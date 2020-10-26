James Leonard, age 65, of Greenback passed away Sunday October 25. His sweet spirit left peacefully at home with his wife Nanci at his side, along with his special great-niece & caregiver, Lindsay Smith. Preceded before him were his parents Joseph and Margarette Leonard and brothers Jody & Jack Leonard. He is survived by his wife Nanci Leonard, brothers John & Jeff Leonard and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly. Family and close friends will gather on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2pm at the family home for a celebration of his life. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.