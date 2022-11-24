Alcoa
• James Spiva, East Lincoln Street, Residential, $30,000
• Janet Morton, Glascock Park, Residential, $1,989
• Vital Apartments Pool, Centennial Park, Commercial, $224,896
• Tamera Saunders, Brighton Drive, Sign, $5,718
• Johnathon Rodgers, Mildred Drive, Residential, $3,492
• Avis Car Sales, Alcoa Highway, Sign $20,000
• Tiffany Cunliffe, Pinnacle Point, Residential, $18,600
• Susan Meyer, Dalton Street, Residential, $304
• Charles Stager, Spruce Street, Residential, $1,000
• Building F. Marconi, Franck Street, Commercial, $2,400,000
• Building E. Marconi, Franck Street, Commercial, $3,400,000
• Katherine Huskey, Center Street, Residential, $300
• Sarah McMurray, Maury Street, Residential, $6,000
• Asian Cafe, Franck Street, Commercial, $600,000
• Jamison Lanum, West Hunt Road, Residential, $150,000
• Daniel Batten, Mildred Drive, Residential, $30,000
• Francis Sotelo, Beverly Drive, Residential, $1,800
• Blue Moose, Fountain View Circle, Commercial, $250,000
• Kathy Rivard, North Wright Road, Residential, $7,000
• Other, $26,424
Total—$7,177,523.05
Blount County
• Patricia Price, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Charles and Jeanne Styles, Hideaway Trail, Tallassee, Residential addition/repair, $50,000
• Seth Doran, East Leatherwood Drive, Walland, House, $210,000
• Paul and Ava Wilson, Wintergreen Lane, Greenback, House, $440,000
• Harry Grothjahn, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, Commercial, $80,000
• Tim Ivens, Dawson Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Austin Strange, Martin Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $200,000
• 2132 Alnwick LLC, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, Demo/House, $132,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc., Calderwood Highway, Maryville, House, $190,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc., Calderwood Highway, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Valerie Thomzik, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, House, $60,000
• Chad Morrison, Firewood Lane, Maryville, Mobile house, $129,376
• Marc Whitmire, Ford Road, Greenback, House, $120,000
• Craig Hardin, West Hunt Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $10,000
• Tim and Debbie Owen, Ralph Phelps Road, Louisville, Mobile home, $94,900
• Vince Greco, Pembroke Place, Maryville, ACC Structure, $2,000
• Buddy Greco, Hesses Creek Road, Walland, Residential addition/repair, $120,000
• Danielle Redfearn, Trigonia Road, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Herschell and Laura Baker, Ova Glen Way, Maryville, House, $160,000
• Kevin and Kathy McGovern, Jones Bend Road, Louisville, House, $1,700,000
• Dave Bollenbacher, Norton Crossing, Maryville, Residential alter, No value listed
• Jeff Deeds, Freels Road, Friendsville, Mechanical, $9,000
• Carlos Bayola, Helton Road, Maryville, Pool, $65,000
• Randall Davis, Finn Long Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $227,800
• William Orr, Orr Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, $72,847
• Chet Hanns, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, ACC Structure, $800
• Real Leclerc, Drumming Log Road, Walland, Pool, $125,000
• David and Brandy Oliver, Keener Road, Seymour, House, $350,000
• John Gentry, West Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, ACC Structure, $10,000
• Scott Rye, Clayton Drive, Friendsville, House, $90,000
• Thomas Ray, Alabama Street, Tallassee, Utility, $7,095
• Ray Sparks, Sevierville Road, Sevierville, ACC Structure, $30,000
• Ray Sparks, Sevierville Road, Sevierville, House, $200,000
• Richard Bailey, Brunswick Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, No value listed
• Brenda Crisp, Byerley Avenue, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,642
• Scott Tricou, Timbercreek Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $2,748
• Allen Wiseman, Dripping Springs Road, Seymour, House, $300,000
