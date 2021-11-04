Alcoa
• Loy Builders, Ansley Drive, Residential, $320,000
• Loy Builders, Ansley Drive, Other, $45
• Fernando Sanchez, East Edison Street, Residential, $1,500
• Walmart Tenant, Hunters Crossing Drive, Commercial, $25,000
• Ed Chambers, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $7,800
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $260,000
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• Stephen Hinley, East Edison Street, Residential, $5,396
• Rocky Hodge, Crosswinds Way, Residential, $57,000
• Susie Frost, Hayes Street, Residential, $20,333
• Dennis Toney, East Edison Street, Residential, $10,000
• Yumiko Mizumo, Crosswinds Way, Residential, $100,000
• Tommie Wimsley, East Bell Street, Residential, $4,600
• East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Fountain View Circle, Sign, $20,150
• Cirrus Hangers 3, 4 and 5, Cirrus Landing, Commercial, $5,900,000
• Alcoa Intermediate School Demolition, Faraday Street, Commercial, $57,000
• Patrick Reilly, Perkins Street, Residential, Residential, $10,000
• Taylor Thomas, St. Thomas Way, Residential, $500,000
• Taylor Thomas, St. Thomas Way, Residential, $45
• Ken Paxton, Banebury Lane, Residential, $20,000
• Brian Sandy, Louisville Road, Residential, $40,000
Total — $7,360,488.57
Blount County
• Jeff Fipps, Mini Husky Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $128,900
• Carson Wentz, Plum Leaf Road, Walland, House, $2,753
• Mark and Regan Melton, Farmside Lane, Walland, Pool, $350,000
• Amberwood Construction and Development, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, House, $400,000
• Allen Bowerman, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, Utility, No value listed
• Lee Howell, Montvale Road, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Paul Ellison, Binfield Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $3,500
• William and Tammie Utley, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, Mobile home, $12,000
• Trey Walker, Carpenter School Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $200,000
• George Stone, Custer Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $179,538
• Katie Pacheco, Hi View Lane, Louisville, Residential alteration, $46,000
• Chance Oliver, Disco Loop Road, Louisville, House, $260,000
• Daryl Weppner, Walland Gap Road, Maryville, House, $375,000
• Matt and Shelby Johnson, Sawyer Greens Trail, Seymour, $400,000
• Robert and Susan Karpick, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, House, $500,000
• Hollis Morton, Morganton Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $142,900
• Artigues Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, No value listed
• Nick Hodge, Kandy's Way, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Dustin Burger, Howard School Road, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Eddie Pryor, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $4,872
• Deborah Lee, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $115,000
• Kristy Turner, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, Demo, No value listed
• Ryan Porthhouse, Warrior Path, Maryville, Residential addition, $35,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $215,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $203,000
• Gary Ross, Jeffries Hollow Road, Seymour, House, $1,085,000
• Natalie Hawkins, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $170,000
• Jay Barber, Old Cove Road, Walland, Utility, $131,000
• Fernando Navas, Farm of the Smokies Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Jim Dealny, Scenic Hill Drive, Louisville, Mechanical, No value listed
• S. and D. Gladfelter, Best Road, Maryville, House, $425,000
• Chris Sawyer, Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, Utility, $8,000
• Scott Campen, Riversedge Road, Louisville, House, $575,000
• John Howell, North Panoscenic Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $22,077
• Samuel and Daphne Jackson, Angus Boulevard, Residential alteration, $49,000
• Justin Strecker, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, Utility, $60,000
• Will Wallace, Lake Vista Drive, Friendsville, Residential addition, $22,000
• David Rhodes, Long Rifle Road, Walland, Residential alteration, $15,200
• Clifford Zipnick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $211,000
• Allan Tokar, Shady Lane, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
• Real Leclerc, Drumming Log Road, Walland, House, $4,000,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, Maryville, House, $173,000
• Vince and Karla West, Melody Lane, Maryville, Utility, $3,250
• Richard Witt, Rockford Street, Rockford, House, $277,500
• Kimberly Rop, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Daniel Orr, Bert Garner Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $125,000
• John Elliott, Keener Road, Rockford, House, $605,955
• Van Queen, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $10,000
• Alexander Poberezhniy, Creekwood Drive, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Kevin Windle, Hitson Road, Maryville, House, $350,000
• Kimery Watson, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, House, $250,000
• Wayne Skonetski, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, House, $220,000
• Nick Sniper, Meadow Road, Greenback, House, $435,000
• Charles Hunter, Smoky View Circle, Maryville, House, $220,000
• David Forrester, Crumley Road, Greenback, Residential addition, $10,600
• James Crawford, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Mobile home, No value listed
• Arp Builders, Chosin Trail, Greenback, House, $180,000
• ThunderRidge Cabin, Pauley Gap Road, Townsend, House, $120,000
• Steve Glaspie, Effler Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $5,975
• Barry Groth, Nathan Hills Drive, Maryville, Utility, $5,149
• Scott Evers, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $160,000
• Cliff Zipnick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
Total — $15,138,416.00
Maryville
• Kristie and Scott Henderson, Masters Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Sherry Smith, Huntingdon Farms Road, Residential, $5,000
• Laura and William Reynolds Jr., Turnberry Lane, Residential, $8,000
• Deborah Stalans, Everett Avenue, Residential, $15,000
• Bob and Faye Arr, Willard Street, Residential, $3,600
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $250,000
• Nippondenson Tenn. Inc., Robert C. Jackson Dr., Commercial, $376,000
• Ashley Meiers, Elmira Lane, Residential, $2,000
• Jennifer and Ernest Murray, Cunningham Street, Residential, $10,500
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $250,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Shannon and Justin Robbins, South Ruth Street, Residential, $75,000
• Deirdre Horton, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $22,600
• Synthia and Nathan Waggoner, Northfield Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Bob Dorran, Summit Drive, Residential, $8,000
• Teresa and James Horn, Legends Way, Residential, $50,000
• Alicia Massie-Legg and James Legg Jr., Lisa Drive, Residential, $3,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Blount County, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $394,234
• Victory Baptist Church, Montvale Road, Commercial, $8,000
• Maryville City, Home Avenue, Commercial, $4,000
• Southern Cross Properties LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $650,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Jim Morrissey, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $190,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Maryville City, Grandview Drive, Commercial, $35,000
• MSM Development LLC, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $515,000
• Maryville City, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $49,000
Total — $4,809,934.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.