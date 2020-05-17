April 2020
Alcoa
• Calloway Oil, Alcoa Highway, Commercial demo, $20,000
• Lane Gerhart, Gilbert Street, Residential, $6,000
• Ashley Watkins, Ansley Drive, Residential, $1,500
• Andrew Tinker, West Hunt Road, Residential, $18,000
• Anthony McAlister, West Lincoln Road, Residential, $1,000
• John Barham, Stonybrook Drive, Residential, $110,000
• Anna and James Knoff, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $25,000
• David Youngman, Stonybrook Drive, Residential, $6,514
• Doug Jergen, Waverly Drive, Residential, $25,000
• Wendy Montgomery, Fulton Street, Residential, $5,000
• Red Door Homes, Rivertrace Boulevard, Residential, $217,642
• Red Door Homes, Rivertrace Boulevard, Other, $45
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Residential, $200,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Other, $45
Total — $613,246.00
Blount County
• Smithbilt Homes, Manor in the Foothills, Maryville, Sign, no value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $183,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $183,000
• Newell Brands, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $400,000
• Ron Grinold, Big Springs Road, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Blake Sartin, Parrott Road, Maryville, House, $253,000
• Mike McDowell, Raylee Drive, Maryville, Utility, no value listed
• Mark Linville, River Trace Boulevard, Knoxville, Residential Addition, $12,507
• Justin Olsovsky, Elmer Lambert Road, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• Dave Kinser, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, Pool, $49,168.65
• Scott Hughes, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, House, $560,000
• Hodge Investment, Cochran Road, Maryville, Residential Addition, $67,200
• Jason and Sarah Chabera, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, House, $190,000
• Jordan Development, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Commercial, $964,343
• Joey Hall, Meadow Road, Greenback, Mobile home, $114,900
• Valle Collins, Parks Ferry Road, Friendsville, Utility, $165,000
• Frank Hyden, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Michael Wolney, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, House, $330,000
• John Mabelitini, Williams Mill Road, Rockford, Utility, $400
• Daniel McDonald, Ruth Riggs Way, Maryville, Mobile Home, $32,500
• Alan Henderson, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Stone Construction Group, Robin Ridge Drive, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Allen Hannah, Spears Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $99,000
• Amberwood Construction, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, House, $250,000
• Deborah Everett, Big Dee Lane, Maryville, Utility, $2,000
• Rebecca Dewitt, Triple Oak Street, Rockford, Mech., $50
• Elizabeth Patty, Ridgeview Drive, Maryville, House, $174,000
• Volunteer Storage, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Sign, $3,000
• Mark Edington, South Edington Lane, Knoxville, Mobile home, $89,900
• Donald Pickett, Ridgeview Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $2,287
• Billy Rickett, Sparrow Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $58,900
• Jim Riden, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, Residential addition, $7,300
• Edward Potter, Watershaw Road, Friendsville, Utility, no value listed
• Lawrence Moyers, Pineview Road, Maryville, House, $267,000
• M. and N. Carter, Smoot Lane, Louisville, House, $850,000
• Harold Brewster, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Paul Swierkowski, Davis Acres Drive, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Sam Martin, Burnett Station Road, Seymour, Pool, $0
• Don Stewart, Heather Glen Drive, Maryville, House, $188,000
• Mike Williams, Virginia Drive, Maryville, Utility, $24,5000
• William Cohn, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $93,000
• J. and B. Prince, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, Pool/deck, $7,200
• Sean Wentley, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, Utility, $13,000
• Scott and Amy Ferry, Greenfern Trail, Residential addition, $35,000
• Dave Presley, Whisper Creek Drive, Friendsville, Utility, $33,796
• Waynette Kingman, Burnside Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $5,805
• Mary Boring, Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $12,982
• Jim McBrayer, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Pool, $37,500
• Rio Townsend, Webb Road, Walland, Commercial tent, no value listed
• Greg Tipton, Jamie Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $5,750
• Frank Brymer, Howard School Road, House, $156,600
• Chester Franklin, Chester Lane, House, $150,000
• Chester Franklin, Chester Lane, House, $165,000
• Chester Franklin, Chester Lane, House, $145,000
• Chester Franklin, Chester Lane, House, $145,000
• Mitchell Hyde, Salem Road, Greenback, House, $230,000
• Mitchell Hyde, Salem Road, Greenback, House, $230,000
• Mitchell Hyde, Salem Road, Greenback, House, $230,000
• Lynn Little, Old Niles Ferry Road, Utility, $40,000
• Robin Collins, Concord Road, Rockford, Residential addition, $14,426
• Bobby Beaty Jr., Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $1,000
• Tom Yeager, Adams Road, Walland, Utility, $50,000
• Nicholas Payne, Foxdale Drive, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• Fred Tolson, Merganser Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $1,200
• Raymond Hatcher, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $25,000
• Smithbilt, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $262,000
• James Howard, Druid Hill Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $2,000
• Doug Dodson, Peterson Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $3,500
• Scott Loganecker, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, Utility, $15,000
Total — $9,712,714.65
Maryville
• City of Maryville, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $0
• Charles and Devon Tessier, Manchester Drive, Residential, $35,000
• John and Martha Pittenger, Knight Bridge Road, Residential, $396,283
• Vision Property Investments LLC, Cates Street, Residential, $1,800
• Austin and George Stephens, St. Johns Drive, Residential, $5,500
• Nathan Caughron, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $650
• Susan L. Headrick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $125,000
• Ashley Reisser and Andrew Mitchell, Lonas Drive, Residential, $10,000
• James and Teresa Horn, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $55,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $15,000
• Justin Gowan, Devictor Drive, Residential, $17,000
• Benjamin and Geneva Kirven, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $2,000
• Anthony Clark Jr., HIlltop Drive, Residential, $2,000
• Ronald Baker, Cherry Drive, Residential, $900
• Sue Ann Curtis, Woodsboro Lane, Residential, $5,500
• Blake and Rebecca Brown, Broadmoor Drive, Residential, $3,000
• Charles Johnson, Church Avenue, Commercial, $75,000
• Walmart, U.S. Highway 411 S., Commercial, $990,000
• Wayne and Sharon Anglim, Westwood Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Steven and Sherrie Miller, Chesterfield Drive, Residential, $2,500
• Joe Sprout, Montgomery Lane, Residential, $280,000
• Jerry Myers, Huntington Place, Residential, $1,250
• Judith A. Forbes, Sheffield Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Kari and Todd Oliver, Melbourne Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Richard and Rebecca Bennett, Rillwood Lane, Residential, $450
• Ivens Property, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $5,500
• Matthew and Deborah Tiger, Candora Crossroad, Residential, $8,500
• Stacy L. Napier, Pearson Springs Road, Residential, $24,000
• Brooks and Catherine Chamberlain, East Brown School Road, Residential, $6,800
• Gary and Sonya Douglas, Westwood Drive, Residential, $288,421
• Leonard Wilburn, Amerine Road, Residential, $3,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $165,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $165,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $175,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $155,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $155,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $160,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $155,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $40,000
• Marathon Realty Corporation, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $15,000
• Cottages at Cades Cove LLC, Morganton Road, Commercial, $75,000
• R.E. Johnson, Southdowne Drive, Commercial, $32,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $350,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $193,950
• Sherman Meadows Inc., Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $249,900
• Daniel Joshua and Laura Bright, Home Avenue, Residential, $70,000
• City of Maryville, Melrose Street, Commercial, $500,000
• City of Maryville, Sequoyah Drive, Commercial, $67,000
• Lillie and Clifford White, Brentwood Drive, Residential, $8,600
Total — $5,277,504.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.