May 2021
Alcoa
• Megan Brooks, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $7,557
• Truist Bank, Hunters Crossing Drive, Sign, $8,000
• Candlewood Suites, Cusick Road, Sign, $9,390
• KARM Stores, South Hall Road, Sign, $6,500
• Michael Norris, Mildred Drive, Residential, $9,800
• TN Drivers License, South Calderwood Street, Demolition, $5,000
• Teonna McCall, Remsen Street, Residential, $15,000
• Rebecca Bailey, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $5,500
• Tamir Greenlee, East Bell Street, Residential, $1,000
• Al Davis, West Howe Street, Residential, $134,000
• Ernie Collins, Peppertree Drive, Residential, $60,000
Other, $1,200
Total — $262,947.00
Blount County
• Anderson, Springer Road, Walland, Pool, $15,000
• Scott Resnick, Lavarack Road, Walland, Pool, No value listed
• Donald Allen, Camley Court, Maryville, Residential addition, $40,000
• Curt Henderson, Keener Road, Seymour, Utility, $24,000
• Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Stables Drive, Townsend, Commercial, $500,000
• Peter Davis, Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• William Kincaid, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $35,000
• Bobby Pridmore, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $60,000
• Roger Snyder, Silverbrook Lane, Maryville, Utility, $62,100
• Nick Hodge, Kandy's Way, Maryville, House, $166,500
• Jim Mann, Sassafras Road, Maryville, Mech. only, No value listed
• Mary Witt, Rockford Street, Rockford, Demo, No value listed
• Yurij Holowinsky, Summerfield Drive, Maryville, Utility, $4,100
• Rio Townsend Church, Webb Road, Townsend, Utility, $8,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $236,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $283,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $237,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $179,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Brent Eddy, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, $500,000
• John Rising, Winding Creek Road, Townsend, House, $400,000
• Randal Shofner, Murphy Myers Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• David Aldelman, Martingale Way, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Maloney Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Daniel Baker, Allendale Drive, Friendsville, Mobile home, $11,000
• Austin Plemons, Forest Lake Way, Maryville, Pool, $25,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Old Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, House, $160,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Old Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, House, $160,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Old Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, House, $160,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Old Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, House, $160,000
• Mike and Teresa McPherson, Old Piney Road, Maryville, House, $50,000
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Seymour, Utility, No value listed
• Four Leaf Properties, Belton Road, Walland, House, $5,645,338
• James Glasgow, Evergreen Farms Lane, Greenback, Utility, $8,192
• Stone Construction Group, Red Wing Way, Maryville, House, $400,000
• Zac Hargett, Adams Road, Walland, House, $350,000
• Scott Bruch, Caton Street, Seymour, House, $649,230
• Jason Titlow, Hideaway Trail, Tallassee, House, $166,400
• Larry Alexander, Peabody Drive, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Julie Demeo-Pierce, Teacher Way, Maryville, House, $365,402.13
• David and Sara Pratt, Berryhill Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $59,000
• Stephen Mandarano, Spencer Drive, Maryville, House, $442,000
• Edwin Dupont, Seymour Air Park Drive, Seymour, House, No value listed
• Joe Embury, Laurel Road, Townsend, Residential repair, $7,760
• Larry Garland, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Tim Topham, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, House, $375,000
• Home Traders Group, Candlewood Court, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Dollar General, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, Sign, $11,000
• Frost Enterprises, Chapman Highway, Seymour, Mech., $5,000
• Matthew Johnson, Patty Road, Maryville, House, $490,000
• Keith and Kristy Brewer, Airbase Road, Louisville, Mobile home, $104,000
• Alex Baker, Old Cades Cove Road, Townsend, House, $160,000
• Bruce Anglin, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $68,400
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $256,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Chester Franklin, Gateway Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Chester Franklin, Gateway Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $252,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $195,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Little River Holdings, Endsley Lane, Friendsville, House, 139,000
• James Hall, Cyrus Way, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Doug and Kathy Griffin, Winding Creek Way, Walland, House, $631,000
• Susan Simerly, Hobbs Road, Louisville, House, $268,940.25
• Nicole Rothstein, Three Bars Lane, Seymour, House, $323,525
• Marc and Ann Griffin, Logans Landing Circle, Louisville, House, $740,000
• Adam Driscoll, Mt. Lebanon Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $218,500
