands Development, Cutter Gap Road, Townsend, House, No value listed
Susan Moyers, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $140,711
Steve Gennoe, Melanie Drive, Maryville, House, $250,000
Aaron Walters, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, Demo, $25,000
Tiffany Bell, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, House, $250,000
Faith and Hammer, Rockford Boyd Road, Rockford, House, $200,000
James Self, White Rose Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $4,500
Patrick Hanko, Faith Way, Walland, Mobile home, $110,000
Lyubov Mostova, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, House, $140,000
Total=$13,461,417
Maryville
Eldon C. and Emily Sheckles, Masters Drive, Residential, $15,000
Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $325,000
Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills, Residential, $307,000
Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $307,000
Travis and Abigail Yoakum, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $40,000
J. Douglas and Kay S. Overbey, North Heritage Drive, Residential, $24,000
Kristofer and Jamie Moore, Snowshill Way, Residential, $60,000
Michael Woodward, Genesis Street, Residential, $74,000
David K. Sparks, Mynders Avenue, Residential, $3,000
Pete Hitch, Highway 411 South, Residential, $50,000
Nathan Duncan, Broady Lane, Residential, $3,500
Ramirez Adrian Gonzalez, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $1,000
James L. and Amanda Price, Bittle Road, Residential, $400
Brian and Melanie Fowler, Pickering Circle, Residential, $20,000
Jason and Kyla Leverant, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $23,800
BTW Properties Inc., Wales Avenue, Commercial, $80,000
Hunter Jones, High Street, Commercial, $21,189
David Wilson, Brown School Road, Residential, $2,000
Ethan D. Reed, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $150,000
Francis James Turner, Helmsley Court, Residential, $87,650
Roger D. and Patricia Latham, Argonne Drive, Residential, $77,546
Ed Johnson, Southdowne Drive, Commercial, $156,250
David Hill, Barnes Avenue, Residential, $40,000
Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $10,178,000
Jason Amburn, West Church Avenue, Commercial, $5,000
David A. Shanks, Helmsley Court, Residential, $50,000
Laura L. Lyke, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $80,000
Hugo Garcia Gomez, Rule Street, Residential, $200,000
Benjamin Dunkin, High Street, Commercial, $122,360
Ready Set Sell Holdings LLC, Morningside Avenue, Residential, $160,000
Massey Properties LLC, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $50,000
Thomas W. and Denise H. Weston, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $10,000
Frank R. Carpenter, Sevierville Road, Residential, $1,200
JMB Investment Co. LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $1,000,000
Total=$13,724,895
