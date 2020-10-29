September 2020
Alcoa
• Kroger, South Hall Road, Sign, $8,500
• COA Municipal Building, Associates Boulevard, Commercial, $210,000
• Pellissippi School — Demo, Middlesettlements Road, Commercial, $127,000
• Sequatchie Concrete, Singleton Stations Road, Sign, $6,000
• Enterprise, Topside Road, Sign, $4,400
• Brown Chiropractic, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $4,443
• World Finance, Gill Street, Sign, $2,256
• Steven Cash, East Newton Street, Residential, $2,200
• Kim Cotton, East Hunt Road, Residential, $2,697
• Joseph Construction, Wrights Ferry Road, Sign, $6,121
• Claires, Hunters Crossing Drive, Commercial, $46,600
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Champion Construction, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Eva Wilburn, Kettering Road, Residential, $2,500
• Chick-fil-A, Hunters Crossing Drive, Commercial (awning), $140,000
• Other, $7,988
Total — $870,793.00
Blount County
• Scott Garniss, Keener Road, Seymour, Residential addition, No value listed
• Connie Weaver, Old Whites Mill Road, Residential addition, $23,000
• Brad Bryant, Drinnen Road, Friendsville, Pool, $40,000
• Timothy Merritt, Mullendore Street, Maryville, Mobile home, $156,900
• Charlene Teffeteller, South Old Glory Road, Friendsville, House, $167,000
• Charlotte Pierce, Cave Mill Road, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Curtis Myers, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, Commercial, $44,000
• Mark Melton, Farmside Lane, Walland, House, $4,000,000
• Tammy Allmon, Autumn Drive, Maryville, House, $220,000
• Brad Stapleton, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, House, $117,000
• James Milhollin, Lambert Road, Greenback, Pool, $30,000
• Jeremy Hodges, Rodeo Ridge, Seymour, House, $530,000
• Nick Hodge, Shady Creek Road, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Joe Massengale, Whittenburg Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Chad Roher, Gracefield Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Donald Carter, Big Valley Boulevard, Townsend, Utility, $8,000
• Pecks Memorial, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, Commercial repair, $100,000
• Patrick, Three Sisters Road, Walland, Pool, $97,000
• Rey Rojas, Williams Hill Road, Rockford, Utility, $10,000
• Mike Walker, Hesses Creek Road, Walland, House, $175,000
• Albert Martinez, Sues Way, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Tim Tipton, Heartland Drive, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
• Billy Madore, Alnwick Boulevard, Friendsville, House, $300,000
• Robert Huskey, Dixon Road, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
• George Abbott, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $11,841
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $201,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $283,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $237,000
• Norman Clark, Joroulman Drive, Tallassee, Mobile home, $131,600
• Robert Theriot, Peacock Ridge Road, Townsend, Residential addition, $10,500
• Donna Grabowski, Huckleberry Drive, Louisville, Residential addition, $24,500
• Kim Sizemore, South Long Hollow Road, Residential alteration, $25,000
• Bobby Douglas, Rivertrace Boulevard, Knoxville, Residential alteration, $20,000
• Stone Creek MHC, Michele Place, Maryville, Mobile home, $5,000
• Gary McMillen, Chota Hill Road, Louisville, Demo, No value listed
• Ron Blair, Bob Thompson Road, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
• William Thompson, South Hampton Way, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Chelsea Dyer, Ratledge Road, Louisville, Mobile home, $14,500
• R. and R. Gibson, Joe Pye Lane, Walland, Residential addition, $135,000
• Donnie Bittle, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $6,000
• Jerome Moon, Murphy Myers Road, Maryville, Pool, $48,000
• Jessica Longmire, Abbott Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $99,900
• Jeremy Flynn, Nail Creek Road, Seymour, Pool, $19,500
• Dex Baumgardner, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, House, $104,00
• Jeff and Sandy Rapey, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, Utility, $15,000
• Kathleen Andry, Melissa Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $12,500
• Jason Osborne, Mountain View Circle, Maryville, Residential addition, $2,295
• Debbie Howell, Kinzel Springs Way, Townsend, House, $300,000
• Steve Maehr, Calderwood Highway, Tallassee, House, $200,000
• Terry Evans, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, Utility, $30,000
• L. and L. Johnson, Scenic Point Drive, Louisville, Residential repair, $300,000
• Blount Partnership, Myers Road, Townsend, Demo
• Leclerc, Drumming Log Road, Walland, House, $800,000
• Al Carr, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Mechanical, $1,650
• Margaret Dominique, Harrison Carver Road, Maryville, Utility, $5,000
• Robert Shumate, Tallent Way, Maryville, Residential repair, $3,184
• Windbrook Development, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $180,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $203,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $215,000
• Clayton Homes, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $173,270
• Adam Reeves, Harrington Court, Maryville, Plumbing, No value listed
• Johnathan Mery, Gracefield Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Martha Krick, Hunters Way Court, Maryville, Residential alteration, No value listed
• B. and J. Hoffman, Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Bruce Baldwin, Ellejoy Road, Seymour, Firewall, No value listed
• Rick Owens, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, Utility, $45,000
• Beall, Drumming Log Road, Walland, House, $2,984,030
• G. and K. Hayes, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, Pool, $55,000
• Children's Bible Ministries, Bear Lodge Drive, Townsend, Residential, $30,000
• B., A. and L., Cavern Road, Townsend, Mobile home, $80,204
• Bill McLean, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, Residential repair, $25,000
• Lamon and McDaniel, Candlewood Court, Maryville, House, $225,000
• Aaron Kirby, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $159,000
Total — $14,156,784
Maryville
• Sandra D. Reagan, Cedar Park Drive, Residential, $9,560
• Lucas T. Bollschweiler, Young Avenue, Residential, $50,000
• Eugene Devine, Sevierville Road, Residential, $654
• Matthew P. Synowiez, Lord Avenue, Residential, $10,000
• Nicholas and Anna Triantafellou, Brookwood Lane, Residential, $15,000
• William and Avar James Trust, Chesterfield Drive, Residential, $60,000
• Mike and Amanda Bishop, Scenic Drive, Residential, $175,000
• Timothy and Rebecca Rials, Oxford Hills, Residential, $150,000
• Leah and Adam Gerken, Hudson Street, Residential, $200,000
• William and Stephanie Eanes, Turnberry Lane, Residential, $23,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $240,000
• Goodall Homes, Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $295,000
• Brandon and Rebekah Tyler, North Heritage Drive, Residential, $30,000
• Elizabeth Davis and Dwight Price, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $180,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Cypress Point Court, Residential, $180,000
• Lester Orr, Lord Avenue, Residential, $115,000
• Marlo G. Grape, Richwood Drive, Residential, $50,000
• Nippondenso Tenn. Inc., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $68,000
• Nippondenso Tenn. Inc., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $42,000
• Casey and Daniel McDonald, Stonehenge Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Justin Treadwell, Morningside Avenue, Residential, $45,000
• Joshua and Heather Larson, Mockingbird Drive, Residential, $51,480
• Helen S. Legaux, Sevierville Road, Residential, $55,000
• City of Maryville, Grandview Drive, Commercial, $49,500
• Margaret and George Ling, North Cusick Street, Commercial, $2,000
• Phillips and Sheets, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $250,000
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $133,430
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $118,906
• Mary G. Kitts, Savannah Park Drive, Residential, $21,000
• Laura L. Lyke, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $250,000
• WEC 98H 36 LLC, Foothills Mall, Commercial, $226,000
Total — $4,673,960
