David Goheen Leach, Jr., age 75, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from complications of COPD. He was born on February 24, 1945, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, to David Goheen Leach and Arlene Halbert Leach, both of whom predeceased him in death. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by a sister, Robin Leach. David graduated from Brookville High School in Brookville, Pennsylvania in 1963 and from Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1968. He taught special education in Pennsylvania, then moved to east Tennessee to work for ALCOA from which he retired. David enjoyed snow skiing with a host of special friends in Vail, Colorado. He was an avid motorcyclist and spent much time racing in his early years, then collecting motorcycles and riding with friends in his later years. He also enjoyed water skiing and boating with friends on Tellico Lake in Tennessee. He elevated the life of everyone who was lucky enough to call him their friend through laughter, stories and experiences. Celebrations of life will be held on Tellico Lake in Tennessee and on Vail mountain in Colorado. Contributions may be made in memory of David for The Holden Arboretum’s David G. Leach Research Station to Holden Forest and Garden, PO Box 74422, Cleveland, Ohio 44194-0002 or on-line at https://holdenarb.org/join-and-support/donate/support-the-annual-fund/In comments box, please add “In memory of David Leach Jr.”
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.