Corliss Ann Manly passed away at St. Joseph Hospice on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Gulfport, MS. “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, even if he dies, will live.” John 11:25. Ann passed away with her husband Jim and son Jimmy at her side. She was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father Margaret and Robert Myers and two brothers Ronald and Robert Myers. Survivors include her children, Jimmy Manly (Debbie); Holly Gosnell and Heidi Manly; her sister Denise Hutson; granddaughters, Heather Dean, Hannah Barnett and Kendra Howell; great granddaughters, Mattie and Rae Lee Barnett and Haley Dean; and a host of extended family. Ann and Jim were married for 49 years. Per Ann’s wishes there will be no services. Her family asked that if Ann touched your life, made you smile, made you laugh or just made your day a little brighter, you will remember her kindness. Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, O’Neal Road, is honored to serve the Manly family. View and sign the online tribute at www.bok fh.com.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.