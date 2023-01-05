Alcoa
• Garrett Metz, St. Thomas Way, Residential, $500,000
• Garrett Metz, St. Thomas Way, Other, $45
• Deborah Schmidt, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $98,000
• Closet Factory, Calderwood Street, Sign, $2,100
• Alcoa Auto Sales, Airport Highway, Sign, $5,500
• Chad Coker, Westgate Drive, Residential, $1,500
• Landon Coleman, Southwick Drive, Residential, $100,000
• Cato, Hunters Crossing, Sign, $2,741
• Geraldine Roman, West Newton Street, Residential, $1,000
• CVS Drugstore, South Hall Road, Commercial, $200,000
• Rohit Patel Demo, Topside Road, Residential, $8,000
• Bryan Testerman, Tsuga Drive, Residential, $260,000
• Bryan Testerman, Tsuga Drive, Other, $45
• Lucas Matthews, Vera Drive, Residential, $33,000
• City Farm Wines, North Calderwood, Sign, $20,000
• David Loy, Linford Circle, Residential, $250,000
• David Loy, Lindford Circle, Other, $45
• David Zimmerman, Kettering Road, Residential, $1,200
• US Cellular Payne Fence, Payne Avenue, Commercial, $132,000
• Blue Moose, Fountain View Circle, Sign, $43,297
• Michael Christopher, Dalton Street, Resident, $1,500
• Erin Turpin, Dalton Street, Residential, $4,000
• Other, $925
Total—$
Blount County
• Jack Hood, Newbury Lane, Maryville, Residential repair, $5,200
• Steven and Teresa Lay, Mint Road, Maryville, Account structure, $28,000
• Craig Runk, Wells Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $10,000
• Scotty G. Builders, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Barbara Mugan, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $312,000
• Bill Gillooly, Flats Road, Tallassee, Overnight rental, $325,000
• Carol Tipton, Millstone Gap Road, Seymour, House, $75,000
• Foothills Community Development, Morganton Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• KK Developers, Chapman Highway, Seymour, Sign, $3,000
• Mike Johnson, Norton Crossing, Maryville, House, $400,000
• John Pantzer, Azalea Gap, Walland, Residential alteration, No value listed
• John Melton, Foreswood Circle, Maryville, House, $195,000
• David Queen, Sweet Briar Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Myron Crowe, Tower Road, Tallassee, Account structure, $4,000
• Tod and Deborah Clark, Gobbler Ridge Road, Walland, House, $692,375
• Lunsford Capital, Hawkins Ridge Road, Walland, Residential addition, $1,400,000
• William Sutton, Nandina Drive, Maryville, House and Account structure, $140,000
• A.J. Potter, Potter Road, Maryville, House, $346,000
• Bryan Tersterman, River Trace Lane, Knoxville, Residential repair, $7,420
• Sanford Goddard, Big Springs Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Sanford Goddard, Big Springs Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Carrie Lones, Doc Norton Road, Walland, Mobile home, $55,000
• Douglas and Becky Freeman, Lanier Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Chuck Jones, Red Wing Way, Maryville, Account structure, $40,000
• Connie Skansie, Six Mile Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $65,000
• James Menard, Gateway Road, Maryville, House, $400,000
• Aaron Pratt, Dunlap Hollow Road, Friendsville, Utility, $25,000
• Joe Schrock, Sugarwood Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $1,086
• Michelle Millington, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, No value listed
• CMH Homes, West Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, Utility, $20,000
• Edward Kash, Old Walland Highway, Walland, Utility, $591,097
• Jeremy Gilbertson, Dell Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $9,000
• Wahtawah Battle, South Ford, Maryville, Utility, $3,566
• Mark Grace, West Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $300,000
• Sanford Goddard, McGhee Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Thomas Hall, Meadow Cove Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Brett Guge, Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Residential addition, $200,000
• Larry Holsenback, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, Utility, $160,000
• Stephen Yarberry, Beech Grove Trail, Maryville, House, $550,000
• James Phillips, South Sequoyah Drive, Friendsville, Utility, $40,000
• Eden Davis, Mountain Shadow Lane, Maryville, Utility, $4,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club, Mountain Shadow Lane, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $125,000
• Hesse Creek Farms LLC, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, Utility, No value listed
• David Jeffers, Cunningham Road West, Seymour, Utility, $10,000
Total—$7,481,744
Maryville
• Daniel H. Claiborne, Genesis Street, Residential, $7,200
• Ben W. Shanks Jr., Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $15,000
• Josh Copeland, East Westwood Drive, Residential, $30,000
• Homer R. and Deborah R. Tipton, Burchfield Street, Residential, $85,000
• Jacob Redmond, Doral Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Jacob Redmond, Doral Drive, Residential, $220,000
• Jacob Redmond, Doral Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Jordan Shirley, Doral Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Jordan Shirley, Doral Drive, Residential, $220,000
• Billy Clemmer, Doral Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Billy Clemmer, Doral Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Timothy N. Moore Jr. and Janessa L. Stultz, High Street, Residential, $5,600
• City of Maryville, Best Street, Commercial, $10,000
• Heidi L. Chandler, Amerine Road, Residential, $4,500
• Luke Amos, Harbor Town Drive, Residential, $8,000
• Michael A. and Mariela Y. Hovis, Waters Road, Residential, $18,830
• Michael D. and Kaye B. Rutherford, South Heritage Drive, Residential, $85,000
• Harley Payne, Irwin Avenue, Residential, $145,000
• Dwight Price, Regal Tower, Residential, $200,000
• James Bradley Ray and Shahla, Stonehenge Drive, Residential, $24,796
• Jason D. Timmons, Jefferson Avenue, Residential, $20,000
• Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Proffitt Springs Road, Commercial, $4,889,205
• Calloway Real Estate LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $20,000
• Manki 2 Investments, Legends Way, Commercial, $1,400,000
• Thomas M. and Callie Shuler, Richwood Drive, Residential, $475,000
Total—$9,133,131
