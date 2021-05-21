Mr. Jimmy Boring, age 81, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away Wednesday May 19, 2021. He was born on April 8, 1940 in Maryville, TN to his late parents: Mayard E. Boring and Bonnie Flynn Boring. He graduated from Maryville Highschool. He was a member of First Christian Church in Maryville, TN. He was retired from Cysco Foods, where he was awarded employee of the year multiple times. In 2001, him and his wife moved to Cedartown from Cobb County to enjoy their retirement. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayard and Bonnie Boring. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Elaine Boring; sons, Jimmy (Dana) Charlton, Scott (Melissa) Boring; grandchildren, Cody Boring, Kaitlin Seifert, Mary Beth Huerta, Michael Charlton; great grandchildren, Anna Bell Seifert, Layla Seifert, Grace Huerta, Emma Jean Huerta; sister, Bonnie Sue Berrong; brothers, Eugene Boring, Dennis Borring. Several nieces and nephews and their families also survive. The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Fragile X Foundation. https://fragilex.org/ The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Boring.
