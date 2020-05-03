March 2020
Alcoa
• Smart Bank, Associates Boulevard, Sign, $8,939
• Jeff and Susan Meyers, Dalton Street, Residential, $364
• Twila Williams, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $23,650
• Chasiti Kambic, Lodge Street, Residential, $6,000
• Dennis Patel, Furrow Way, Sign, $45,000
• Fernando Arellano, East Edison Street, Residential, $30,000
• Thomas Beeler, West Hunt Road, Sign, $2,800
• Sequatchie Concrete, Singleton Station Road, Commercial, $270,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $110,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, Cochran Road, Residential, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Shannon Stone, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $40,000
• Donna Gains, West Hunt Road, Residential, $24,148
• Brian Swan, West Newcomen Street, Demolition, $5,000
• Richard Washington, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $6,500
• Tuan Le, Hunters Crossing Drive, Sign, $4,325
• Doug Jergen, Waverly Drive, Residential, $25,000
Total — $1,158,773.96
Blount County
• Elizabeth Davis, Hunter Crest Road, Maryville, House, $144,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $153,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $153,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $153,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $153,000
• Glenn Myers, Cedar Creek Road, Townsend, Utility, $3,000
• City of Alcoa, Sparks Road, Friendsville, Commercial alteration, $571,000
• H. and G. McCrary, Candlewood Court, Maryville, House, $346,285
• JD Capital Investments, Old Walland Highway, Townsend, Residential addition, $90,000
• Morton Construction, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, Utility, $20,000
• Jill Callaway, Old Oliver Road, Walland, Mobile home, $61,3000
• Earl Young, Dunlap Hollow Road, Friendsville, Utility, $11,207.50
• Newell Brands, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $60,000
• Euice Smith, Quantico Drive, Maryville, HVAC, No value listed
• Preferred Homes, South Springview Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Preferred Homes, South Springview Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Preferred Homes, South Springview Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• John Addington, Berrywood Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Gillooly Family Trust, Pilgrims Pathway, Tallassee, House, $300,000
• Ed Kash, Old Walland Highway, Walland, Residential addition, $100,000
• Brian Greene, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $40,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $183,000
• Blount County Schools, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial alteration, $750,000
• Jarren and David Odum, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $15,000
• Brad and Tammy Milton, Boling Road, Seymour, House, $330,000
• Sean Wentley, Marble Hill Road, Maryville, House, $400,000
• David Puzek, Sayers Court, Maryville, House, $280,000
• Murray Smith, Carpenters Grade Road, House, $128,000
• Lonnie Hinkle, East Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, Pool, $35,000
• Jane Irwin, Disco Loop Road, Louisville, Utility, $17,250
• S. and D. Bazzell, Peacock Ridge Drive, Townsend, House, $236,000
• Charles England, Candlewood Court, Maryville, Residential addition, $8,000
• Donnie Brewer, Big Gully Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $54,000
• Kenneth Moore, Dry Valley Road, Townsend, Residential addition, $24,000
• Nick Hodge, Baumgardner Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Nick Hodge, Baumgardner Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Nick Hodge, Mint Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Nick Hodge, Mint Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Nick Hodge, Mint Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Carol Campbell, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $450,000
• CSS Construction, Pheasant Walk Drive, Maryville, House, $440,000
• Velda Shore, Prairie Place, Greenback, Residential repair, $4,700
• B. and D. Gove, Gibson Road, Rockford, Mobile home, $97,000
• H. and M. Ewart, Jennifer Lane, Greenback, House, $329,000
• Deborah Halcomb, Cave Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $101,900
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $185,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $283,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $146,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $252,000
• D. and M. Prach, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, $275,000
• Daniel Thompson, Sevierville Road, Maryville, House, $270,000
• Wesley Huskey, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, House, $260,000
• E. and S. Boring, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $314,000
• Blackberry Mountain, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, Sign, $17,500
• G. and M. Borek, Calderwood Highway, Utility, $60,000
• Kevin Clayton, Parkline Way, Townsend, Demo, No value listed
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Dan Rader, Ellejoy Road, Walland, House, $700,000
• Samual Cooper, Nebo Road, Walland, House, $50,000
• Randal Coulter, A.T. Crumley Road, Seymour, House, $500,000
• Stanley Brown, Miser Station Road, Louisville, Mobile home, $60,000
• Bernie McGraw, Havenwood Drive, Maryville, Utility, $18,000
• Randy Cooper, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, Utility, $169,000
• Ted Fox, Gravelly Hills Road, Maryville, Utility, $112,991
• Robert Walker, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, Residential addition, $500
• Chad Morrison, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $170,000
• Marcus May, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $187,000
• Forge Creek Property, Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $126,000
• Jared Dunn, Keener Road, Seymour, House, $108,000
Total — $13,105,633.50
Maryville
• Wayne and Sara Clatterbuck, Hawthorne Drive, Residential, $2,500
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $105,753
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $105,558
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $105,753
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $105,558
• Edward and Ruth Harper, Piedmont Circle, Residential, $10,000
• Stephen and Lindsey Pacifico, Knight Bridge Road, Residential other, $75,000
• John and Carol Weston, Young Avenue, Residential other, $12,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• The Blair Company, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $25,000
• Michelle Bishop, Holyrood Way, Residential, $50,000
• Janice Arwood and Bobby Gibson, Elmira Lane, Residential, $81,348
• Stat Olympia LLC, Olympia Drive, Commercial, $12,000
• Misty and Stephen Crisp, Martin Street, Residential, $50,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $4,000
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $105,558
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $122,657
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $105,753
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $118,081
• DR Horton, Wilson Road, Residential, $105,753
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Victoria Pickard, Mercer Drive, Residential, $21,400
• John Kerr, Bogle Street, Residential, $150,000
• John Kerr, Bodle Street, Residential, $150,000
• Michael Ni, Home Avenue, Residential, $13,000
• Brigitte Delara, Park Drive, Residential other, $4,750
• Edward and Patricia Bronkhorst, East Street, Residential, $150,000
• Edward Bronkhorst, East Street, Residential, $150,000
• Axiom Properties, Brantley Park Boulevard, Residential, $170,000
• Kerr Builders, Roxy Lane, Residential, $150,000
• Kerr Builders, Roxy Lane, Residential, $150,000
• Kerr Builders, Roxy Lane, Residential, $150,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Bond Almand, Indiana Avenue, Residential, $1,500
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $53,000
• Lauren and Robert White, Crestridge Drive, Residential, $8,000
• Anna Winebarger, Mynders Avenue, Residential, $1,450
• RC Properties, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $140,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $67,000
• Seth and Jana Ray, Karch Drive, Residential, $12,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $20,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residential, $225,000
• Hale Investments, Mercer Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Hale Investments, Mercer Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Liang Chen, Royal Oaks Drive, Residential, $200,000
Total — $5,389,372.00
