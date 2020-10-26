Audrey L. Boring Bergen, age 66 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Audrey was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed. Survived by her husband, Don Bergen; sons, Jason,Josh, James and Rocky; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ownby (Ray); brother, Henry Boring (Susan); sister, Ruth Reed (Don); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Smithview Pavilion. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Masks will be required for attendance. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Larry Teaster officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
