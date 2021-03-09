Lou Ann Garner, age 83, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 5, 2021 from her home, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Garner, Parents Bruce and Helen Martin, Brother Jim Hinds. She is survived by her Husband of 60 years, Jerry Garner, Pastor of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Alcoa TN. Children, Deborah Denton (Fletcher), Mark Garner (Sherry), Preston Garner (Kellie), 10 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren, Brother Wayne Martin (Stacie), Sister Alma “Dickey” Moore, several Nieces and Nephews, special friend, Tonia (Garner) Priddy. Her phenomenal friend and immediate caregiver, Debby Witenbarger and numerous friends and fellow laborers of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Her body will lie in state at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran ST, Alcoa TN. Thursday, March 11, 2021 with funeral services at 6:00 PM. Larry Lewis and David Bayless officiating. Entombment Friday March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorial Funeral Home in charge. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememori alfuneralhome.com.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.