• Roger Best, Lee Thompson Lane, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Milton, Welker and Ann Cooley, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, House, $560,000
• Andy Lipina, Bishop Hollow Road, Maryville, House, $268,000
• Curtis Myers, Keith Road, Maryville, Commercial, $250,000
• James Sparks, Lee Thompson Lane, Maryville, House, $90,000
• David and Lisa Johnson, Gracefield Road, Maryville, House, $611,000
• Lorrie Willbergh-York, Paradise Hills Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $1,100
• Eric W. Von Sacken, Old Piney Road, Maryville, Residential alter, $70,000
• Karen Michael, Chester Lane, Maryville, ACC Structure, $66,000
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $298,250
• Dustin Wieske, Windrift Way, Walland, Residential alter, $40,000
• Keith Swank, West Hills Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $10,000
• Jennifer Bruce, Harold Drive, Maryville, House, $290,000
• Zion Chapel Baptist, Zion Chapel Road, Louisville, Demo, No value listed
• Stephen Rice, Beckett Ridge Road, Townsend, House, $600,000
• Patricia Johnson, Burnett Station Road, Seymour, Residential alter, No value listed
• Josh Jablonski, McGhee Road, Maryville, Residential alter, $80,000
• Duane Allen, Alred McCammon Road, Maryville, House, $500,000
• David Forrester, Crumley Road, Greenback, Residential Addition, $38,000
• Korey Bach, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Pool, $85,000
• David Sparks, Kathy Lane, Townsend, Mobile home, $203,305
• David and Ashley Sims, Freels Road, Friendsville, ACC Structure, $18,000
• Bill Manuel, Rockford Boyd Road, Rockford, Residential alter, $110,000
• Mike Morgan, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, Pool, $63,000
• Darlene Boles, Meadow Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $308,000
• Andrew Davidson, Harvey Street, Maryville, ACC Structure, $6,000
• Leah Woodruff, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, Mechanical, $5,328
• Dan Weeks, Pathways Drive, Seymour, ACC Structure, $33,000
• Primos Land, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, House, $190,000
• Bryan Welsh, Wilaway Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $220,000
• Jody King, Mount Tabor Road, Maryville, Utility, $28,000
• Cynthia Hughes, Neighbors Way, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Seymour, ACC Structure, $68,280
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Seymour, ACC Structure, $38,000
Total—$12,067,471
Maryville
• Zachary Hall, South Everett High Road, Residential, $11,203
• Joseph Paul and Dolores Barr, Rockingham Drive, Residential, $81,000
• Juan Carlos Juarbe, Wright Road, Residential, Residential, $26,000
• Jeanna Penton, Doll Avenue, Residential, $43,000
• William L. Britton Life Est. Rem. Rochelle Saylor, Short Street, Residential, $2,900
• Robert and Sophie Jones, Charles Earl Lane, Residential, $95,000
• Brandon L. and Afton N. Ketron, Rockingham Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Jeremy and Kerry Russell, Turnberry Lane, Residential, $30,000
• Rhonda C. Sullivan, Jett Road, Residential, $30,845
• Nimeshbhai and Baldevbhai S. Patel, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $15,000
• Jeremy M. Book and Angela Gianino-Book, Oxford Drive, Residential, $115,000
• Rod Davis, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $1,000
• James R. and Brigette A. Gillespie, Knight Bridge Road, Residential, $22,005
• James M. and Katie Ann Rushing, Southwood Drive, Residential, $6,850
• Justin G. Gowan, Devictor Drive, Residential, $25,000
• Sherri Nakamoto, Melbourne Drive, Residential, $85,000
• Albert R. Bailey Jr. and Linda L. Bailey, Mercer Drive, Residential, $10,200
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $213,000
• Adam C. and Christin L. Browning, Waterloo Drive, Residential, $31,844
• Squareone Properties and Construction, North Houston Street, Residential, $45,000
• Big Peach Properties LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $800,000
• William Welch, Columbus Street, Residential, $33,820
• Thomas W. and Janet Taylor, Stanley Avenue, Residential, $150,000
Total—$2,123,667
