Alcoa
• Honda Faciad, Airport Highway, Commercial, $25,000
• Subway, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $5,000
• City Farm Wine & Spirits, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $700
• Tennessee Driver's License, South Calderwood Street, Sign, $500
• Sunoco, Airport Highway, Sign, $11,674
• Dennis Lee, Grant Street, Residential, $1,500
• Tracey Murphy, Oakland Street, Residential, $2,022
• Solid Ground Security, Gill Street, Commercial, $3,000
• Wendy Teffeteller, West Hunt Road, Residential, $150,000
• Matt Schuemer, Hoopes Street, Residential, $20,000
• Gabriela Viveros, West Newton Street, Residential, $5,500
• Rocky Hodge, Crosswinds Way, Residential, $10,000
• Harper Auto Wash, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $23,760
• Medicare Insurance, Marilyn Lane, Sign, $2,500
• Susie Frost, Ford Street, Residential, $5,000
• Charles Robinson, Sanderson Street, Residential, $2,000
• Helen Strickland-Demo, Burns Street, Residential, $4,900
• Charles Sparks, Burns Street, Residential, $3,500
• Other, $1,700
Total — $278,256
Blount County
• Ryan Goswick, Mint Meadows Drive, Maryville, House, $780,000
• Daniel Cooley, Tuckaleechee Trail, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Jonathan Williams, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Noah Henderson, Ratledge Drive, Friendsville, Residential addition, $40,000
• Matthew Thomas, Melrose Station Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Argiue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $200,000
• Argiue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $200,000
• Trenna Lowe, Hitson Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Peter Hedger, Colonial Harbor, Louisville, Plumbing, $42,000
• William Webb, Long Rifle Road, Walland, House, $400,000
• Jake Waters, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, House, $430,000
• Jim Thornton, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, Residential addition, $30,000
• Ronald Torres, Miser Station Road, Friendsville, Residential addition, $95,000
• William Tracy, Holston College Road, Louisville, Utility, $45,000
• Benny Marshall, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Pena, Norcross Road, Maryville, House, $440,000
• Charles Roberts, Old Middlesettlements Road, Residential addition, $2,000
• Donald Rogers, Mint Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $42,658
• Mike Schmidt, U.S. Highway 411, Utility, $15,000
• Stephen Palmer, Scarlett Oaks Road, Maryville, House, $198,660
• Elmer Fuller, Doc Norton Road, Walland, Utility, $100,000
• Brendan Nickel, Hayden Court, Maryville, House, $400,000
• Andrew Hood, Cunningham Road West, Seymour, Residential addition, $28,000
• Joshua Williams, Trigonia Road, Maryville, House, $374,034
• Phillip Ellenburg, Gallagher Creed Road, Friendsville, House, $260,000
• Amanda Alexander, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $843,000
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Michael Titus, Twin Falls Drive, Maryville, House, $175,000
• Robert Seymour, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, House, $100,000
• Ashley Robertson, Arabian Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Kyle Calbetzer, McConnell Lane, Greenback, Mobile home, $103,000
• Terri Bobo, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $99,000
• Michael Alford, Sweet Tea Lane, Greenback, House, $399,863
• Stephen Harrison, North Old Grey Ridge Road, House, $250,000
• RBC Family Partners, Laverack Road, Walland, House, $5,800,000
• Carla McMillian, Stonecrest Court, Maryville, Residential repair, $24,000
• Robert Blakeley, Kirk Road, Maryville, House, $305,000
• Pamela Crawford, Pheasant Walk Drive, Maryville, House, $500,000
• John Clark, Ace Gap Road, Townsend, House, $469,821
• Brian Owens, Tower Road, Tallassee, Utility, $25,000
• Brian Tirey, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, House, $450,000
• Bryan Fields, Candlewood Court, Maryville, Residential alteration, $24,900
• Richard Harkleroad, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, Pool, $9,462.14
• Jerry Cass, Lindrick Lane, Maryville, Accessory structure, $13,000
• Charles Slack, Valemont Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $9,500
• Nikolaus Selvidge, South Springview Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $6,295
• Gary Keith, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Walland, House, $660,000
• Duke Seals, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Duke Seals, David Ford Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Trinity Scott, Ridgeview Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $6,080
• Mike Corsini, Kinzel Springs Way, Townsend, House, $690,000
• Tony Morton, Caleb Trail, Greenback, Utility, No value listed
• Ronald Hammon, Towns End Lane, Townsend, Residential repair, $60,000
