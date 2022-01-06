Alcoa
• Glen Dillinger, Wright Road, Residential, $5,000
• American Tower, Airport Highway, Commercial, $56,000
• Tire Hub, Northpark Boulevard, Sign, $2,561
• Tom and Rosa Delafosse, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $50,000
• Michael Wyrick, Mill Street, Residential, $12,161
• Bath and Kitchen, Calderwood, Sign, $12,685
• Twin City Collision, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $5,000
• Twin City Paint, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $5,000
• Pure Magic Carwash, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $25,000
• Vintage Alcoa Pool, Vintage Way, Commercial, $252,000
• Leonard Trailers - Demo, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $3,000
• Brian Sandy, Louisville Road, Residential, $10,000
• Richard Gubatan, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $15,778
• Jackie Hill, Stephenson Street, Residential, $6,000
• Tom Hall, Burroughs Road, Residential, $200
• Claire Stone, Ford Street, Residential, $3,500
• Turner Homes - Demo, Middlesettlements Road, Residential, $15,000
• Paul Priest, Bell Street, Residential, $104,000
• Paul Priest, Bell Street, Other, $45
• Beverly Warren, Edison Street, Residential, $2,500
• Keith Butler, Cherry Street, Residential, $23,500
• Leonard Buildings, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $500
• Anderson Rental, Marilyn Lane, Sign, $16,000
• ETMA FCU, Airbase Road, Sign, $9,576
• Roderick Upchurch, Lincoln Road, Residential, $3,361
• Larry Payne, Ramsay Street, Residential, $4,760
Total – $644,885.12
Blount County
• Artigue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $1,020
• Aritgue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $1,020
• Stonecreek MHC LLC, Jodi Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, $65
• Harris Rubenfeld, Peachtree Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $190
• Walter, Tallent, Love Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $390
• Chad Combs, Blount Avenue, Maryville, Residential repair, $50
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $975
• Sean Williams, Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville, Residential addition, $5,065
• Leon Williams, Miser Station Road, Louisville, House, $515
• Troy Brown, Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville, House, $630
• John Sorey, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $1,309
• Robert and Maria Frankel, Mount John Loop Road, Pool, $50
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass, Louisville, House, $1,395
• Sanford Goddard, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville, House, $992
• David and Judy Tolliver, Walker Island Way, Walland, House, $1,780
• Kevin McQueen, Red Bird Lane, Walland, House, $1,570
• David Wilson, Harvard Street, Maryville, Residential alteration, $150
• Pistol Creek Construction, Stonecrest Drive, Maryville, House, $1,090
• Chaning Housley, Dunn Street, Maryville, $1,020
• Brewster and Brewster, Heritage Crossing Drive, Maryville, House, $1,020
• Ronald Potts, Vernie Lee Drive, Friendsville, Utility, $315
• Jim Ridden, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, Residential alteration, $65
• Jim Shamblin, River Run Drive, Maryville, House, $2,688
• Moses Investment Group, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, $1,020
• David Clark, Lakeshore Drive, Tallassee, Utility, $340
• Ridgemont LLC, Old Glory Road, Maryville, House, $950
• Ridgemont LLC, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $950
• Ridgemont LLC, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $950
• Bruson, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $2,558
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $926
• Haven Wertz, Cooper Hollow Road, House $1,890
• Aaron Sweetwood, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, Commercial addition, $635
• Dwight Price, Loblolly Lane, Maryville, House, $1,188
• Dwight Price, Loblolly Lane, Maryville, House, $1,094
• TSP Investments, Loblolly Lane, Maryville, House, $1,195
• TSP Investments, Loblolly Lane, Maryville, House, $1,224
• Dan Meadows, Blueberry Lane, Townsend, Residential addition, $1,165
• Darrell Smith, Sally View Drive, Friendsville, Residential alteration, $390
• William Orr, Phoebe Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $435
• Alfredo Rodriquez, Clark Avenue, Maryville, House, $1,090
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $1,132
• Jennifer Fox, Whitetail Lane, Townsend, Utility, $290
• Tate Brown, Chota Hills Road, Louisville, Residential addition, $365
• Premier Innovations, Chota Hills, Friendsville, House, $1,353
• Smithbilt, Dominion, Maryville, House, $973
• Justin Talbott, Allegheny Loop, Maryville, House, $744
