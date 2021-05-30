Alvin Bee Dailey 02-25-1951 to 5-28-2021 a loving family man that loved to hunt and fish. He loved spending time outdoors with family and friends watching the nature in his back yard. Enjoyed many years working the family farm. He was retired from TDOT. Preceded in death by loving wife Shirley; parents, Leo Grace and Arthur Bee Dailey; sister, Selmer and Patsy Cook; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Margaret Ann, Raymond and Jane,Vernon; brother-in-law, William Bill Mitchell. Survived by sisters, Jerry and Shirley Foster of Johnson City, TN, Joan Mitchell of Fulton, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Pat Daily Brackin; stepchildren, John and Connie Coughenour Scott and Janine Bolin all of Maryville; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Darlene Mincy; special friend and care giver, Ethel. Thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice nurses. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday at Union Grove Baptist Church for a graveside and interment service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are to be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
