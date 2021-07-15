The Daily Times only accepts funeral notices from memoriams.com. Area funeral homes can place an obituary for the family via memoriams as part of their services in making arrangements for the family.
The Daily Times rates are available on memoriams. Options beside the text include up to two photos of the deceased. Icons indicating military, police and fire service as well as other options are also available.
In memoriam ads are sold via our Advertising Department, call 865-981-1150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.