James P. Henry, age 78 of Rockford, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. James was in the 278th Air Calvary 1 59 Henry. He served his country for 35 years in the United States Army. He served proudly, loyally and with honor. James stated many times that if he was able, he would still serve. He supported all the military societies of Tennessee. He was Past Post Commander and life member of American Legion Post 13, Past Post Commander of VFW 5154 and life member of Good Standing of the Forty & Eight in Sevierville, TN. In his retirement we traveled the United States. We would look for histories of the Armed Forces of all the states we visited. We saw many of the military bases, military museums, military memorials of our fallen heroes, Mount Rushmore. After Agent Orange took his ability to walk, he had a scooter to ride where he could still travel and see the great wonders of the country he loved and fought for. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Henry of Rockford, TN; infant sister, Nancy Jean; brother, John Lake Henry; son, Tony Henry. Survived by his wife, Barbara Henry; mother of his children, Mannie Henry; daughter and son-in-law, Teena and Glen Carter; sons, Timothy James Henry, Dwayne Henry; 9 grandchildren; special military friends, Wayne Henry and Jim Fichom. He has so many special friends around that I cannot list them, but he cared about all of them. Private services will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
