July 17-23
• Joyce Ann Grosko, Eugene Bob Grosko Sr. Estate and Eugene Grosko to Janet E. Morton, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 348, District 9, $142,000
• Jackie Hubbard, Donna Hopper and Denise Madison to Dustin W. Teffeteller, Rock Gardens Subdivision No. 2, Lot 154, District 9, $145,000
• Hunter Guthrie, Indya Lane Guthrie and Indya Lane Foster to David Steven Albert and Laurie Alice Albert, Cedar Crest Cabin Sites, Lots 31, 33 and 34, 0.836 Acres, District 4, $389,900
• Jeff Giesbrecht and Stephanie Giesbrecht to Oscar Rowland Trustee and Oscar Rowland Family Trust, Laurel Bank Estate, Lot 111, District 19, $380,000
• James Cloyd and William Cloyd to David M. Silvius and Ellen T. Silvus, Bob Irwin Road, 5 Acres, District 17, $259,900
• Betty L. Bevins to Gary Buchanan and Corinna Buchanan, Valentine Farm, Lot 23, District 12, $549,900
• Jill M. Pinkerton and Scott D. Pinkerton to George Edward Chambers and Carole Chambers, Crescent Drive, 2 Acres, District 11, $727,750
• Moses Investment Group, Casey Moses and Robert Moses Jr. to Joseph Rozier Landis IV and Hanna Louise Landis, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 7, District 1, $615,000
• Delsa Spence to Robert Cate and Jessica Cate, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 133, District 9, $285,000
• Alan L. Shropshire and Patricia A. Shropshire to Ted J. Van Antwerp II, Antwerp Ted J. Van II, Antwerp Ted J. Van and Ted J. Van Antwerp, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 40, District 19, $436,000
• Kali Phillips Hanson, Michael Keith Phillips Estate, Robbie Ellen Phillips Estate, Michael K. Phillips Estate and Robbie E. Phillips Estate to Rebecca A. Lamar and John Andrew Lamar, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $600,000
• Eric S. Vidal to Anthony M. Vos and Skyla B. Vos, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 375, District 19, $380,000
• Kay P. Ownby to Luke Mullisen and Kathy Mullisen, Ashbrook Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 9, District 1, $650,000
• Matt Nuchols Construction LLC and Matt Nuchols to John B. Lavender and Sarah J. Lavender, Nuchols Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $500,000
• Daniel A. Lary and Lavonna Lary to Robert L. McClain and Krystle A. McClain, Tee-Lee Heights, Lot 22, District 19, $445,000
• Timothy G. Collins and Robert Douglas Collins Estate to Jonathan A. Tinsley Jr. and Yesenia Tinsley, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $320,000
• Dustin Rose and Mykah to David R. Rose and Diane W. Rose, Overlook Addition 2, Lot 20, District 9, $222,000
• Charles Hamby, Jackie Loveday and Jackie L. Loveday to John Mark Fisher and Paula Fisher, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 61, District 15, $70,000
• Patricia Ann Fields to PS Investments LLC, Greenwood Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $210,793.23
• Nicholas James Morgan and Tracy Elizabeth Morgan to Scott Anthony Rollins and Ann Elizabeth Rollins, Highway 73, 1.75 Acres, District 14,$320,000
• Larry A. Stevens and Helen M. Stevens and Diane E. Kurtz and Thomas Charles Kurtz Jr., Calderwood Highway, 2.882 Acres, District 1, $435,000
• Larry H. Haulman and Sarah V. Haulman to Gene Joseph Pocase and Susanne Burke Pocase, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Lot 89R1, District 15, $57,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Jonathan A. Craig, Royal Oaks Garden Villas, Phase 1, Lot V-294, District 19, $420,000
• Brian D. Fitzgerald II and Patricia D. Fitzgerald to Jama Anderson and Brian Anderson, Wyngate Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $475,000
• Sylvia Porter and Sylvia P. Williams to John E. Higginbotham and Veronica Higginbotham, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $220,000
• Wilma Jean Crisp to Malcolm John Kerr, Kenmark Hills, Section 2, Lot 16, District 6, $310,000
• Jami L. Harrod-James, Jami L. Harrod James, Aland D. Harrod and Nathan L. Harrod to Jennifer Adams and Justus Holland, Huskey Valley Road, 1.43 Acres, District 13, $449,000
• Thomas E. Brunton and Andrea G. Rzad to James Stacey Ramsey, Floyd Porter Road, 0.68 Acres, District 1, $45,000
• Kristopher A. Craig, Timber L. Craig and Timber Craig to Alaina R. Tipton and Lee A. Newport, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 56, District 9, $253,000
• Wildflower Way Qi LLC, AMCAA LLC, Cynthia K. Van Cleave Trustee and AMCAA Management Trust to Kim Stith, Clover Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 13R, District 6, $350,000
• Linda Woody to Jeff Bronner and Paige Bronner, E. C. Gothards Addition to Blount Hills, Lot 30, District 9, $210,000
• Howard Pennington Jr., Howard J. Pennington and Kathleen J. Steele to Andrew Vincent Morgillo, Riverpoint, Lots 5-7, District 5, $2,150,000
• Kali Phillips Hanson and Michael Keith Phillips Estate to Roderick Andrew Davis and Susanne Yvette Davis, Niles Ferry Pike, District 19, $376,000
• James Stacey Ramsey to Rocky Top Investments LLC, H. C. Fonde Replat of a Portion of McNutt-Boyle Addition, Lot 29, District 9, $65,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Mandy Jo Chretien and Brian David Chretien, Manor in the Foothils, Phase 3, Lot 226, District 7, $301,770
