Hazel L. Dailey Russell, age 88 of Maryville passed away October 25, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ray Russell; parents, Willey and Bess Dailey; several brothers and sisters. She was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Edward Jensen of Rosewell, GA; grandchildren, Abilgail Rae Jensen Leary and Corbin Russell Jensen; sisters, Ruth Welch-Wilson of Rockford, Nona Kirkland and Kathleen Kirkland, both of Maryville; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience between 8:00 — 4:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Thursday at Sherwood Chapel for an interment service. In lieu of flowers, food or “other kind gestures”, please make a donation in her memory to Monte Vista Baptist Church or American Cancer Society. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
