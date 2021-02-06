It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son Brandon. Brandon Michael Newton passed away January 27, 2021, at the age of 24. Brandon was born in Nashville, TN, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to Amy Ferguson and Christian M. Newton. Preceded in death by his grandfather, ret. CW4 Joel D. Ferguson. Survived by father, Christian M. Newton (Duffield, VA); mother, Amy F. Fillion; stepfather, Victor J. Fillion; siblings, Felix Fillion and Amelia Fillion (Maryville, TN); Grandparents, Bill and Joan Newton (Sun City, AZ), Joyce Forbush, Doug Fruge (Whitingham, VT) as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Special thanks to his uncle, Paul Newton and family friend Pete Chambers for all of their help in making arrangements during this tragic time. Brandon was born 11 weeks premature, resulting in cerebral palsy, a condition that shaped his life, but did not define him. By the age of 5, Brandon had had numerous surgical procedures and had to relearn to walk several times. He was such a smiley, happy child despite it all. He loved to travel and travelled from coast to coast in his lifetime visiting family and friends. Anyone who met Brandon knew what an intelligent, kind, compassionate and fiercely loyal old soul he was. He had a love for music, family, his dogs and all things historical. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to a charity Brandon often volunteered for while in middle school; The Lord Is My Help, thelordismyhelp.org, 1205 Desoto St, Ocean Springs MS 39564. Due to COVID restrictions, no services will be held at this time. Any gatherings of family and friends will be announced at a later date.