• Greg Vanhook, Volunteer Drive, Maryville, Utility, $265
• Leo Foumier, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, Utility, $50
• Stonecreek MHP, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, $80
• Gary Cupp, Whites Mill Road, Utility, $680
• Jim Steffens, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, House, $1,020
• Richard Morrison, Ridge Water Road, Louisville, Utility, $420
• Tom Damato, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, House, $2,008
• William Head, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, House, $2,008
• Dexter Day, Chetola Trail, Townsend, House, $2,893
• Matt Nuchols, Page Way, Maryville, House, $950
• Jason and Eliza Gallamore, Louisville, House, $2,095
• Ridgemont LLC, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $950
• Fred McHargue, Allegheny Loop, Maryville, Mechanical, $50
• Jason Jones, Galyon Road, Maryville, House, $1,188
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $866
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $982
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $1,073
• Smithbilt, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $1,073
• John and Cathy Sweeney, Driftwood Lane, Louisville, House, $3,730
• Cody Garland, Joseph Street, Maryville, House, $955
• Raymond Cooper, Morganton Road, Maryville, House, $912
• Terry Haley, Union Grove Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $743
• Brad Shore, Kinsey Davis Drive, House, $1,273
• Mark and Gina Williams, Gracefield Road, House, $2,376
• Jim Gray, Scenic Point Drive, Louisville, Utility, $290
• Nice Flippin' Homes, Walker School Road, Residential repair, $300
• Shannon Dow, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $1,990
• Kevin Hoey, Denton Hayes Road, House, $745
• Bobby Hopkins, Dave Cooper Road, Maryville, Demolition, $50
• Stacey Hoxworth, Kings Grant Road, Maryville, House, $2,030
• Blackberry Mountain, The Loop Road, Commercial addition, $1,271
Maryville
• Homer Holdings LLC, Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $6,840
• Raquel C. Wallace, Locha Poka Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Kevin M. Kilmer and Diane E. Kilmer, Innisbrook Drive, Residential, $12,000
• Nicolette Andrews (Charlton), Leconte Drive, Residential, $24,940
• Nicholas J. Riggio, Scenic Yard Lane, Residential, $15,000
• Edward McDonald, Wallace Hitch Drive, Residential, $10,000
• H. A. White Properties LLC, Whitecrest Drive, Commercial, $15,000
• Homer R. Tipton and Deborah R. Tipton, Burchfield Street, Residential, $300
• Charles Henry Davis and Shizuko, Griffin Avenue, Residential, $200,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $220,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $220,000
• Larry Lynda LLC, Partnership Parkway, Commercial, $4,000
• Larry Lynda LLC, Partnership Parkway, Commercial, $50,500
• Michael M. Talley and Cathy D. Talley, Sevierville Road, Residential, $13,500
• David Richman, Scarlet Rose Court, Residential, $85,000
• Jack Redmond, Harper Avenue, Residential, $130,000
• Jack Redmond, Harper Avenue, Residential, $130,000
• Specialty Investments Group Inc., Lamar Alex Parkway, Commercial, $1,000
• Amy L. McKamey and John Charles McKamey, Freemont Circle Residential, $2,400
• Robert T. Jackson and Markay M. Jackson, Daventry Drive, Residential, $11,000
• Randall E. Simpson and Gloria Simpson, Northfield Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Estelle Polanco, Providence Road, Residential, $4,500
• Pascual Ramirez and Natalia Ramirez, Brown School Road, Residential, $1,800
• Katie Kilgore, Walker Circle, Residential, $20,000
• Marilyn Anderson, Wayne Circle, Residential, $8,250
• Joshua A. Jenkins, Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $24,000
• Clayton Properties Group dba Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Store Master Funding I LLC % Tennessee Operating Partners LLC, Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $299,825
• Clayton Properties Group dba Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Denso Manufacturing, Middlesettlements Road, Commercial, $203,000
• Phillips Family Partnership, Morganton Square Drive, $52,000
• Harley Payne, Front Street, Residential, $150,000
• Harley Payne, Front Street, Residential, $150,000
• Drew Miles, Brantlin Way, Residential, $400,000
• Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., Partnership Parkway, Commercial, $43,500, 000
• Dayton Hudson Corp., Watkins Road, Commercial, $488,000
• Ryan C. Hubbard and Katelin Hubbard, Chesterfield Drive, Residential, $70,000
• Erling Joel Bakken and Christina D. Bakken, Chas Way Boulevard, Residential, $50,000
• Christine Fuston, Broadway Avenue, Residential, $20,000
Total – $47,062,855
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.