• Chita Green to Richard C. Williams, Kirby & Owens Subdivision, Lots 17 and 18, District 19, $215,000
• Joseph B. Tipton and Janet H. Tipton to Andrew Bennett Tipton, Hitch Road, 1.49 and 1.35 Acres, District 12, $415,000
• Belle Building Group LLC to Marco A. Rodriquez, McCammon Avenue Property, Lot 2R-7, District 9, $349,900
• Greenback Mobile Home Park LLC to David Joshua Blake, Greenback Mobile Home Park LLC, Lot A, District 1, $475,000
• Daniel Russell Kasemeyer to Douglas A. Forman and Kandy M. Forman, Southside Estates Subdivision, Lot 2, District 7, $315,000
• Sanford Goddard to Dean Stinson Kathleen Stinson, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 25, District 8, $470,000
• Bradley R. Shore to Tracie M. Elmendorf, The Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 18R-1, District 19, $475,000
• Tracie Elmendorf to Candice Hardiman and Jeffrey D. Hardiman, Brooklyn Estates, Lot 6R2, District 9, $410,000
• William Larry Burton, Larry W. Burton and Joan L. Burton to Christine A. Kruger, Christine Ann Kruger, William G. Kruger and William G. Kruger III, Janet H. Cooper and Carl L. Kirby Property, Lot 2R, District 14, $330,000
• Aaron Stinnet and Marcia Stinnet to Miranda Stinnet, Armstrong-Philpott Subdivision, Lot 15-1, District 13, $157,000
• Morgan Thomas and Jimmie Jollay to Thomas E. Cordell and Kayla Cordell, Patton Estates, Lot 10, District 9, $311,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 92, District 9, $218,000
• Rachel M. Talley and David M. Talley to Harper Deponte Ventures LLC, Greenway Village, Lot 2R, District 19, $350,000
• Kitty L. Coleman Trustee, Kitty L. Coleman Revocable Living Trust and Kitty L. Coleman to Phyllis A. Hopkins and Jennifer Hopkins, Calderwood Highway, 0.513 Acres, District 7, $155,000
• Alice Clark, Andrea Davis and Andrea Lou Davis to Charles E. Nabors Jr. and Pamela J. Nabors, Skyline Section Top of the World, Lot 20, District 18, $20,000
• Tonya McCarter to Katilyn M. Sanders and Micah A. Sanders, Moody Lonas Property, Lot 7B, District 12, $310,000
• Mary Lynn Chrisman to Debra A. Milam and Charles R. Milam, Holston Harbor Sub-Division, Lot 20, District 10, $470,000
• R. E. Johnson to Esquire Management LLC, Lane Business Park, Lot 14R, District 19, $1,100,000
• Jay D. Burris to David Daniel Wilton and Carrie Wilton, H. C. Fonde Property Subdivision, Lot 42R-2, District 9, $219,000
• Channing Jones and Jayna Jones to William Holland and Nicolette Holland, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 23, District 12, $67,500
• Megan E. Johnson to Opendoor Property C LLC, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 3, District 13, $237,700
• Maxie G. Rader to Dustin C. McAfee, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 35, District 7, $410,000
• Martha S. Robbins to Maxie G. Rader, Dominion Downs, Lot 168, District 7, $249,900
• Gail M. Merry Trustee, Gail M. Merry, The Merry Family Survivors Trust and The Merry Family Trust to Gail M. Merry, Randall Davis Estate Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $0
• Donald Shawn Wachtel and Donald S. Wachtel to Ketron Property Management Inc., Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 160, District 9, $85,000
• Jennifer A. Carlisle to Susan Brekke and John Brekke, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $264,900
• Daniel C. Rodgers and Kelly M. Rodgers to David R. Stark, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot V-323, District 19, $510,000
• Joel V. Meriweather Co-Trustee, Debra J. Sharp Meriweather Co-Trustee, Debra J. Sharp-Meriweather Co-Trustee and The Meriweather Family Trust to Bruce J. Clark and Melanie S. Clark, The Stanley Isbell Property, Lots 10R1 and 10R2, District 8, $845,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Matthew Foster and Ashley Foster, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 19, $476,212
• Michael J. Lagrange to Selim Wehber III and Courtney Rose Thomas, Hewelette Place, Lot 1, District 9, $280,000
• Steven R. Blueze and Rachel E. Bleuze to James Z. Weaver, Amy K. Weaver, Mark O. Schoenhals and Margaret A. Schoenhals, Mint Meadows, Lot 5, District 7, $685,000
• Maryville College to Lydia Tolman, Jonathan Zwayer-Jones and Jonathan Zwayer Jones, W. C. Stanley Addition, Lot 19, District 19, $470,000
• Beth K. Hayes to Victor Alvarez and June Alvarez, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 15, District 13, $93,000
• Steve Rusher and Linda Santi to Victor Alvarez and June Alvarez, Farm of the Smokies Subdivision, Lot 14, District 13, $117,000
• Lloyd Cargile and Kay Cargile to Joseph A. Isaac and Shawne Lynne Isaac, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 17, District 9, $295,000
• Ralph E. Payne to Jeffrey T. Fortkamp and Christine D. Fortkamp, Lovingood Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $494,000
• Allen G. Groves to Johnnie L. Groves to Margaret Krumwiede Bartley, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $267,500
• Ashley B. Phillips to Roy A. May, Valemont Subdivision, Lot 12, District 8, $235,000
