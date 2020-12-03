October 2020
Alcoa
• Mountain View Dentistry, Lindsay Street, Sign, $6,280
• Whitehead Auto Sales, South Hall Road, Sign, $19,187
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Jon Covington, Boyle Street, Residential, $6,892
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Residential, $120,000
• Springbrook Properties, Mill Street, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $135,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
Total — $2,133,874.00
Blount County
• Gary Cook, Dunlap Hollow Road, Friendsville, Residential Addition, $16,750
• John Sorey, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Utility, $85,000
• Larry Campbell, Loudon Avenue, Maryville, Residential repair, $12,520
• Roger Boring, William Henry Way, Maryville, House, $220,000
• Gary Russell, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $23,900
• Gary Russell, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• Niciri Lundy, Lilac Lane, Maryville, Utility, $3,000
• Joe Kennedy, McGhee Road, Maryville, Utility, $8,000
• Ron Inman, Buchanan Road, Maryville, Utility, $90,000
• Mark and Kristy Owens, Montvale Road, Maryville, House, $800,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sally View, Friendsville, House, $180,000
• Alicia Newland, Bonnie Brae Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $40,000
• Andy Beeler, Big Springs Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $90,102
• Brad Shore, Doc Norton Road, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Brad Shore, Doc Norton Road, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Brad Shore, Majestic Mountains Boulevard, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Chad Humphrey, Anthony Road, Walland, Utility, $75,000
• Daniel McDonald, Chancellors Court, Maryville, House, $240,000
• Robin Russell, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, Pool, $22,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $203,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $262,000
• David Jett, Ellejoy Road, Walland, House, $270,000
• Blackberry Farm LLC, Dalton Lane, Walland, Demo, No value listed
• Michael Garland, Mable Hill Lane, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Christopher Jackson, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $4,788
• Bill Seal, White Mill Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Mike and Monica Suttles, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $350,000
• Ron Holmes, McCarter Road, Townsend, Residential repair, $2,264
• Gail Roberts, Cloyds Lane, Greenback, Residential repair, $7,666
• Johnny Phillips, Maple Lane, Greenback, Utility, $35,000
• James Brooks, East Brown School Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $3,000
• D'Wanna Berg, North Wingate Way, Maryville, Residential repair, $20,000
• Lee Linkous, Mount Lebanon Road, Maryville, House, $450,000
• Allan Reagan, Huskey Valley Road, Seymour, Utility, $2,000
• Kathy Stevens, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, Mobile home, $51,500
• Jeremy Smith, Lisa Street, Seymour, Mobile home, $35,000
• Frank Icardi, Walter Davis Road, Seymour, Utility, $700
• Kathy Orr, Whaley Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Brookdale Smoky Mountain Hydropower, Housley Drive, Tallassee, Demo, No value listed
• S. and K. Resnick, Laverack Road, Walland, House, $4,000,000
• Fred Griffin, River Ford Road, Maryville, Utility, $1,500
• Roger Best, John Sparks Road, Friendsville, House, $171,000
• John Weekly, Pleasant Valley Road, Seymour, Residential repair, $96,500
• Stephen Johnson, A.R. Davis Road, Seymour, Residential alteration, $23,000
• W. Ralph Wills, Laurel Road, Townsend, House, $600,000
• Neil Couture, Cunningham Road West, Seymour, House, $200,000
• Kyle Pickle, South Springview Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $104,900
• Morgan, Jackson Avenue, Maryville, Residential repair, $1,800
• Stonecreek MHC, Klair Court, Maryville, Mobile home, $4,600
• T. and D. Rhea, Deer Run Road, Maryville, House, $115,000
• Arthur Meredith, Winding Creek Road, Walland, House, $390,000
• Ronnie Teaster, Blair Loop Road, Walland, Mobile home, $72,900
• Stone Construction, Wilderness Road, Friendsville, House, $350,000
• Stonecreek MHC, Klair Court, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Richard Owen, Hitch Road, Maryville, Utility, $9,000
• Parris, Old Oliver Road, Walland, Residential addition, $5,500
• Isabelle Feerick, Medlin Lane, Walland, Residential addition, $80,000
• Stanley Best, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Commercial, $80,000
• Susan Pate, Ralph Phelps Road, Louisville, Utility, $25,000
• Daniel McDonald, Morganton Road, Maryville, House, $239,000
• Paul Bruce, Cunningham Road West, Seymour, Mobile home, $214,000
• William Vines, Scenic Point Channel, Louisville, Utility, $100,000
• William Wolfenbarger, Clendenen Road, Maryville, Utility, $20,000
• Kathy Kalisek, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $1,256
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• Maloney Property Development, Horton Lane, Maryville, House, $153,000
• T. and L. Gibson, Brickmill Road, Maryville, House, $211
• Blount County Fire Department, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Commercial addition, $673,793
• Larry Garland, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Residential repair, $5,982
• Randy Dixon, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Commercial, $130,000
• Douglas Yocom, Bluff Road, Walland, Pool, $115,000
• Julia McCarter, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, Mobile home, $83,667
• Jay Barber, Old Cove Road, Walland, House, $1,000,000
• Jay Barber, Old Cove Road, Walland, Utility, $111,000
• Donald Smith, Binfield Road, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Moses Investment, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Shannon Skidmore, Cedar Creek Road, Townsend, House, $105,000
• C. and G. Best, Ramsey Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $50,000
Total — $15,206,799.00
Maryville
• Jose Ricardo Valasquez, East Harper Avenue, Residential, $3,000
• Jearl and Benjawan Allman, Knight Bridge Road, Residential, $2,500
• Kenitra Ann Neary, Lindbrook Way, Residential, $29,500
• Deena Finley, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $1,400
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $190,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $155,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $167,500
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $155,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $155,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $175,000
• Kristopher, Douglas and Lindsey Ford, Brown School Road, Residential, $20,000
• James Troutman, Candora Road, Residential, $25,000
• Wayne and Sharon Anglim, Westwood Drive, Residential, $15,000
• Ronnie and Jennifer Lafollette, Lisa Drive, Residential, $7,000
• Dolores and Courtney Marquina, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $25,000
• Kristen and Nicholas Kessler, Boardman Avenue, Residential, $98,269
• Debra and Raymond Johnson, McCulley Lane, Residential, $28,075
• Brooke Nix, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $200,000
• Fred and Terese Brushaber, Chestridge Drive, Residential, $17,000
• Travis Holt, Short Street, Residential, $25,000
• CRI Construction Company Inc., Worthington Boulevard, Residential, $179,000
• CRI Construction Company Inc., Bastogne Drive, Residential, $179,000
• CRI Construction Company Inc., Worthington Boulevard, Residential, $169,000
• Liliben and Baldevbhai Patel, Rockingham Drive, Residential, $400,000
• Susan Headrick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $140,000
• Blount County, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $40,000
• Josh Landers and Keith Akard, South Court Street, Residential, $130,000
Total — $2,901,244.00
