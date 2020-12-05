Kenny (KD) Dobson was born February 2, 1963, to Louise Diann Williams and Melvin Love Jr. He was a member of St. Paul AME Zion Church, Maryville, and a graduate of Maryville High School. Preceded in death by parents and grandparents and brother-in-law, Troy Bowman. Survived by son, Joshua (Shelby) Wilson; grandson, Bentley Wilson; Sisters, Deborah Bowman, Lisa Smith and Tokena (Jeffery) Thomas; bonus mom, Hazel Bowman; niece, Erica Bowman Huggins (David); nephews, Rodney Smith and Thomas Smith; devoted uncle and aunt, Roy and Connie Scott – Janet (Pat) Jemison, Natalie (Reggie) McKinney, Larry (Shirley) Williams; a host of other relatives and an abundance of friends; special friends, Michael Brown, Charles Pflanze, Paul Perry; neighbors, Curtis, John and Joshua. Receiving of friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Dec. 7, at Memorial Funeral Home, Maryville. Face Masks Are Required! Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, officiating.
