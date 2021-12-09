Alcoa
• Russel and Brandy Tinker, St. Thomas Way, Residential, $358,000
• Russel and Brandy Tinker, St. Thomas Way, Other, $45
• Adam and Katherine Caputo, Perkins Street, Residential, $5,000
• Harper Jeep Dodge Addition, Alcoa Highway, Commercial, $2,000,000
• Elizabeth Smith, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $30,000
• Michael Shirley, Currie Street, Residential, $45,000
• Clayton Headquarters Entrance, Clayton Road, Commercial, $3,974,000
• U.S. Cellular Tower, Payne Avenue, Commercial, $50,000
• U.S. Cellular Tower, Kings Court, Commercial, $50,000
• Andrew Spence, Springbrook Road, Residential, $15,210
• Joe Karl, Badgett Street, Residential, $20,100
• Joe Karl, Badgett Street, Residential, $42,900
• Joe Karl, Badgett Street, Residential, $20,100
• Joe Karl, Badgett Street, Residential, $16,000
• Dominoes, Hamilton Crossing, Commercial, $130,000
• Timothy Ridenour, Brighton Drive, Residential, $15,000
• Paula Deere, Mill Street, Residential, $5,000
• Oscar Bahena, Poplar Street, Residential, $4,000
• Alcoa Intermediate, Springbrook Road, Commercial, $57,000
• Renee Snell, St. Thomas Way, Residential, $5,925
• Randy and Marilyn Reisser, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $1,000,000
• Randy and Marilyn Reisser, Kirkwell Drive, Other, $45
• Jim and Debbie Slizewski, St. Ives Boulevard, Residential, $38,000
• Scott Wolf, Telford Street, Residential, $26,300
• Other, $11,400
Total – $7,919,625
Blount County
• Tim Ivens, Dawson Way, Maryville, House, $280,000
• Eugene Runne, Peppermint Hills Road, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• Angel Albright, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, Utility, $48,000
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Gary Chandler, Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, Utility, $35,000
• Darryl Thomas, Forest Lake Way, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Stephanie Tyler, Morganton Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $35,000
• Ella Gibbs, Fince Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $85,000
• AA Properties GP, Chris Dale Drive, Seymour, House, $240,750
• AA Properties GP, Chris Dale Drive, Seymour, House, $208,000
• Randy Cannon, Apple Creek Road, Louisville, Residential addition, $44,000
• Steve and Liz Burchfield, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, House, $350,000
• Schaad Brown Realty, Lamar Alexander, Friendsville, Sign, $110,000
• Fawn Hall, Self Hallow Road, Rockford, Mobile home, No value listed
• Ron Inman, Buchanan Road, Maryville, House, $350,000
• Mike and Kathy Swanson, Scenic Farm Way, Maryville, House, $630,000
• ASI Builders Inc., Hubbard Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Artigue's Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $190,000
• Diane Flanagin, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $59,279
• David Cates, Glenmore Drive, Rockford, Utility, $35,000
• Tracis and Sydnee Nuchols, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $350,000
• Guadalupe Hernandez, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville, Mobile home, $12,000
• Riley Melton, Galyon Road, Maryville, House, $340,000
• Dan Staub, Long Riffle Road, Walland, House, $755,000
• Larry Coponegro, Old Plantation, Maryville, House, $400,000
• James Edington, Edington Lane, Knoxville, Demo, No value listed
• Michael Burr, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Travis Voll, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, Residential repair, No value listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Rich Meek, Sunshine Way, Townsend, House, $600,000
• Parham Hill, Cypress Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,949
• Thomas Whyte, Narrow Gate Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $30,000
• Hank Reeves, Howard School Road, Maryville, House, $280,000
• Brian Barnes, Tittsworth Road, Seymour, Utility, $26,000
• Eagle Cliffs LLC, River Oaks Drive, Louisville, House, $485,000
• Lee Carroll, Farm of the Smokies Way, Maryville, House, $265,000
• Brian Mercer, Shawn Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $4,000
• Doug Ray, Brick Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $46,559
• Miguel Gonzales, Primrose Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, $99,000
• Mark Neithammer, Porters Creek Road, Maryville, Utility, $16,000
• Tim Topham, Martin Mill Pike, Maryville, Utility, $16,000
• PKC LLC, Colby Cove, Maryville, House, $220,000
• Roger and Amy Newman, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Pool, $75,000
• Jackie Webb, Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Darryl and Erie Wilson, Pineview Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Rick and Susan Ward, J. Riley West Drive, Greenback, Pool, $56,000
• David Doring, Raulston Road, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• First Horizon Bank, Frogpond Road, Friendsville, Demo, No value listed
• Charles Lewis, Dawn Drive, Friendsville, Residential repair, $5,878
• Est. of Imogene Bradford, Old Topside Road, Louisville, Demo, No value listed
• Charles Olmstead, Sweet Briar, Maryville, Residential addition, $34,000
• James Charles, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, House, $60,000
• Steve Gennoe, Candlewood Drive, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Seth Fordham, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, $67,900
• Sam and Kami Lambert, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Mary Roy, Big Valley Boulevard, Townsend, Residential repair, $3,691
• Jeremy Hodges, Rodeo Ridge, Seyour, Pool, $55,000
Total – $8,351,006
Maryville
• Migoya, Javier, and Alica Perez and Migoya and Javier Perez, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $2,000
• Jeff Gillespie, Willaims Street, Residential, $50,000
• Jasmine Goodale, Irwin Avenue, Residential, $105,000
• Deanna Rose Cate Life Est. Rem. Marthea Anne Cate, Richwood Drive, Residential, $13,000
• Johnny Johnston, Landau Drive, Residential, $130,000
• Johnny Johnston, Landau Drive, Residential, $130,000
• Johnny Johnston, Landau Drive, Residential, $133,000
• Brad Shore, Broad Run Drive, Residential, $220,000
• Ly Cong Truong, Mynders Avenue, Residential, $10,000
• Venugopal Madduri and Annapurna S. Rayasam, Innisbrook Drive, Residential, $25,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $207,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $207,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $202,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $202,000
• Clayton Properties Group dba Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Joe B. and Kelley L. Sloan, Mary Katherine Drive, Residential, $60,000
• Al-Aseer Muna Adil Revocable Trust, Locha Poka Drive, Residential, $58,000
• Clayton Properties Group, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Joseph Scott and Jymme Roxanne Salcido, Candora Road, Residential, $11,175
• Randall E. and Gloria Simpson, Northfield Drive, Residential, $8,500
• Clayton Properties, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• City Maryville, Grandview Drive, Commercial, $56,000
• Logan A. and Brent Y. Miller, Compton Drive, Residential, $50,000
• City Maryville, Sequoyah Avenue, Commercial, $0
• AS Properties Inc., Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $15,000
Total – $3,395,475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.