• Gary McNally, Coulter Road, Maryville, House, $700,000
• Mitchell Hyde, Salem Road, Greenback, House, $350,000
• Tony Bailey, Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Peter Chesnutt, Sevierville Road, Maryville, House, $348,000
• Cory Palnte, Province Drive, Townsend, House, $405,000
• Frank Doughs, Eagle Vista Drive, Louisville, House, $1,100,000
• Jon Davis, Denton Hayes Road, Maryville, House, $60,000
• Tim Ivens, Dawon Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Aaron Blinn, Saddlehorn Trail, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Dan Asher, Joe Pye Lane, Walland, Utility, $650,000
• Downtime Properties, Cochran Road, Maryville, House, $1,100,000
• Scotty G. Builders, Foxhills Drive, Louisville, House, $200,000
• Colleen Staab, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, HVAC, No value listed
• Robert Lunden, Flintlock Court, Townsend, Residential addition, $3,500
• Megan Oglesby, Mount Luke Road, Townsend, Residential repair, $269,615
• Sean William, Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville, Pool, $180,000
• Landmark Recovery, Ic King Road, Seymour, HVAC, No value listed
• Darryl Wilson, Pineview Road, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Charles Head, Peacock Ridge Drive, Townsend, Utility, $1,800
• William Lyles, Lynnwood Lane, Rockford, Utility, $130,265
• Brian Hollis, Century Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $775
• Christine Curry, Portland Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $11,000
• Darryl Curry, Silverbrook Lane, Maryville, Mechanical, $11,222
• Robert Hawsey, Soft Rush Way, Maryville, Mechanical, $10,289
• Patricia Griebenow, Old Niles Ferry Pike, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
• Sarah Dunlap, Towhee Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $73,000
• Hank Brown, Old Walland Highway, Walland, House, $602,000
• Curtis Catron, Driftwood Lane, Louisville, Pool, $70,000
• Brandon Street, Binfield Road, Maryville, Pool, $109,448.63
• William Mincey, West Hills Drive, Maryville, Pool, $7,000
• Lisa Blanchard, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, Residential repair, $22,626
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Travis McCosh, Chessingham Drive, Maryville, HVAC, No value listed
• Jame Hedger, Colonial Harbor Drive, Louisville, Utility, $200,000
• Kathy White, Johnson Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $25,000
• Greenleaf Properties, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $168,590
• Greenleaf Properties, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $168,590
• Greenleaf Properties, Kingsley Court, Maryville, House, $168,590
• Scott Romershausen, Frog Pond Road, Maryville, Pool, $12,380
• Ron's Auto Outlet, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial, $140,000
• LCS Properties, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Residential repair, $15,000
Total — $24,838,963.77
Maryville
• Homes of Presbyterian, Shannondale Way, Residential, $42,000
• East Maryville Baptist Church, Brown School Road, Commercial, $31,124
• Roy V. and Nancy M. Kemp, Spyglass Drive, Residential, $22,690
• Amanda Rader, McCammon Avenue, Commercial, $800
• George and Mary McKeehan, Scenic Drive, Residential, $3,700
• Aaron T. and Abbi D. Myers, Maggie Street, Residential, $38,500
• Eric Myers, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $39,000
• William Orr and AT&T Tower Property Tax Team, Nicole Court, Commercial, $15,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $325,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $325,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $439,000
• Lauren Stephens, Southwood Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Boom Boom Properties and Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $2,500
• Natalie Bivens, Rule Street, Residential, $2,000
• J. Mark and Deborah Stinnett, Windemere Circle, Residential, $20,970
• Chad Diggs, Tennessee Street, Commercial, $25,000
• Sandy Springs Orthodox Presbyterian Church Inc., Montvale Station Road, Commercial, $65,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $20,000
• Todd Behrens, Montvale Road, Residential, $34,000
• William R. Phillips, Whitecrest Drive, Commercial, $10,000
• Joshua Bond and Oliver Adams, Griffin Avenue, Residential, $15,000
• B & C Partnership, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $75,000
• Allee Laham, U.S. Highway 411 South, Commercial, $1,362,900
• O'Haver Southpointe LLC, Watkins Road, Commercial, $235,000
• Joshua B. Landers and Alexander K. Akard, Boardman Avenue, Residential, $30,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Residential, $3,216,000
• David Hutton Family Limited Partnership and DWH Sr. Management LLC, Foothills Plaza Drive, Commercial, $135,900
Total — $6,731,084
