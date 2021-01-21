November 2020
Alcoa
• Ryan Moore, Water Lily Lane, Residential, $4,000
• Grayson Apartments, Grayson Drive, Commercial, $70,000
• Donald Watson, West Hunt Road, Residential, $48,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Cherry Street, Residential, $130,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, Cherry Street, Other, $45
• Blackhorse Restaurant, North Hall Road, Commercial, $500,000
• Mountain View Dentistry, Lindsay Street, Sign, $6,280
• Whitehead Auto Sales, South Hall Road, Sign, $19,187
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Residential, $160,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $135,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• David Gann, Linford Circle, Residential, $1,000
• Belva Wilkinson, South Linden Drive, Residential, $10,969
• Shermel Hayes, West Newcomen Street, Residential, $12,00
• Other, $975
Total — $1,699,196.00
Blount County
• G and M Petree, Martin Pike, Rockford, House, $1,400,000
• Bruce Logie, Cub Drive, Louisville, House, $610,285
• Shirley Green, Miser Station Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $35,887
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Dept. of Forestry, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, Demo, $30,000
• BRC Construction, Mint Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $200,000
• James Ownby, Omega Drive, Tallassee, Demo, No value listed
• Dean Ellis, Thunderhead Mountain Drive, Walland, House, $333,000
• Nancy and Hank Kawa, Sawyers Green Trail, Seymour, House, $400,000
• Susan Roach, Whistling Swan Street, Townsend, Residential alteration, $300
• MRDKP LLC, National Drive, Maryville, Commercial, $250,000
• Darrell Burch, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $95,080.30
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Blackberry Mountain, Canopy Path, Walland, House, $500,000
• Jonathan Blankenship, Milford Avenue, Maryville, Pool, $5,500
• KLH Properties, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $184,000
• KLH Properties, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $178,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Don Stewart, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, House, $261,000
• Don Stewart, Colby Cove Drive, Maryville, House, $261,000
• Tennessee Board of Regents, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville, Commercial, $15,000,000
• Andrew Hughes, Frog Pond Road, Friendsville, House, $71,000
• Michael Csurny, Rambling Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $104,900
• Stonetown Kensington Place LLC, Teaberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Stonetown Kensington Place LLC, Teaberry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• James Enos, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $182,000
• Mark Douglass, Stone Tree Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $5,000
• Andrew Kolb, Tittsworth Springs Road, Seymour, House, $245,000
• Paul Zappala, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Maryville, House, $440,000
• Kearny Movers, Desimone Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $4,600
• Sean Williams, Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville, Utility, $150,000
• James Everage, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, House, $92,000
• Clayton Homes, Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Nick Hodge, Hodge Way, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Nick Hodge, Shady Creek Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Nick Hodge, Hodge Way, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Richard White, Old Oliver Road, Walland, Utility, No value listed
• Peter Neveu, Riversedge Road, Louisville, Residential addition, $155,000
• Charlene Teffeteller, Colonial Circle, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Scott Otterman, Peachtree Drive, Maryville, Utility, $45,000
• Dustin Naillon, South Edington Lane, Knoxville, Mobile home, $57,893
• Mariela Olivera, Michelle Place, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Thelma Cali, Temple Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• David Yoder, Candlewood Court, Maryville, Utility, $97,470
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View, Friendsville, House, House, $169,000
• Britton Bishop, Burnside Drive, Maryville, Utility, $12,989
• Larry Brice, TVA Lab Road, Louisville, Utility, $1,844.82
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $183,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $215,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $189,000
• Jacob Collins, Humble Way, Seymour, Residential addition, $4,000
• Scott Meredith, Strawberry Patch, Maryville, Utility, $35,000
• Scott Bishop, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $163,200
• Shaun Barker, Ednas Way, Maryville, Pool, $45,000
• Savanna Bailey, Conde Lindsey Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Phyllis Moffitt, Timbercreek Road, Maryville, Utility, $2,300
• Bob Castiglione, East Leatherwood Drive, Walland, Residential addition, $250,000
• Pat Burnette, Three Bars Lane, Seymour, Utility, $84,000
• Family Promise, Hepatica Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Jim Bivens, Maple Lane, Maryville, House, $151,000
• Gregory Dahl, Stagecoach Lane, Friendsville, House, $335,000
• Louis Conforti, Ownby Road, Townsend, Pool, $187,900
• Jeff Weber, Colby Cove Drive, Louisville, House, $250,000
• Patrick Pearson, Gracefield Lane, Maryville, House, $450,000
• Darren Caughron, Six Mile Road, Maryville, House, $473,000
• David Huffstetler, Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $65,000
• Raymond Talbott, Best Road, Maryville, Utility, $17,500
• Peggy Cooper, Keener Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $1,500
• Lee Dirmeyer, Trinity Way, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Doug Burchfield, Huffstetler Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $61,000
• Gary McMillen, Chota Hills Road, Louisville, House, $390,112.11
• Tom Millsaps, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, House, $162,000
• Tom Millsaps, Andy Lane, Maryville, House, $230,000
• Arthur Huskey, Disney Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Casey Mershou, Chetola Trail, Townsend, House, $180,000
• Leon Williams, Stable Crossing, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,890
• Kevin Burkett, South Peterson Road, Tallassee, House, $388,000
Total — $33,458,151.23
Maryville
• Stan Hurt, North Sixth Street, Residential, $20,000
• Blount Memorial Hospital, Sevierville Road, Commercial, $3,000
• Rommina and Neil Dobrovolny, Oxford Hills Drive, Residential, $10,500
• Forrest Hill Investments LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $105,200
• Susan Headrick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $165,000
• Stacy Barbara, Eva Jean Drive, Residential, $2,000
• Jason and Whitney Vananda, Lindbrook Way, Residential, $6,000
• Aaron and Shannon Fowler, Pickering Circle, Residential, $80,000
• Sharon and Karl Miller, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $43,000
• Cameron and Ashley Martin, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $3,000
• Stephen and Patricia Kuester, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $1,750
• Rachel McBroom, Cross Creek Drive, Residential, $375,000
• Michael Brinkmann, Boardman Avenue, Residential, $230,000
• Anna and Bradford Ansley, Cates Street, Residential, $4,000
• Renee and Timothy Leonard, Stoneleigh Lane, Residential, $13,345
• Richard and Theodora Cox, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $7,850
• Michael and Joni Seratt, Ross Springs Drive, Residential, $8,500
• Laura Antonucci, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $50,000
• Bruce Campbell, Regent Circle, Residential, $23,987
• Raul and Kenia Largaespada, Northfield Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Steven Krawczyk, Kidd Avenue, Residential, $62,000
• Candice and Curtis Whitehead, Summit Drive, Residential, $7,000
• NipponDENSO Tennessee Inc., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $40,000
• Clayton Properties Group, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Jim Thompson and Roger Dobrovolny, Cross Creek Drive, Residential, $50,000
• Tammy and Christopher Pike, Milton Circle, Residential, $36,000
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $123,422
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $133,102
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $144,607
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $121,030
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $105,558
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $105,753
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $118,438
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $118,081
• Elizabeth Davis, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $185,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $185,000
• Blackberry Farm LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $499,000
• Forrest Hill Investments LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $850,000
• William Tex Orr, Nicole Court, Commercial, $39,000
• Leah and Adam Gerken, Hudson Street, Residential, $211,000
• MSM Development LLC, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $300,000
• Elizabeth Davis, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $1,115,000
Total — $6,152,123.00
