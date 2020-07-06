May 2020
Alcoa
• EZ-Sop, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $80,000
• Michael Breeden, Marshall Street, Residential, $2,566
• Brian Honaker, Glascock Street, Residential, $45,113
• Brandon Thomas, Nobel Street, Residential, $1,000
• Anthony Day, South Linden Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Laquita Mogridge, Wright Road, Residential, $1,500
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Champion Constriction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Springbrook Properties, Mills Street, Residential, $200,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mills Street, Other, $45
• Eugenia Harris, Burns Street, Residential, $3,700
• Austin Hopps, Orstead Street, Residential, $2,500
• Andy Bailes, West Hunt Road, Residential, $5,000
• Paul Priest, West Newcomen Street, Residential, $96,000
• Metro by T-Mobile, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $2,000
Total — $765,414.00
Blount County
• Karin Love, Comstock Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $50,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $283,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $309,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $236,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $146,000
• LE Niebel, Walton Way, Maryville, House, $144,000
• Beth Emeterio, Helton Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $10,000
• Kelly Hembree, Webb Road, Townsend Utility, $40,000
• John Graham, Crumley Road, Greenback, Utility, $51,000
• Ken Veal, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $40,000
• Judith Pal, Butterfly Hollow Road, House, $200,000
• R. and J. Everette, Farris Road, Maryville, Residential addition/repair, $16,000
• Pankratz Constructions, Griffiths Boulevard, Maryville, House, $159,000
• Pankratz Constructions, Griffiths Boulevard, Maryville, House, $156,000
• Pankratz Constructions, Griffiths Boulevard, Maryville, House, $156,000
• Hidden Oaks Farm, Long Rifle Road, Walland, Utility, $30,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, Pool, $60,000
• Carl Haller, Elderberry Road, Maryville, Utility, $3,500
• Larry Stevens, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Yocum, Bluff Road, Walland, House, $1,000,001
• Corry Williams, Mt. Lebanon Road, Maryville, Utility, $65,000
• Clayton Laugherty, S. Sequoyah Drive, Friendsville, Utility, $34,000
• Pankratz Construction, Montgomery Farms Drive, Friendsville, House, $166,000
• Jerry Crisp, Lakeside Drive, Louisville, Utility, $24,500
• Lynda Monaghan, Covenant Way, Seymour, Residential addition, $3,000
• Samuel Birchfield, Crye Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $4,000
• Aubrey Crawford, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $340,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $211,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $156,000
• Stonetown, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Stonetown, Dewberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile Home, $35,000
• Nigel House, Inverness Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $15,000
• Heath Blair, Meadow Road West, Greenback, Utility, $4,000
• Robert Moses, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $158,000
• Ronnie Buchanan, West Hills Drive, Maryville, Deck, $2,800
• Melinda Ensor, Gillenwater Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $100,000
• Jan Shepard, Mt. Lebanon Road, Maryville, Utility, $23,650
• Tracy Murphy, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Bill Clabough, Cave Mill Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Jessica Brown, Freels Road, Friendsville, Utility, $20,000
• Jared Wright, Ernest Killian Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $58,900
• Jason Thomas, Lanier Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $187,450
• Randall Verplaetse, Montgomery Farms, Friendsville, Utility, $20,000
• Andrew Hannah, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, Pool, $20,000
• Kristen Langston, Oris Miller Road, Maryville, Utility, $4,200
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Nick Hodge, Baumgardner Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Butch Lester, John Sparks Drive, Friendsville, House, $98,000
• Jimmy Belcher, Luther Jackson Drive, Maryville, Pool, $30,000
• William Freed, Londonderry Circle, Maryville, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Donna Hickey, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, Residential repair, $3,575
• Lewis Dreinhhoefer, Engima Code Way, Friendsville, Residential alteration, $28,500
• Gena Tussey, Memorial Drive, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Richard Denny, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Patricia Ward, McArthur Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $12,000
• Mike Steele, Binfield Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $15,000
• Truman Brantley, Old Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, Utility, $15,000
• Thomas Pickens, River Ford Road, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Thomas Pickens, River Ford Road, Maryville, House, $126,000
• John Robertson, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, Flood, No value listed
• Debra Jones, Walker Island Way, Walland, House, $300,000
• Kenneth French, Greenway Drive, Maryville, House, $288,000
• Brad Shore, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Brad Shore, Kinsey Davis Drive, Maryville, House, $198,000
• Beth Pankratz, South Sequoyah Drive, Friendsville, Residential addition, $28,581
• Anthony Casella, Foxglove Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $10,000
• Jeremy Sellers, Angus Boulevard, Maryville, Residential addition, $54,000
• Jason Purslow, Colby Cove, Maryville, Utility, $45,000
• Tom Runge, Coulter View Lane, Maryville, Utility, $85,000
• Cindy Crisp, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Mobile home, $25,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $225,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $252,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $109,665
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $283,000
• Philippe Laliberte, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour, House, $240,000
• Patrick Carr, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Lonnie Garner, Salem Road, Greenback, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Bryan Pyles, East Old Topside Road, Louisville, Mobile home, $58,900
• Brendon Manship, Montvale Road, Maryville, House, $181,000
• Anne Smith, Colonel Jim Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $48,000
• Ben Nibali, Pollard Valley Road, Maryville, Utility, $75,000
Total — $9,374,222.00
Maryville
• Timothy J. and Jerri F. Britton, Montvale Road, no category listed, $0
• Sharon Briseno and Pedro A. Casas Jr., Farris Road, Residential, $800
• Maryville Housing Authority, Cove Circle, Residential, $80,000
• BLC Wellington-Maryville LLC, Crest Road, Commercial, $43,187
• Heidi and Patrick Daniel Jr., Barrington Boulevard, Residential, $10,000
• Axiom Properties LLC, Brantley Park Boulevard, Residential, $165,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $30,500
• Cindy G. and Matthew A. McDevitt, Southward Drive, Residential, $15,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $59,000
• Julie Kim and Vincent Barr, Willow Creek Circle, Residential, $18,000
• Dafydd Patrick Ramsey, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $60,000
• Wanda L. and Peter P. Davis Jr., Kiefer Lane, Residential, $6,229
• Anita C. and Dennis G. Griffith, Willard Street, Residential, $39,500
• Joey and Megan Ferryman, Knight Bridge Road, Residential, $120,000
• Steven R. McDaniel and Randal J. Lamon, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $5,000
• Stan Hurt, Madison Avenue, Residential, $23,900
• Hatcher Hill Investment Group II LLC, North Foothills Plaza Drive, Commercial, $210,000
• Andes Group Tennessee Partnership, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Residential, $30,000
• Jessica R. Thompson, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Residential, $500
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $155,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $165,000
• Crown Castle, North Washington Street, Commercial, $15,000
• Young Life, Lemar Street, Commercial, $200,000
• D.R. Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $118,081
• D.R. Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $105,753
• D.R. Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $134,233
• D.R. Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $134,233
• D.R. Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $105,558
• Macaylia Sutton, Foch Street, Commercial, $80,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $155,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Masters Drive, Residential, $165,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $175,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $165,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $175,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $155,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $155,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $175,000
• E&M Development LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $50,000
• The Blair Company, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $25,000
• City of Maryville, Home Avenue, Commercial, $201,900
• Crown Castle, North Washington Street, Commercial, $55,000
Total — $4,006,374.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.