Ann Delores Gentry King Colvin gained her heavenly wings Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was surrounded by family and departed while listening to one of her favorite hymns. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Tom” Colvin; parents, Nula and Andrew Gentry; siblings, Mildred Harmon, Pharris, Frank, Jerry, Andrew and Don Gentry; and her children, Sharon “Sherry” Amburn and Michael “Mike” King, all of Blount County. Ann spent her early years working in the restaurant industry. She larer worked and retired from Blount Memorial Hospital. She loved spending time with her family and loved to do for others. Her favorite thing was going to garage sales. She welcomed anyone with open arms. To know her was to be loved by her. She will be missed. Ann is survived by her granddaughters, Myshele King Sullivan, of Maryville, and Tasha Amburn Davis (Derek), of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Haley Potter, Maleigha, Kylee, Ellie, Collin and Cole Sullivan and Cade Moore, of Maryville, Aeowin, Peyton and Trey Carringer, Bella and Christian Davis, of Houston, Texas, and Collin Davis, of San Diego, California; great-great-granddaughter, Eden Potter; several nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, Marie, Ann and Paulette Gentry; step-daughter, Patricia Colvin; best friends, Paula Winters, James Hoyt, Doris Beeler and Marie Gentry. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