• Harry McIntosh, Laurel Road, Maryville, House, $360,000
• Prince Gerrit, Amburn Meadows Lane, Maryville, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Brad and Lynnsey Williams, South Spring View, Maryville, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Catherine Ryan, Big Gully Road, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Janie Fields, Ova Glen Way, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Channing Housley, Best Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Greg and Nancy Signer, Lou Lane, Maryville, House, $409,000
• Gary Douglas, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, Utility, $192,000
• Melissa McCrossen, Bletchley Park Drive, Friendsville, Residential addition, $25,000
• Caleb Gregory, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, House, $70,000
• Brad Coffey, Freels Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $11,500
• Rosemary Vaccaro, Black Powder Court, Walland, House, No value listed
• Jeff and Stella Pickington, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, House, $215,000
• Lawrence Womack, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, House, $420,000
• Scott and Melissa Aikens, Golden Rose Drive, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Stinnett, Andy Harris Road, Rockford, Utility, $405,000
• Donna Walker, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $35,000
• Donna Walker, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $25,000
• Robert Massy, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, Mech., No value listed
• Robert and Tonya Fell, Marble Hill Road, Greenback, House, $220,000
• Melissa McCrossen, Bletchley Park, Friendsville, Pool, $30,000
• Amanda and Glen Morse, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Charles Kirkland, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $170,000
• Nick Hodge, Kandy's Way, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Neal Leatherwood, Best Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Dan Macarthy, Big Springs Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $120,000
• Moses Investment, Chosin Trail, Greenback, House, No value listed
• Gary Havey, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, Utility, $12,000
• Nikki Parton, Roy Avenue, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Steven Cunningham, Holston College Road, Louisville, Utility, $14,000
• Government USA, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, Demo, No value listed
• Cheyenna Peiffer, Phoebe Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Lamon & McDaniel Builders, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Lamon & McDaniel Builders, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Ben Birchfield, France Lane, Maryville, Residential repair, $170,828
• James Hall, Best Road, Maryville, Utility, $12,000
• Justin Kiser, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, House, $234,000
• Terry Savage, Cedar Creek Road, Townsend, Pool, $40,000
• Keith and Maribeth Jezek, Sharpshin Road, Walland, House, $1,300,000
• Steve Ball, Peabody Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $50,000
• Eric Von Sacken, Old Piney Road, Maryville, Utility, $50,000
• James Herron, Heartland Drive, Maryville, Pool, $1,850
• David Straquadine, Lanier Road, Maryville, House, $182,283.76
Total — $23,967,349.14
Maryville
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Sara and Roy Gregory, Carowinds Circle, Residential, $6,000
• Crystal Puckett, Canton Lane, Residential, $20,000
• Connie and Paul Meadows, Freemont Circle, Residential, $5,000
• Clifford Goins, Doll Avenue, Residential, $15,000
• Triangle Holding Company LLC, Triangle Park Drive, Commercial, $48,000
• Kelvin Sankey, Northfield Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Matthew Karnes, Sandy Springs Road, Residential, $12,420
• Walter Thompson, Belgradia Court, Residential, $12,300
• Steven McDermott, Northfield Drive, Residential, $5,300
• Cassandra Reynolds and Jacob Day, Broady Lane, Residential, $10,000
• Tracie Traver, Cherokee Professional Park, Commercial, $13,000
• Emily and Andrew Raulston, Daventry Drive, Residential, $26,000
• Oscar and Patsy Cuneo, Rule Street, Residential, $15,000
• Daniel Caudill, Mountian View Avenue, Residential, $20,000
• Maryville College, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $206,000
• Rebecca and Walter Willis, Mercer Drive, Residential, $12,000
• High Praises Church Inc., Third Street, Commercial, $29,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Crooked Strick Drive, Residential, $220,000
• Jennifer and Craig Strange, Montgomery Lane, Residential, $313,000
• Deborah and Matthew Tiger, Candora Crossroad, Residential, $15,000
• Sandra Reagan, Cedar Park Drive, Residential, $25,068
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Circle, Residential, $225,000
• Ikon Homes LLC, Stone Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Elizabeth and Steve Harris, Cowan Street, Residential, $5,191
• Balilim Holdings LLC, Bridgeway Drive, Commercial, $650,000
• C&C Property Management of Tennessee, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $50,000
• Amanda and David Vastine, Homestead Court, Residential, $46,000
• Lynn Woods, Innisbrook Drive, Residential, $450,000
• Mark Hudspeth, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $250,000
Total — $3,464,279.00
