Bonnie Lou Webb Jennings, age 71, of Walland, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Bonnie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Lee Jennings Sr., Son James Lee Jennings Jr. and special friend Nancy, Daughter, Melissa and James Peeler, Brothers; Gene and Winnie Webb, and Kenneth and Alice Webb, grandchildren; Joshua and Heather Langley and Shawnah Langley, great-grandchildren; Zoey, Robbie, Jareth, and Jackson, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Isbell and Helen Webb; Brothers Curtis, Frankie, and Charlie; and Sisters Susie and Joyce. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:00 pm in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home officiated by Father John Conley. Graveside and interment will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home, (865) 982-6041.www.millerfuneralhome.org.
