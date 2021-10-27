James Monroe Jackson, age 89, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, surrounded by family. James was born on May 5, 1932, in Quebeck, Tennessee. James often told stories of growing up in Quebeck and working with his father in the family’s blacksmith shop, or working at the spoke factory in Sparta, or leaving to go work for Plymouth in Detroit for several years. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a devoted family man. James accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 32. James was a member of Victory Baptist Church where he served several terms as a deacon. He retired in 1994, after 38 years of service, with the Aluminum Company of America. In retirement, James enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and spending time with family. James is preceded in death by father, Comer Jackson; mother, Pearl Jackson; siblings, William “Bill”, Johnnie, Jewel, Vaughn, Jean, Bessie; daughter, Janet. James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan (McBrayer) Jackson; daughter, Julie Bell (Brian); grandchildren, Sarah Grace Heinemann, Nicholas Jackson Heinemann (Bailey); special niece, Barbara Jean Henderson; nephew, Howard “Glenn” Jackson (Troy); special great nephew, Jordan Henderson (Whitney), great-great nephew and namesake, Jackson James Henderson; and many other beloved family members. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Blount Memorial Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blount Memorial Hospice, 1095 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Craft officiating. A private family Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
