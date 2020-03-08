January 2020
Alcoa
• Jesus Yanez, West Fulton Street, Residential, $20,000
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Burkes Outlet, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $3,000
• Team Health, Gill Street, Sign, $3,000
• KPA, Joule Street, Sign, $8,000
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $100,000
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Other, $45
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $100,000
• Lincoln Townhouses. East Lincoln Road, Other, $45
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $100,000
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Other, $45
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $100,000
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Other, $45
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $100,000
• Lincoln Townhouses, East Lincoln Road, Other, $45
• Air Bounce, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $6,000
• Sweet Retreat, Louisville Road, Sign, $3,700
• Keller Williams, Corporate Plaza, Sign, $1,500
• Lane Lindsay, Andover Boulevard, Residential, $5,620
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $140,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Walgreens, North Hall Road, Sign, $1,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Residential, $165,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Other, $45
• I Heart Nails & Spa, Hunters Crossing, Commercial, $1,000
• Roscoe Morgan School, Sanderson Street, Sign, $100
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
Total — $1,409,695.00
Blount County
• Ed Wilhoite, Lee Lambert Loop Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $115,000
• Tom Steele, Gracefield Road, Maryville, House, $480,000
• Earl Thomas, Saddle Horn Trail, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Patrick, Three Sisters Road, Walland, House, $1,000,000
• Maryville Christian, Morganton Road, Maryville, Commercial addition, $867,123
• Pankratz Construction, Chota Road, Maryville, House, $121,900
• Janie Fields, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Janie Fields, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Other, $45
• Stephen Scott, Hughes Loop Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Scott Keating, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, House, $825,000
• Chris White, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, Pool, $50,000
• David Koopman, Brandon Park Drive, Maryville, HVAC, no value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Amanda Morse, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $387,000
• Jason and Jessica Brown, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, House, $275,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Jerry and Jill Parsons, Valley Street, Maryville, Utility, $6,209
• Scotty Goforth, Hitson Road, Maryville, House, House, $70,000
• Stephanie Anderson, Pioneer Circle, Friendsville, House, $91,275
• William Jowers, Kursk Drive, Friendsville, Mechanical, $17,000
• S. and R. Garnuss, Keener Road, Seymour, Residential alteration, $30,000
• Stone Construction, Pioneer Circle, Friendsville, House, $170,000
• Teresa and Mitchell Reed, Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Utility, $20,000
• Tiffany Watson, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $200,000
• Lee Seaton, Fox Creek Road, Louisville, Utility, $27,500
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $158,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $237,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $252,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, 158,000
• Scotty G. Builders, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $135,000
• Quentin Arnold, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryvilly, Utility, $11,500
• Sharon Black, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, House, $330,000
• Paul Anderson, Springer Road, Sevierville, $4,000,000
• Mark Melton, Joe Pye Lane, Walland, House, $4,500,000
• Robert Hood, Argyle Way, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Rachel Talley, Ivey Vine Drive, Maryville, House, $215,000
• J&S Investments, Harmon Road, Maryville, House moving, no value listed
• Marshall Builders, Hillvale Road, Louisville, House, $160,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Louisville, House, $182,500
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Louisville, House, $173,000
• Delores Webb, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $10,000
• Frank Cavander, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, Mobile home, $42,000
• Tim McConnell, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial, $345,000
• Mitch Law, Pine View Drive, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Clayton Homes, Big Springs Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $190,000
• Jason Campbell, Trinity Way, Maryville, Utility, $50,400
• Kimberly McDaniel, Gracefield Road, Maryville, House, $275,000
• Brackfield, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial addition, $13,000
• K. and B. Hobbs, Chetola Trail, Townsend, House, $636,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Louisville, House, $200,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View Drive, Friendsville, House, $162,900
• Ed and Pam Spence, Lora Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $150,150
• Alcoa-Maryville Church of God, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Sign, no value listed
Total — $18,744,457.00
Maryville
• Devon and Charles Tessier, Manchester Drive, Residential, $19,700
• Jeff Wilson, Merritt Road, Residential, $170,000
• Starr Bragg, Jamestown Way, Residential, $75,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residential, $225,000
• Travis Hill, Locha Poka Drive, Residential, $23,605
• Tennlab Properties LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $5,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Larry Durand, Willow Road, Residential, $6,945
• John M. Lambert and John M. Lambert Jr., Dunbarton Drive, Residential, $6,245
• Justin Treadwell, Irwin Avenue, Residential, $28,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Reginald S. Lawrence, Kenilworth Circle, Residential, $74,000
• Tommy W. Hodge, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $10,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Matthew Synowiez, Lord Avenue, Residential, $10,000
• Ronald Baker, Cherry Drive, Residential, $233
• Malinda and Delmer Harris II, Montvale Road, Residential, $40,000
• Sarah and Ryan Orr, South Everett High Road, Residential, $53,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Sandpiper Street, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residential, $225,000
• Neal and Sandra Stone, Chesterfield Drive, Residential, $94,775
• Oscar and Ariana Alfaro, Cherry Drive, Residential, $1,000
• John and Joseph Letterman, Bogle Street, Residential, $105,750
• Savannah Properties LLC, Savannah Village Drive, Residential, $304,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Savannah Village Drive, Residential, $304,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Nelson and Marine Chapman, Devictor Drive, Residential, $3,297
• Jim and Ann Tedford, Wilson Avenue, Residential, $385,000
• Leconte Properties, Farris Road, Residential, $185,000
• Lloyd Oslonian, Old Knoxville Pike, Residential, $34,000
• Joseph and Anna Swift, Williams Street, Residential, $45,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Donna McCarter, Brookwood Lane, Residential, $37,000
• Lori and Kenneth Hawkins, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $88,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $140,000
• CWD Properties LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $129,000
• Brenda Burchfield, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $271,000
• Skiers Choice, Henry G. Lane Street, Commercial, $41,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. JAckson Drive, Commercial, $590,000
Total — $5,954,530.00
