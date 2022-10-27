Alcoa
• Michael F. Revter, Seville Lane, Residential, $73,000
• Kaye Sipe, Hollister Drive, Residential, $10,000
• James Green, East Cunningham Street, Residential, $4,890
• Soloman Clair, Andover Boulevard, Residential, $6,000
• Avis Car Sale, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $2,000
• Bradley Blizzard, Pepper Tree Drive, Residential, $40,000
• Michael Swift, Pinnacle Point, Residential, $4,888
• Alcoa Mini Storage, Starlite Drive, Commercial, $750,000
• Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $34,550
• Michael or Carolyn Stanton, Vose Road, Residential, $40,000
• Sean Kelley, North Wright Road, Residential, $102,255
• Blake and Kelli Ryman, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $880,475
• Blake and Kelli Ryman, Kirkwell Drive, Other, $45
• Alcoa TN ATM, Tesla Boulevard, Commercial, $70,000
• Judy Pearsons, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $4,500
• Tracey Murphy, Oakland Street, Residential, $280
• Tennova, Fountain View Circle, Sign, $6,172
• Michael Anderson, Peppertree Drive, Residential, $4,100
• Other, $2,275
Total—$2,035,430.33
Blount County
• Juan Garcia, Patterson Road, Walland, Repair, $35,000
• Nathan Shaich, Morganton Road, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
• Richard Davis, Keener Road, Seymour, Pool, $70,000
• Shadrach Smith, Mint Road, Maryville, Residential alteration, $35,000
• Brad Shore, Charlie Lane, Maryville, House, $280,000
• Brad Shore, Charlie Lane, Maryville, House, $280,000
• Heather Ripley, Misty View Drive, Maryville, Pool, $107,114.24
• Pankratz Construction, Griffitts Mill Circle, Maryville, House, $327,000
• Pankratz Construction, Millstone Drive, Maryville, House, $335,000
• Pankratz Construction, Millstone Drive, House, $389,000
• Michael Brinkman, Walker Road, Maryville, House, $750,000
• Bryon Ward, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, House, $400,000
• Lynn Phillips, Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, Utility, $45,000
• Daniel Thompson, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Pool, $55,000
• Fred Walker, Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville, Pool, $65,000
• Stanley Spack, Country Meadows Road, Maryville, Residential, $1,191
• Wayne Worthley, Pig Pen Hollow Road, Townsend, Demo, No value listed
• Doug Delozier, Mustang Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $400,000
• Fernando Cardiel, Nathan Hills Drive, Maryville, Utility, $87,258
• Terry Haley, South Union Grove Road, Friendsville, House, $206,000
• Eric Fredrickson, Dixie Way, Maryville, House, $400,000
• Kelley Colvin, South Circle Drive, Tallassee, Utility, $30,000
• Curtis Myers, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial, $12,000
• Curtis Myers, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial, $275,000
• Myron Crowe, Flats Road, Tallassee, Utility, $20,000
• Mark Kuzara, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, Utility, $31,000
• James Nash, Clover Hill Ridge, Maryville, Mechanical, $12,000
• Steve Koontz, Creekstone Drive, Maryville, Pool, No value listed
• Time Worthy Property, Highland Road, Maryville, Mechanical, $8,500
• Artigues Construction, Pathways Drive, Seymour, House, $200,000
• Bruce Thompson, Sweet Tea Lane, Greenback, Pool, $40,000
• Heather Ripley, Misty View Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $60,000
• Russell Sigler, Country Meadow Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $50,000
• Jerry and Nellie Cooper, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Residential alteration, $7,251
• Lisa Barnes, Potter Road, Townsend, Mobile home, $167,918.50
• Kasey Leier, Boat Gunnel Road, Louisville, Plumbing, No value listed
• Judy Wilson, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, Residential addition, $10,000
• John Henson, Cyrus Way, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Robert Woodward, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, Residential repair, $9,000
• Deschambeault, Henry Lane, Greenback, Mobile home, $138,997.50
• Franklin Nutter, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Mobile home, $150,576
