Bertha Alice Butler, age 76 of Walland, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Bertha loved gardening and working outside. She was a loving grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, William and Clara Vina Headrick. Survived by husband of 54 years, Earl Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Alison Butler; daughters and sons-in-law, Audrey and John Nichols, Lacey and Kenneth Beckham; several grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Barbara Headrick; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Gene Hill; special friend, Joan Boring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church, 4502 Rocky Branch Rd, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Teaster officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for entombment Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
