James Ray Bingham, 78, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday October 26, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Ray and Dora Thomas Bingham, Brother: George W. Arp, He is survived by his Daughter: Misty Gibson, His Companion: Darlene Whitehead, Brother and Sister in law: Daniel (Bob) and Pat Arp, Sister: Gladys E. Thompson, Several Nieces, and Nephews. The family and friends will meet for a graveside funeral service at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, with Brother Glenn Sheets officiating. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Shriners. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