• Joe Ewing, Sweet Briar Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $20,775
• Timothy Poe, Patty Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $123,168
• Mark Moon, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Mark Clark, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, Utility, $2,200
• Carl Kirby, Cody Way, Walland, Mobile home, $92,548.12
• David Kozmiak, Walnut Flats Road, Walland, House, $250,000
• Joshua Phillips, Hidden Valley Circle, Seymour, Utility, $35,000
• Mike Fischer, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Richard Becker, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Mark Kischner, Bradford Way, Maryville, Residential repair, $13,750
• David Young, Janes Road, Maryville, Utility, $800
• Laura Minard, Peachtree Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $60,000
• Ron Armstrong, Norcross Road, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Michael Watson, Nebo Road, Walland, Mobile home, $150,000
• Mark Nations, Deerstone Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $3,523
• Charles Kirby, Pembroke Place, Maryville, Utility, $4,200
• Michelle Beazley, Loudon View Drive, Friendsville, Residential addition, $11,340
• Jeanni Gerwin, Carr Road, Seymour, Utility, $9,000
• Larry Winter, Boling Road, Seymour, Structure, $68,248
• Marie Owen, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Residential alteration, $25,000
• Chuck Peer, Shadowbrook Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $12,000
• BVF Investments, Andy Harris Road, Rockford, House, $2,313,000
• SBL Investments, Mountain Vista, Seymour, House, $275,000
• SBL Investments, Mountain Vista, Seymour, House, $275,000
• SBL Investments, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $275,000
• Alex Gattis, Bluestone Way, Townsend, House, $292,062
Total—$10,286,420.36
Maryville
• Johnny Johnston, Madison Avenue, Residential, $135,000
• Johnny Johnston, Madison Avenue, Residential, $135,000
• Johnny Johnston, Madison Avenue, Residential, $135,000
• Amanda Mendez, Cheltenham Road, Residential, $2,500
• Jacob S. Smithson, Karch Drive, Residential, $500
• Sukanda M. Langley, Danbury Court, Residential, $9,000
• Kathryn Lynn Stoner Trustee, Legends Way, Residential, $15,000
• Lane Cook, Alpine Drive, Residential, $28,500
• Joseph Calvin, Monticello Drive, Residential, $32,000
• Randy A. Royse, Landau Drive, Residential, $170,000
• Alaina Roberson, Indiana Avenue, Residential, $150,000
• Jet Black Holdings LLC, Wales Avenue, Commercial, $60,000
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $272,500
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $260,000
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $260,000
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $260,000
• Pankratz Construction, Wahoo Court, Residential, $272,500
• Kari G. and Todd H. Oliver, Melbourne Drive, Residential, $7,500
• Long Properties II LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $46,800
• Forest Hill Investments, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $50,000
• Joseph and Jessica Dockery, Pershing Street, Residential, $105,000
• Phillips Family Partnership, Morganton Square Drive, Commercial, $220,000
• Sonya M. Long, Southview Drive, Residential, $2,600
• David Thompson, Whistlestop Lane, Residential, $22,000
• James H. Borgman and Linda Paul Borgman, Whittington Boulevard, Residential, $2,000
• Calloway-Hunt Real Estate LLC and CHRE LLC, Morganton Road, Commercial, $1,998,150
• Ralph and Madeline Wilder, Willow Creek Circle, Residential, $1,000
• City of Maryville, Home Avenue, Commercial, $264,000
• Aaron Robinson, Homestead Court, Residential, $110,000
• Craig A. and Sandra L. Beshore, Pickering Circle, Residential, $85,000
• JAK Holdings LLC, Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $500,000
• Klein Real Estate Holdings LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $300,000
• CHM Foothills 7 LLC, Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $12,000,000
• Nippondenso Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $465,476
• City of Maryville, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $75,000
Total—$18,452,026
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.